This is absolutely happening in human cells. The adducts can form anywhere between 300 trillion and 39 quadrillion per dose, depending on impurity level, and other cellular factors.



A second version will be uploaded shortly with additional information that is addressed in the X post and other information on concerns of additional macromolecular harm.

If you are a scientist with a lab, there are instructions on how to test—you do not need to test someone with existing injury first—you can test with cow's blood, human blood—it does not matter.



This is a very long read.

In 2023 I made a thread on this, which I linked up to, and I presented this information at the Covid Conference with Dr. McMillan, Charles Rixey, Stephanie Seneff, Dr McCairn and others, and it was largely ignored despite many views.

Layman's terms first.

🔵The picture of the COVID modRNA LNP is below.

♨️The PEG on the outside of the LNP hides it for a time from the immune system of the human body, so it travels all over without being detected, and gets into cells.

Studies have shown this can last for days in the body before the immune system discovers it.

⚫️The DSPC is there for "stability", and so is the cholesterol.

⏺️There are two other types of lipids that are called IONIZABLE lipids. SOME already have a charge--this charge is a POSITIVE CHARGE, called cationic (+) and the other ionizable lipids are neutral and waiting to GAIN a charge when they enter the cells of the human body.

🔶Internally, the ORANGE lines represent the modified RNA, which are approximately 2-3 pieces per LNP. These things carry the instructions, the blueprint, for cells in the body to make (express) the COVID spike protein in the human body. When the LNP enters the cells, that is called "transfection" and when the protein is made, that is called "expression".

The APPROXIMATE molar ratio of lipids in the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations used for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is as follows:

⏺️Ionizable lipid: 50

⚫️DSPC (helper lipid-): 10

🔵Cholesterol: 38.5

♨️PEG2000-DMG (PEGylated lipid): 1.5

That means the ionizable lipids are making up about HALF of the molar ratio (weight will be shown soon).

🧬We also know that there is DNA BIOTECH plasmid containing various parts to it, including promoters that make it do it's job in E Coli when they are using it to generate the RNA in the drug labs, and Pfizer's plasmid contains the SV40 promoter.

The Mod RNA and pieces of DNA BIOTECH plasmid have what is called a phosphodiester backbone, which is HIGHLY NEGATIVE CHARGED (-). In the photo below, you can see the CHARGED IONIZABLE lipids clustered around the orange pieces of modRNA because positively charged things and negatively charged things are attracted to one another.

There are other ionizable lipids that are there, and again, they have not GAINED their positive charge yet (protonated) and when they enter the cells of the human body, THEY WILL.

🔬Moderna scientists, paid for by MODERNA, wanted to take a closer look at what is happening with the ionizable lipids and their interactions with the modified RNA in the LNP, and used special equipment and a process that HAS NEVER BEEN USED BEFORE TO TRACK WHAT IS GOING ON INSIDE THE LNP

called reversed-phase ion pair high performance liquid chromatography (RP-IP HPLC), although, SIMILAR tests have been done on pharmaceuticals in the past to detect the formation of ADDUCTS that have been found to occur that led to certain drugs being pulled off the market. This allowed them to see a reaction that was never before seen with these lipids and the modified RNA.

🧪The Moderna scientists found that a small number (when we talk volume and number of the ionizable lipid particles ( it will not be small anymore when you do the math in each DOSE of this stuff), contain impurities, and these impurities are causing the ionizable lipids to COVALENTLY bond--the strongest bond in nature, to the mod RNA, which altered it's function. When positively charged particles are attracted to negatively charged particles, that is electrostatic bond--like velcro--it can be undone. A covalent bond is like SUPER GLUE. If you think of the ionizable lipid like a ball of chocolate chip cookie dough, then think of the dough like the ionizable lipid itself, and the chocolate chips like the impurities.

🤦What MODERNA did not explore, is that this type of bonding is ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE IN THE HUMAN BODY. SCIENCE IS SCIENCE.

This type of covalent bonding, if happening in the lab between the positively charged lipids can absolutely happen in the human body, although it has never been checked. It is currently untested, but organic chemistry and molecular biology concepts tells us this is absolutely plausible.

