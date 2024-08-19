All of these threads, and everything contained here, are a published work on Substack, and copyrighted, and protected under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). I do not give consent for the use of or republication of this material, under any format.



"STING regulates intracellular DNA-mediated, type I interferon-dependent innate immunity"



ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4664154/

3/ onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.10…



https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/advs.202002117

4/ pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35037428/



PICH Supports Embryonic Hematopoiesis by Suppressing a cGAS-STING-Mediated Interferon Response - PubMedThe Plk1-interacting checkpoint helicase (PICH) protein localizes to ultrafine anaphase DNA bridges in mitosis along with a complex of DNA repair proteins. Previous studies show PICH deficiency-induce…https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35037428/

5/ 🚨💉including birth defects



ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9674829/

6/ cell.com/current-biolog…



https://www.cell.com/curre



"The activation of the cGAS-STING pathway by POLE mutation likely contributes to the advantageous survival of endometrial cancer patients with POLE mutations, as the cGAS-STING pathway has been associated with anti-tumor activity through the stimulation of inflammatory genes [20, 21"















Here is a list of many types of cells that are tied to cGAS STING. cGAS STING can be activated by pieces of DNA plasmid that exists currently as contamination in the current mRNA covid vaccines that utilizes plasmids. MAST CELL--is but one type that has involvement.



Mast cells are involved in allergic reactions and defense against pathogens. They express cGAS and STING.

"Enrichment analysis showed that cGAS-STING was profoundly implicated in diverse immune-related pathways in KIRC, KIRP, and PCPG. Significant positive correlations were noticed between cGAS-STING score and TIICs, including activated CD8+ T cells, activated CD4+ T cells, monocytes, and mast cells"



NK cells are a type of cytotoxic lymphocyte critical for innate immune responses against virus-infected cells and tumors. They express cGAS and STING, contributing to their activation and effector functions.



Smooth muscle cells are found in blood vessels and various organs. They express cGAS and STING, contributing to vascular inflammation and immune responses in the context of vascular diseases.



Adipocytes, or fat cells, have been reported to express cGAS and STING. Their activation of the pathway may influence metabolic inflammation and immune responses in adipose tissue.



Cardiomyocytes are muscle cells of the heart. They express cGAS and STING, contributing to inflammation and immune responses in cardiovascular diseases--such as myocarditis



Osteoblasts and Osteoclasts are cells involved in bone formation (osteoblasts) and bone resorption (osteoclasts) express cGAS and STING, influencing immune responses and bone homeostasis.



Liver cells, known as hepatocytes, express cGAS and STING, contributing to immune responses during liver inflammation.



Renal Tubular Epithelial Cells are cells lining the renal tubules in the kidney express cGAS and STING, playing a role in kidney diseases.



Retinal pigment epithelial cells are cells in the retina express cGAS and STING, influencing immune responses and inflammation in the eye.



Smooth muscle cells are found in blood vessels and various organs. They express cGAS and STING, contributing to vascular inflammation and immune responses in the context of vascular diseases.



Dendritic Cells also known as DCs are crucial antigen-presenting cells of the immune system which express cGAS and STING.



Macrophages are phagocytic cells that also express cGAS and STING.



Neutrophils are another type of innate immune cell that expresses components of the cGAS-STING pathway.



Neutrophils are among the first responders to infection and inflammation.



B cells, which are responsible for antibody production, have been shown to express cGAS and STING, although their specific roles in B cell function are still being elucidated.



Endothelial cells lining blood vessels have been reported to express cGAS and STING, contributing to their function in immune surveillance and response.



Epithelial cells lining various organs and tissues, such as epithelial cells in the respiratory tract and gut, also express cGAS and STING, participating in local immune responses and barrier function.



Fibroblasts are connective tissue cells that support tissue structure and repair.

They have been found to express components of the cGAS-STING pathway, influencing their role in immune responses and tissue homeostasis.