❓What does this mean, theoretically?

1⃣THE ionizable lipids CAN PROTECT THE MOD RNA AND DNA PLASMID FROM BEING BROKEN DOWN IN THE HUMAN BODY.

McKernan and others have discussed the the DNA plasmid itself is by design, more resistant to the body breaking it down by what are called NUCLEASES. Some plasmid DNA fragments are inherently more stable than RNA because they are double-stranded and have secondary structures that resist exonucleases.

If a positively charged lipid covalently or even electrostatically associates with these DNA plasmid fragments, it could shield them from degradation by nucleases--making them stay in the body longer, making them stay in the cells longer, and have more time to get to the nucleus without being broken down. But there is more.

The same is true for the modRNA. Studies have shown the modRNA can be found in human plasma and blood for at least 28 days. N1-Methyl-Pseudouridine is more resistant to degrading, but the addition of bonded lipid particles can make that process take longer, because of the science of charges.

🌟It’s mainly electrostatics and steric hindrance. Here’s how it works:

Nucleases recognize and bind to the negatively charged phosphate backbone of nucleic acids. If a positively charged lipid binds, it neutralizes or masks part of that negative charge, making it harder for the nuclease to dock efficiently.

Many lipids are bulky compared to a single nucleotide. If a lipid is attached to the DNA fragment, it physically blocks access of the nuclease’s active site to the phosphodiester bond it wants to cleave. Lipid binding can change the hydration shell or local ionic environment around the DNA, which can reduce enzyme activity, because nucleases often require a precise ionic environment to catalyze cleavage.

This means--the DNA plasmid and mod RNA can resist getting degraded not by just it's structure, but by the ADDED CHARGE TO IT.

TIME FOR SCIENCE AND BACK AGAIN TO LAYMAN's AFTER THIS: FROM THE PAPER:

⭕️1.Adductomics and the Mapping of Covalent Modifications

Adductomics is the science of mapping chemical changes/chemicals/impurities that attach themselves to the body’s core molecules like DNA, RNA, and proteins. These changes, called adducts, form when highly reactive chemicals bind tightly to these molecules through what is called a covalent bond. The covalent bond is the strongest bond in nature. Since the 1990s, scientists have developed advanced tools like mass spectrometry, high-performance liquid chromatography, and immunoassays that can detect extremely rare adducts in very small tissue samples. Taken together, the complete collection of these chemical modifications within a cell or tissue at any point in time is known as the “adductome.”

Adducts are created through predictable chemical reactions. Often, small reactive molecules from the environment, diet, medications, or even the body attack sensitive sites on DNA and proteins, and can damage them. For example, aldehydes can attach to proteins, while carcinogens like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and nitrosamines can attach directly to DNA bases, and damage them. The body’s own processes can also generate reactive oxygen or nitrogen species during stress or inflammation, which can damage DNA by creating lesions like 8-oxo-guanine (which can be passed down to the next generation). Even though these events may be rare, and when adducts form they can interfere with how DNA is copied, how RNA is read, or how proteins fold and function in the human body. This interference can trigger mutations, immune reactions, or structural changes that may ultimately contribute to cancer, autoimmune disease, organ injury, or neurological disorders.

While the body has repair systems to correct much of this damage, some adducts escape repair. If they occur in critical regions of DNA, like tumor suppressor genes or oncogenes, they can directly trigger the development of cancer. DIRECTLY. Other adducts may interfere with protein signaling, distort chromatin structure, or generate abnormal immune responses which would make the body’s immune system attack itself. Historical drug failures highlight these risks: fialuridine caused lethal liver toxicity by integrating into mitochondrial DNA; troglitazone damaged DNA and proteins in the liver; and benoxaprofen produced photoreactive adducts that killed cells. Drugs like these have been pulled from the market.