Mast Cell and cancer data:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9381291/

STING and IRF3 function in stromal fibroblasts enables sensing of genomic stress in cancer cells thereby undermining oncolytic viral therapy



ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7611090/

cGAS-STING pathway mediates activation of dendritic cell sensing of immunogenic tumors



ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10957617/

🚨🚨💉STING-induced regulatory B cells compromise NK function in cancer immunity



pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36198789/



STING-induced regulatory B cells compromise NK function in cancer immunity - PubMedAn immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment is a major obstacle in the control of pancreatic and other solid cancers1-3. Agonists of the stimulator of interferon genes (STING) protein trig…https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36198789/

Mitochondrial damage and activation of the cytosolic DNA sensor cGAS–STING pathway lead to cardiac pyroptosis and hypertrophy in diabetic cardiomyopathy mice



ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9875944/

Gosh even your fat cells can take a hit.

Did someone you know gain some weight after..well



nature.com/articles/s4200…



Mitochondrial stress-activated cGAS-STING pathway inhibits thermogenic program and contributes to overnutrition-induced obesity in mice - Communications BiologyJuli Bai et al. demonstrate that overexpression of DsbA-L or knockout of STING in adipocytes protects mice against high-fat diet-induced obesity. They find that inhibition of the cGAS-STING pathway in…https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-020-0986-1





OVID-19-Induced Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis" case study..."she has been vaccinated with two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccines..."

Now we tie cGAS STING to GSK-3, and the implications of disease, especially, amyloid (no spike needed!) Layman's terms at end!



Case Study:

A 54-year-old female with a history of asthma, hyperlipidemia, and type II diabetes mellitus presented with persistent fatigue and myalgias affecting her extremities.



Despite ruling out autoimmune causes and statin-induced myalgias, symptoms worsened.



Muscle biopsy revealed features of acquired inflammatory myopathy with rimmed vacuole-type structures, TDP-43-p62 positive intranuclear inclusions, and amyloid-like inclusions, consistent with sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM).



GSK-3 and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)



GSK-3β, is implicated in sIBM due to its role in protein aggregation similar to that seen in Alzheimer's disease.



GSK-3β regulates inflammatory responses and may contribute to chronic inflammation observed in IBM through pathways involving NF-κB, IL-1β, and TNF-α.

Its role in tau phosphorylation and inflammatory

signaling suggests a link to the pathological features observed in sIBM, including amyloid-like inclusions.



DNA Plasmid Exposure and cGAS-STING Pathway Activation--GSK-3 downstream effects:



DNA plasmid exposure can activate the cGAS-STING pathway.



cGAS detects cytoplasmic DNA, including plasmid DNA, leading to the production of cGAMP and activation of STING.



STING activation drives an immune response characterized by type I interferon production and inflammatory cytokine release.



Chronic activation of cGAS-STING can exacerbate neuroinflammation and promote protein aggregation, similar to observations in AD and potentially in IBM.



Case study analyzed through cGAS GSK-3 lens:



The patient's symptoms and biopsy findings align with chronic inflammation and protein aggregation seen in IBM.

GSK-3β's role in inflammatory pathways and protein regulation may exacerbate these pathological processes.

Exposure to DNA plasmids could further activate inflammatory pathways via cGAS-STING, contributing to disease progression.



Laboratory findings such as elevated CRP and myoglobin may reflect ongoing inflammation and muscle damage associated with sIBM.



:The integration of GSK-3β in inflammatory pathways, DNA plasmid exposure, and cGAS-STING activation just may account for the chronic inflammation and pathological protein aggregation observed in sIBM.



Further breakdown:



GSK-3 is a key player in how proteins are managed in our cells. It's known to help proteins clump together, similar to what happens in Alzheimer's disease.

In this woman's case, GSK-3 might be playing a role in causing inflammation in her muscles through pathways that involve chemicals like NF-κB, IL-1β, and TNF-α.

It also seems to affect how another protein called tau behaves, which is crucial for healthy nerve function. When tau is altered, it can lead to problems with the nerve cells.



When DNA plasmids get into our cells, they can set off a "smoke detector" system called cGAS-STING. This system is there to alert our immune system that something foreign is inside our cells.



When cGAS senses the DNA plasmids, it starts a chain reaction that leads to the production of certain signals. These signals then activate STING, which tells our immune system to get ready for a fight by releasing substances that cause inflammation.