☑️1.1 Genotoxic impurities (GITs) and regulatory thresholds

Regulators like the FDA have long known that small amounts of unwanted, reactive chemicals called genotoxic impurities can slip into pharmaceutical products during manufacturing. These impurities matter because they can bind directly to human DNA and cause mutations, raising the long-term risk of cancer. To protect patients, international rules like the ICH M7 guideline were created THAT REQUIRE drug companies to identify and control IMPURITIES THAT REACT WITH OUR DNA (proteins and other nucleic acids), to test them in the lab, and make sure their amounts stay below a strict safety limit. That limit, called the threshold of toxicological concern, is typically set at 1.5 micrograms per day. If a drug contains more than this amount, the company must provide proof that the impurity is safe or lower it below the threshold. When drugs have bypassed these safety concerns, it was usually discovered after the drug had already been on the market and then the drug was pulled from human use.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration adds another layer of oversight, requiring drug makers to detect impurities early in development using highly sensitive technologies. The FDA agrees with the international threshold approach but warns that for chemicals already known to cause cancer, or for those with structures likely to form DNA adducts, even stricter limits may be needed, meaning those amounts for safety are sometimes even lower.

✔️There is historical precedent for why this matters. Some drugs have been pulled from the market because impurities or breakdown products formed DNA adducts and triggered genotoxicity.

❗️⁉️THE FDA DID NOT REQUIRE TESTING THESE LIPIDS IN THE COVID VACCINES FOR ADVANCED GENOTOXICITY IN THE SAME WAY OTHER DRUGS HAVE BEEN TESTED IN THE PAST, AND THE FDA AND OTHER REGULATORS ALLOWED THE LIPIDS IN THE LNP BE LISTED AS EXCIPIENTS.

In drug manufacturing, an excipient is any substance included in a medication or therapeutic formulation that is not the active drug itself. Excipients serve supportive roles and they help deliver the drug effectively, stabilize it, improve taste or appearance, or control how it is released in the body.

🚨This risk may be higher if fragments of DNA plasmid from the manufacturing process are present, since they provide extra binding sites and are entering cells, so now the impurities are hitching a ride with the DNA plasmid, can interact with cGAS STING pathway, can enter the nucleus with the DNA, and covalently bind to other nucleic acids it comes in contact with, LIKE OUR DNA, and interact with histones, and the DNA itself inside the nucleus of cells, without any dna plasmid integrating into the human genome, which can potentially mutate human DNA.

🚨CAN THE POSITIVELY CHARGED LIPIDS ADD TO THE DNA PLASMID ENTERING THE NUCLEUS OR ON THEIR OWN IF THE POSITIVE CHARGE IS THERE WHILE BOUND TO THE DNA PLASKID? YES!!!!

STUDIES HAVE SHOWN THAT A POSIVIE CHARGE IS A NUCLEAR LOCALIZATION SIGNAL--NLS.

"The classical nuclear localization signals (cNLS)

As shown in Table 1, the cNLS encompass two categories, termed “monopartite” (MP) and “bipartite” (BP) [16]. MP NLS are a single cluster composed of 4–8 basic amino acids, which generally contains 4 or more positively charged residues, that is, arginine (R) or lysine (K). The characteristic motif of MP NLS is usually defined as K (K/R) X (K/R), where X can be any residue [17]. For example, the NLS of SV40 large T-antigen is 126PKKKRKV132, with five consecutive positively charged amino acids..."

The SV40 is NOT the large T antigen, but IT IS THE POSITIVE CHARGE THAT DRIVES IS ASSISTING TO DRIVE IT RIGHT INTO THE NUCLEUS.

‼️‼️At present, no adductomic or genotoxicity studies have been completed specifically to know. For the human body, that means we simply do not know if these impurities could cause mutations or other genetic damage. Without direct testing, their safety cannot be assumed.

❗️🔥3. Mechanistic Deep Dive of Temperature and Charge the Arrhenius principle:

The way lipid–mRNA adducts form is not random. Two key factors drive the process: temperature and the electrical charge on the lipids. Inside the LNP itself, there are four types of lipids, and one type, the cationic lipids, are electrostatically bound to the RNA because the lipids have a positive charge and are attracted to the negative charge on the modified RNA backbone. But here’s the thing, the impurities in some of these lipids are creating A COVALENT BOND WITH THE MODIFIED RNA, MEANING IT IS PERMANENT, AND FORMING AN ADDUCT. From basic chemistry, we know that higher temperatures make chemical reactions happen faster, and this principle plays out in the modRNA vaccines. In experiments, the amount of modified RNA grew steadily as storage temperatures increased. When vaccine formulations were kept at body-like warmth temperatures, far more RNA became chemically altered than in samples stored cold or frozen. What this means is that the hotter the environment, the more the RNA instructions inside the vaccine risk being chemically damaged before they ever get a chance to work in the body.

Heat also changes the way the lipid nanoparticles behave physically. At warmer temperatures, the lipids become more fluid and mobile, making it easier for them to bump into and react with the RNA bases. These collisions increase the odds of chemical binding, and once one modification occurs, the same strand of RNA can accumulate several more adducts. This doesn’t just lower the amount of modified RNA; it creates a mix of slightly different, chemically altered RNA fragments.

CHARGE AGAIN!

Charge adds another layer to the story. The ionizable lipids in the nanoparticles carry positive charges under certain conditions (some of the lipids inside the LNP are ionizable, meaning they can gain a positive charge, while some already have a positive charge), especially at the body’s natural pH or in acidic environments.

Some of these lipids already have a charge while in the vial itself, but when others enter the body, which is what they were MADE to do, they BECOME ionized and now carry a charge when they hit lower pH in the cells, which means, there will be THE SAME REACTIVE PLACES ON THOSE LIPIDS THAT WERE NOT YET REACTIVE UNTIL THEY HIT THE HUMAN CELLS, WHICH MEANS, THERE ARE NEWLY CREATED REACTIVE IMPURITIES THAT ARE BEING REALIZED AS THE IONIZABLE LIPIDS ENTER THE CELLS OF THE HUMAN BODY, CAPABLE OF FORMING NEW ADDUCTS WITHIN THE HUMAN BODY, AND CAN REACT WITH HUMAN RNA, HUMAN DNA, AND HUMAN PROTEINS.

MORE!!!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨4. Hypothetical In Vivo Implications

A key question raised by the work of Packer and colleagues is whether the same chemical reactions they saw happening inside the vaccine particles in the lab might also happen inside the human body after injection. They found that certain reactive lipids—the ionizable lipids. in the vaccine can chemically (covalent bond) attach themselves to the RNA, creating an ADDUCT. The original Moderna study only looked at this effect on the mRNA inside the nanoparticles.

If these reactive lipids are still attached to the nanoparticles (they are free floating, they are attached to the modified RNA inside the COVID vaccine, and attached to the pieces of DNA plasmid contamination inside of the covid vaccine), when injected into the human body, they may continue reacting with the mRNA during circulation or once the modified RNA is released inside cells. The consequence of this is that the mRNA can no longer make protein, which has already been shown clearly in the lab.

A second possible target of the electrostatic bond and covalent bond attachment of the impurities that are like chocolate chips inside of the lipid chocolate chip cookie (poor analogy I know) is DNA plasmid fragments that have been found in COVID vaccine batches. DNA has the same kinds of vulnerable chemical sites as the modified RNA. THE REACTION SHOULD BE THE SAME, BASED ON KNOWN SCIENCE. If the reactive lipids bind to these DNA fragments, they could create new complexes, including but not limited to : DNA PLASMID ADDUCTS, HYBRID modRNA: DNA PLASMID PIECES, and weird clusters—it is NOT a ONE FOR ONE BINDING situation. If these modified DNA pieces enter the nucleus of a cell, where the cell’s own chromosomes are stored, they might interfere with normal DNA processes, and BIND to things in the NUCLEUS—INCLUDING HUMAN DNA.

🚨 Even without fully integrating into the cell’s DNA, damaged fragments could cause problems if the cell tries to repair or copy them. This is most likely in actively dividing cells, when the protective barrier around the DNA temporarily breaks down, creating opportunities for foreign genetic material to get close to the cell’s chromosomes. Another concern is cGAS STING, as cGAS STING pathway is not just sensitive and highly reactive to DNA PLASMID PIECES< IT IS ALSO REACTIVE TO CHARGE—AND IF DNA PLASMID PIECES ARE BUMPING UP AGAINST CGAS STING WITH A CHARGE—THIS MIGHT INCREASE THE IMMUNE SYSTEM REACTION EVEN MORE.