If this system stays active for too long, it can lead to more inflammation and even cause proteins to clump together inside cells, similar to what happens in diseases like Alzheimer's and possibly in sIBM.



This woman's symptoms and what was found in her muscle biopsy fit with what we know about sIBM—a condition where muscles become inflamed and proteins clump up inside cells.



GSK-3 might be making things worse by causing more inflammation and affecting how proteins behave in her muscles.



If she was exposed to DNA plasmids—it could have triggered her immune system through the cGAS-STING pathway, adding to the inflammation and protein clumping.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7226782/

Revisiting the Role of GSK3, A Modulator of Innate Immunity, in Idiopathic Inclusion Body MyositisIdiopathic or sporadic inclusion body myositis (IBM) is the leading age-related (onset >50 years of age) autoimmune muscular pathology, resulting in significant debilitation in affected individuals. O…https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/10/11/3255

4/ ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9701533/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7226782/





Our previous study found an increased accumulation of cytosolic dsDNA and expression of cGAS and STING in FLSs and synovial tissues from patients with RA. In addition, a positive correlation between the cGAS immunoreactive score"









Layman's after the science in this thread! Check out other things that interact with the cGAS STING pathway, and why (like metals with a POSITIVE CHARGE, some lipids, and other molecules). Also, this pathway does not have to be acted on directly. You have what is called canonical and non canonical activation. Canonical Activation: Trigger Direct detection of cytosolic DNA by cGAS. Intermediate Synthesis of cGAMP by cGAS. Outcome cGAMP binds to STING, leading to TBK1/IRF3 activation and induction of type I interferons. Layman's: PLasmid DNA, can directly bind to cGAS, one of the body' smoke detectors. This alerts the immune system that something is in that area that should not be, and sends in the troops, (your immune system), or water if we are keeping the smoke detector (fire) analogy going, but when the immune system (water) rains down on the area, it can do damage to the area, causing the cells to release their own DNA form the nucleus and activate pathway again, or in neighboring cells. Noncanonical activation of cGAS STING ( one of the main smokes detector for the body); Direct Activation by Metal Ions (like Manganese): Some studies suggest that certain metal ions like manganese (Mn²⁺) can directly activate cGAS by stabilizing its interaction with DNA and enhancing its enzymatic activity, even in the absence of substantial DNA presence. Certain pathogens may activate STING independently of cGAMP. For instance, bacterial cyclic dinucleotides like cyclic di-AMP and cyclic di-GMP can bind to STING and activate it directly, bypassing the need for cGAS activation. Trigger Various, including direct activation by metal ions (e.g., Mn²⁺), cellular stress, bacterial cyclic dinucleotides, and alternative ligands. Intermediate May bypass the need for DNA detection and cGAMP synthesis. Outcome Direct or indirect activation of STING, leading to similar downstream signaling as canonical activation but possibly through different initiating mechanisms. Potential for charge (positive charge!)mediated binding: The charge on the metal ions, such as manganese (Mn²⁺) or magnesium (Mg²⁺), binds to cGAS through interactions with the negatively charged residues within the catalytic domain of the cGAS enzyme. The positively charged metal ions interact with the negatively charged phosphate backbone of the DNA and the acidic residues in the active site of cGAS. Metal ions typically have coordination geometries that allow them to form stable interactions with multiple amino acid residues within the catalytic domain of cGAS. This positioning is critical for the proper orientation of the substrate and the catalytic reaction. LAYMAN's on charge binding to cGAS (the smoke detector): Metal ions like manganese (Mn²⁺) and magnesium (Mg²⁺) have a positive charge. The cGAS enzyme and DNA have negatively charged areas (-). Think of it like magnets: positive charges are attracted to negative charges. The positive metal ions are drawn to the negative areas on the cGAS enzyme and the DNA. These metal ions act like little "helpers" that hold the cGAS enzyme and DNA together. When the metal ions bind, they help the cGAS enzyme change shape slightly, which is necessary for it to work. his change in shape "turns on" the cGAS enzyme, allowing it to do its job. The job of cGAS is to make a molecule called cGAMP, which starts the immune response. Diner, E. J., Burdette, D. L., Wilson, S. C., Monroe, K. M., Kellenberger, C. A., Hyodo, M., ... & Vance, R. E. (2013). The innate immune DNA sensor cGAS produces a noncanonical cyclic dinucleotide that activates human STING. Cell Reports, 3(5), 1355-1361. Gao, P., Ascano, M., Wu, Y., Barchet, W., Gaffney, B. L., Zillinger, T., ... & Patel, D. J. (2013). Cyclic [G(2′,5′)pA(3′,5′)p] is the metazoan second messenger produced by DNA-activated cyclic GMP-AMP synthase. Cell, 153(5), 1094-1107. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/med.22016





cGAS STING pathway (DNA plasmid contamination can do this) activation and implications for prognosis, immune infiltration, and tumor metastasis in implications for prognosis, immune infiltration, and tumor metastasis in one of the cancers listed: cholangiocarcinoma





Borrelia burgdorferi Engages Mammalian Type I IFN Responses via the cGAS–STING PathwaY"" Lyme's disease can also be "enhanced" by this pathway, and the covid "vaccines" One issue with typing in little boxes on X. Not enough space here to go into depth on this. https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/article/210/11/1761/263621/Borrelia-burgdorferi-Engages-Mammalian-Type-I-IFN







Brain injury, including seizures and strokes, have been recently found in studies this past year, to have involvement in activation by the cGAS STING pathway. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain DNA plasmid contamination and spike protein, which both activate the cGAS STING pathway to drive the immune system to attack the effected area and neighboring cells by cross talk https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9271850/





Re: mRNA COVID jabs: Layman's terms! (cancers like lymphoma, autoimmune, myocarditis and more) cGAS STING activation and DDX41. cGAS STING is like a smoke detector in your body, that protects you from harm, but sometimes, it can become dysregulated. cGAS is activated by a few things, including the spike protein and DNA plasmid pieces, WITHOUT any kind of integration. It laughs at the thought. It sees it, and binds to it (2:2) then it brings in the immune system, like a sprinkler system coming in to put out the fire, except, if you think of your home, if the sprinkler system comes in, it can do water damage. Same goes with this pathway. Your immune system is like the sprinkler system coming in to put out the fire, except it can do damage, talk to other things in the area, and other rooms of the house, and cause damage which then releases MORE smoke (this would be the DNA from your own cells busting out of the nucleus, as they get damaged, then cGAS SEES your OWN DNA, and comes back in with the immune system (sprinkler system) and attacks AGAIN, and this can then cause what is called auto immune, myocarditis, and more. However, cGAs STING is not the only DNA sensor in your cells. YOU have a few, and DEAD BOX proteins (what a name!) can also sense DNA, depending on what kind it is. Some of the DEAD BOX proteins, also known as the acronym DDX (insert number) can be involved in cancer. IN the population of the world, everyone gets a smoke detector (STING) but they are just slightly different. Those who are of European background and middle eastern get one kind (STING variant), and people form ASIA area have another type. People form Africa have another type of detector. Then the indigenous have another type. And sadly, those of European background and middle eastern, have a ASTING smoke detector that is more prone to get messed up--the sprinkler system gets messed up, and dysregulated, and can have higher chance than others of getting an autoimmune disorder, and certain types of cancer. You can have mutations in these pathways that can predispose you to be susceptible to autoimmune, and to cancer, within these detectors. STING can have mutations, and so can DDX41. So for those who had sooner instances of lymphoma after getting a jab, there was most likely, a combo of these things happening all at ones, that made one susceptible, to develop it faster, due to: what type of smoke detector you have "STING" if there are additional mutations present environmental factors family genetics other genomic susceptibility (there are some dead box protein involvement too, like DDX41 can also sense DNA plasmid pieces in the cells, and drive the immune response as well. Sadly, DDX41 and cGAS STING have dual involvement in cancers like Lymphoma. What may be coming, is not pretty (long thread on deck about dead box and cgas sting pathways) "DDX41-associated susceptibility to myeloid neoplasms" https://frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2022.992340/full…