🔃Proteins in the body are another potential target. Proteins are made up of building blocks that have chemical “hot spots” the same way DNA and RNA do. Toxicology research has long shown that reactive chemicals like aldehydes and epoxides can bind to proteins, which can change their shape or disable their function. If that happens here, it could inactivate important enzymes, cause proteins to fold incorrectly (leading to stress inside cells), or create altered protein fragments that the immune system might mistake as dangerous, sparking inflammation. OUR BODY contains a large number of proteins that do different things in our body—we have motor proteins that carry things to other cells in the body—just numerous amounts of proteins.

That said, whether these reactions reach significant levels inside the body depends on several factors: how quickly the reactions happen, how concentrated the reactive lipids are, and where they end up. Inside the nanoparticles, the lipids are close to the modified RNA AND the DNA PLASMID pieces, making reactions more likely. But once released into the bloodstream, these reactive species may also encounter natural “scavengers” like glutathione and blood proteins, which can neutralize them. This means their window of opportunity to damage DNA, RNA, or proteins might be relatively short. The outcome depends on whether they reach critical targets before being neutralized. HOWEVER, studies have shown that the modified RNA in the COVID vaccines is persisting in some people for at least 28 DAYS. While the N1-Methylpseudouridine has been largely pointed out to be the cause of the RNA not degrading, MODERNA has shown the some of the lipids ARE covalently bonding to the modified rna, which means the lipids attached to the modified RNA may be INTERFERING with the body’s ability to break it down too. If these reactions do happen inside the body, even at low levels, the potential consequences could include DNA damage, activation of the body’s emergency DNA repair systems, mitochondrial stress that generates harmful free radicals leading to ROS and the potential for different types of lesions, or long-term changes in how genes are regulated. Proteins that are chemically altered could misfold or act as new triggers for the immune system. Modified RNA or DNA could set off innate immune sensors like cGAS-STING, which in turn activate inflammation pathways. These outcomes remain theoretical but are based on well-established chemistry and biology.

🚨❗️🌟CANCER QUESTIONS--COULD THESE THINGS OCCUR???

1. What the lipids are doing

The ionizable lipids are designed to bind RNA electrostatically, then release it in the cell.

But impurities (aldehydes, electrophilic fragments) can covalently bond to RNA or DNA (shown by Moderna’s adduct data in vitro).

Once a covalent adduct is made, it’s a permanent chemical modification --it's not a reversible binding.

2. Pathways to cancer (hypothetical)

Point mutations may occur ff a reactive lipid or its aldehyde forms an adduct with DNA during replication, it can mispair = mutation.

DNA crosslinking or strand breaks: might occur if some aldehyde adducts create double-strand breaks if replication forks collapse.

Epigenetic disruption is a hypoethcial concern, if Lipid adducts with DNA-binding proteins (histones, polymerases) could change chromatin packaging.

p53 targeting impact of these things= If mutations land in p53 or other guardians, repair and apoptosis fail = survival of damaged cells.

3. Dose and multiple exposures

Each dose introduces hundreds of TRILLIONS up to quadrillions of lipid molecules

If 1% are reactive, that’s still trillions of potential adducts.

With two or three doses, exposures aren’t simply additive because: Adducts from Dose 1 may persist if DNA damage wasn’t repaired). Dose 2 or 3 could hit the same cells again, compounding lesions. More chances for “second hits” in already mutated cells or pre-cancerous lesions.

🚨❗️FDA and ICH M7 R2

Are these impurities going t opass or fail the ICH standards for genotxicity?

There is NO REASON these things are not happening in our cells. An immediate halt to this platform must occur and studies done (which can happen fast) even using cow's blood, human blood, with these lipids to see if this is also occurring, because if it is, then we have a QUANTIFIABLE PROBLEM HERE--ADDUCTS FORMING IN THE HUMAN BODY--ADDUCTS FORMING WITH OUR DNA, OUR RNA, AND OUR PROTEINS.