cGAS STING pathway: there are four different types of STING--This is dependent on race. European and Middle Eastern race share one distinct form. Africans another. Asians. And the indigenous. And within this pathway mutations exist. This pathway can be hyperactivated by even one event where the area is flooded. Viruses, bacteria, and DNA activate this pathway. DNA plasmid contamination in PFIZER and Moderna vaccines will activate this pathway. The spike protein also will do it. This needs immediate investigation. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38277122/







cGAS STING (activated by DNA/spike, and other sources) is a major player in neurodegenerative disease, like Alzheimer's. This study and others show augmentation of NAD+ by oral administration of a precursor, nicotinamide riboside (NR), reduces senescence of affected cells, attenuates DNA damage and neuroinflammation in the transgenic APP/PS1 murine model of AD.





https://liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/rej.2021.0062?journalCode=rej…









Just to clarify, cGAS STING engages in what is called a 2:2 binding stoichiometry with DNA. This means that two cGAS molecules bind to two DNA molecules. This is crucial for the activation of cGAS, leading to the production of cGAMP, which subsequently activates the STING pathway and triggers an immune response. https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9841179/







Evidence shows 45 BASE PAIRs of PLASMID DNA (contamination in covid

) can activate cGAS, causing disease, or worse. FDA limits, or whatever scientist, professor, "expert", doctor, or otherwise telling YOU that a certain amount of DNA pieces in vaccines is OK, is WRONG. And in some cases, I would say, DEAD WRONG. Recent tests by multiple scientists showed average base pair lengthof DNA plasmid contamination is around 120. All you need is ONE of those pieces. ONE! And how much DNA did those scientists tell you they found in the vaccines, no matter who or where they are? That's right. A lot more than that. Spike protein, and pieces of plasmid DNA, found in COVID jabs, activate what is called the cGAS STING pathway--a "smoke detector" of sorts for the human body. It can become dysregulated. This article is one of the BEST in describing the role of cGAS STING in Alzheimer's. For those who are new here, the cGAS STING pathway is one of several detectors in the body of things that do not belong, and in this instance, it can detect bacteria, different viruses, our own DNA from our cells (like mitochondria DNA), and foreign DNA from viruses, AND pieces of PLASMID DNA from biotech. It DOES NOT CARE what kind of DNA. Animal. Whatever. Time for science. Different people have different "STING" portions of their smoke detectors (see previous tweets), and this is first and foremost, determined by RACE. There are four types of STING "detectors" that vary every so slightly, but it has a large impact on our immune system, because the cGAS STING pathway is part of our immune system, to protect us. When cGAS gets activated, it is like a smoke alarm, that binds to it, or sticks to it. When that happens, it activates the alarms, and goes through several mechanisms, and what is called "cross talk" with other parts of our immune system, to protect us from harm. In that process, if you think of a smoke detector, they differ between 4 groups of people: Those from Asia, Africa, Europeans and those from the Middle East, and Indigenous populations. You do not get to choose your "detector" you are born with it. Sadly, those with the detector (STING) from European and middle eastern background, have a robust activation system, but also, it gets dysregulated the easiest, leading to higher rates in certain autoimmune diseases, and cancer. There can also be mutations within those four detectors. This will impact people differently, and can sadly, set certain people up for more autoimmune diseases. When the cGAS STING pathway gets dysregulated, it can cause harms, such as autoimmune harms, it can drive cancer (it can also help stop cancer, but that is another topic--it has many roles), cardiometabolic disorders,, myocarditis, heart attack, clotting, aortic dissection, neurodegeneration, tissue damage (like vasculitis). necrosis, and other harms. "The other important downstream signaling of cGAS–STING activation includes mediating cellular senescence and cell death" It gets rid of cells that do not belong, and that is part of its anit-tumor activity, but it can also drive tumors to advance, and create what is called genomic instability, causing more mutations. And YES, our cells do have mechanisms to deal with DNA that does not belong in our cells. "nder normal conditions, the released extracellular DNA is digested by deoxyribonuclease 1 (DNase1) and its homolog DNase1L3 in serum or degraded by DNase2 in the phagolysosomal compartment when engulfed by macrophages" But that is under normal limits, when your cell releases its own DNA. How much do you think that is compared to how much PLASMID DNA got loaded into ONE Lipid NANOPARTICLE? However, in the mRNA "vaccines" there is a LOT of DNA, even at the "acceptable regulatory limits". THAT is STILL TOO MUCH. Think about this for a moment: our cells have the capacity to rid themselves of their OWN DNA and then program them for cell death, that is one thing it does, cGAS STING sees if our cells are in trouble. Our cells are not supposed to be leaking out DNA from the nucleus, or our mitochondria. Let's put this into perspective. Under normal conditions, cGAS should not detect DNA in the cytoplasm of healthy cells, as DNA is typically confined to the nucleus and mitochondria. However, in situations where cellular integrity is compromised (e.g., during infections, cellular stress, or DNA damage), DNA can leak into the cytoplasm. The number of DNA fragments cGAS detects can vary depending on the extent of the damage or infection. The precise amount of DNA that can escape nucleases and activate cGAS can vary, but it is generally believed to be a relatively small amount. Cytoplasmic nucleases, like DNase I, usually degrade extranuclear DNA quickly. For cGAS activation, studies suggest that the presence of even small quantities of double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) can be sufficient to trigger the cGAS-STING pathway. This DNA can come from the mitochondria or from nuclear DNA during cellular stress or damage. aortic aneurysm and pancreatitis, cardiac cell death--it's going to activate those pathways. "the accumulation of cytoplasmic fragments of genomic DNA, activates STING signaling in microglia and promotes neurodegeneration" That means it damages your brain. Read this for heavy science around this pathway: https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10179704/





DNA:RNA hybrids will do it. In the LNP, there are positively charged lipids, and Moderna scientists showed that the impurities in the ionizable lipids will covalently bond to the RNA inside of the LNP, forming adducts. Those can cause frame shifting on their own, ribosome slippage, misfold, etc, but also, there are DNA fragments in the LNP for Moderna and Pfizer, which means the RNA and DNA could, due the same mechanism, form an adduct hybrid. DEAD BOX proteins can bond with RNA that does not belong. Those can work in sync with cGAS to drive cancers like lymphoma. I had wanted to post a long thread about that, but it is super involved. Going to take some time. https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1704615184256335909… https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1704615184256335909



ANCA-Associated Vasculitis after Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination (case report): COMBINED with Research Showing cGAS STING ACTIVATION BY DNA (plasmid DNA pieces would do it) CAUSES ANCA ASSOCIATED VASCULITIS: Mechanisms Explained:









First: CASE REPORT: "ANCA-Associated Vasculitis after Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination" "An 82-year-old woman developed pyrexia...one month after her third booster vaccine, and symptoms persisted." https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10125765/#:~:text=This%20case%20adds%20to%20previous,82%2Dyear%2Dold%20woman….



"Blood testing revealed inflammation, a high level of MPO-ANCA, and microscopic hematuria. MPO-ANCA-associated vasculitis was diagnosed by renal biopsy."



MPO-ANCA was positive and showed rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis, while polyarteritis nodosa and IgA vasculitis were negative. No pulmonary lesions or neurological lesions were observed,... she was diagnosed with renal-limited MPO-ANCA AAV."

Nucleic acid sensing:ANCA-associated vasculitis: overview: Activation and subsequent extravasation of neutrophils and the release DNA in the extracellular space can induce an immune reaction where DNA:antibody - immune complexes can be translocated/uptaken by monocyte-derived

macrophages. Nucleic acid sensors like cGAS, were shown to sense this DNA and trigger an immune response by producing pathogenic type-I. Interferon (IFN). This in turn, was shown to damage the endothelial cell barrier and to induce pulmonary hemorrhages.



Same vein (pun intended): STUDY: "Monocyte-derived macrophages aggravate pulmonary vasculitis via cGAS/STING/IFN-mediated nucleic acid sensing" (this is pulmonary, but similar in mechanism) https://rupress.org/jem/article/219/10/e20220759/213416/Monocyte-derived-macrophages-aggravate-pulmonary





n ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), there's an increased release of DNA fragments from stressed cells, which can include neutrophils releasing DNA decorated with myeloperoxidase (MPO) (Kessenbrock et al., 2009). DNA plasmid contamination in COVID mRNA vaccines would trigger







Recognition of DNA Fragments These DNA fragments may mimic microbial DNA in structure and trigger nucleic acid sensing pathways, including the cGAS/STING pathway.





cGAS/STING Activation cytosolic DNA fragments are recognized by cGAS, leading to the production of 2′3′-cGAMP (Barrat et al., 2016; Motwani et al., 2019). cGAMP then activates the STING pathway, resulting in the release of type I interferon (IFN-I), TNF-α, and IL-6 (Gao et al., 2013).



Recognition of DNA Fragments: During disease onset in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), there's an increased release of DNA fragments from stressed cells, which can include neutrophils releasing DNA decorated with myeloperoxidase (MPO) (Kessenbrock et al., 2009).

These DNA fragments may mimic microbial DNA in structure and trigger nucleic acid sensing pathways, including the cGAS/STING pathway.



cGAS/STING activation The cytosolic DNA fragments are recognized by cGAS, leading to the production of cGAMP (Barrat et al., 2016; Motwani et al., 2019). cGAMP then activates STING pathway, resulting in the release of type IFN-I, TNF-α, and IL-6 (Gao et al., 2013).



Endothelial Damage and Inflammation Activation of the cGAS/STING/IFN-I pathway promotes endothelial cell damage and inflammation in the lung, leading to pulmonary hemorrhages and dysfunction (Sangaletti et al., 2012; Surmiak et al., 2015).



this contributes to the necrotizing inflammation of small and intermediate vessels characteristic of AAV (Jennette and Falk, 1997).



Immune cells, including macrophages and neutrophils, play a significant role in AAV pathogenesis.



Monocyte-derived macrophages are major producers of IFN-I, exacerbating disease progression, while resident alveolar macrophages help maintain tissue homeostasis by clearing hemorrhages (Rousselle et al., 2017; Rousselle et al., 2022).



nhibition of the cGAS/STING/IFN-I axis or downstream JAK/STAT signaling pathways has been shown to reduce disease severity and improve outcomes in preclinical models of AAV (Fayçal et al., 2022).



The DNA plasmid pieces may enter the area of inflammation, such as the lung, either from neutrophils releasing DNA or from other sources of cellular stress.



activation of the cGAS/STING pathway by DNA plasmid pieces in ANCA-associated vasculitis, particularly in the lung, leads to endothelial damage, inflammation, and immune cell involvement, contributing to disease progression.



Vasculitis After a Vaccine: Rare Adverse Reaction Following a COVID-19 Vaccine https://acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/aimcc.2022.1043#:~:text=Fatigue%2C%20fever%2C%20localized%20soreness%2C,purpura%20and%20petechiae%20involving%20extremities….



aberrant DNA, triggered by various stimuli including vaccinations, can activate nucleic acid sensing pathways such as cGAS/STING, leading to the release of inflammatory cytokines and exacerbation of tissue damage, which could contribute to the onset of autoimmune vasculitis.





How Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is caused by cGAS STING pathway interactions--Case Studies: patients experiencing AIDP after AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

(case study discusses aberrant MHC class II expression, but that might not be the case).

2/ In CIDP, the immune system attacks the myelin sheath of peripheral nerves.

The chronic production of inflammatory cytokines can lead to demyelination, which is a hallmark of CIDP.



mdpi.com/2673-5601/2/1/9





CIDP: Current Treatments and Identification of Targets for Future Specific Therapeutic InterventionChronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is an acquired immune-mediated inflammatory disorder of the peripheral nervous system. This clinically heterogeneous neurological disorder is c…https://www.mdpi.com/2673-5601/2/1/9

3/ In this study, patient experienced onset of CIDP after receiving AstraZeneca vaccination.

"Acute-onset chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: a case report"



.

Acute-onset chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: a case reportCOVID-19 vaccination side effects have been increasingly reported, including new-onset autoimmune diseases such as chronic arthritis, thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and more recently…https://www.panafrican-med-journal.com/content/article/47/46/full/#:~:text=Chronic%20inflammatory%20demyelinating%20polyneuropathy%20(CIDP)%20developing%20in%20the%20post%2D,pre%2Dexisting%20CIDP%20were%20reported

4/ patient presented w/ acute lower limb weakness typical of GBS , which is acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Electroneuromyography and lumbar puncture= albumin-cytological dissociation (increased protein w/out significant increase in white blood cells).

5/ Patient relapsed more than 8 weeks later, with worsening symptoms and ENMG findings consistent with (CIDP).The persistence and increase of protein levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) without significant pleocytosis further supported this diagnosis.

6/ Linking cGAS-STING to CIDP Post-Vaccination of AstraZeneca:

The adenovirus vector can cGAS-STING pathway due to presence of cytosolic DNA, leading to sustained production of type I interferons and other pro-inflammatory cytokines, promoting an inflammatory environment.

7/ pro-inflammatory environment could predispose the immune system to misidentify self-antigens, particularly in the nervous system, leading to autoimmune demyelination.

8/ Order of Operations:

cGAS-STING pathway is linked to the development of autoimmune demyelinating polyneuropathies like CIDP, from an immune response triggered by an adenovirus-based vaccination

9/ Adenoviruses are DNA viruses. When used in vaccines, they can deliver DNA into host cells to stimulate an immune response.

Occasionally, the vaccine-derived DNA can be mislocalized into the cytosol instead of the nucleus, where it is normally processed.

10/ The AstraZeneca vaccine is an Adenovirus based vaccine, used to deliver DNA to the host cells.

The presence of cytosolic DNA (from the adenovirus vector) can be detected by cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS).

11/ cGAS then synthesizes cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP), a second messenger that activates STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes).

12/ cGAMP binds to and activates STING on the endoplasmic reticulum membrane.

Activated STING initiates a signaling cascade that results in the production of type I interferons and other pro-inflammatory cytokines.

13/ Autoimmune Response and Demyelination



The type I interferons and cytokines produced as a result of STING activation can lead to a robust immune response.



14/ This response includes the activation of innate immune cells, such as macrophages and dendritic cells, and the subsequent activation of adaptive immune cells, including T cells.

15/ In genetically predisposed individuals, or under certain conditions, this immune activation can become dysregulated.

The immune system may start to recognize self-antigens as foreign, leading to an autoimmune response.

16/ In the case of CIDP, the immune system targets the myelin sheath of peripheral nerves.

The chronic production of inflammatory cytokines can lead to demyelination, which is a hallmark of CIDP.

17/ Layman's:

Our cells have a system called the cGAS-STING pathway that detects stray DNA inside them, which is usually a sign of infection or damage.

When this system finds DNA where it doesn’t belong, it sounds the alarm by producing signals that activate the immune system.

18/ immune activation helps fight infections but can sometimes go too far.

In some people, especially those who might be prone to it, this overactive response can mistakenly target the body’s own nerves.

19/ The immune system’s attack damages the protective coating around nerves (myelin), leading to the symptoms of CIDP, such as weakness and numbness.



CIDP can also present as: muscle weakness, sensory changes, burning pain (can be severe), loss of reflex, fatigue

20/ The burning pain in CIDP is due to nerve inflammation and damage. When the immune system attacks the myelin sheath (the protective covering of the nerves), it disrupts normal nerve signaling.

21/



pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30846571/



cGAS in action: Expanding roles in immunity and inflammation - PubMedDNA is highly immunogenic. It represents a key pathogen-associated molecular pattern (PAMP) during infection. Host DNA can, however, also act as a danger-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) and elicit…https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30846571/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9413793/

22/ Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy after the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine may follow a chronic course





Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy after the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine may follow a chronic course - PubMedAwareness of this complication and distinction from Guillain-Barré syndrome enables the timely institution of maintenance immunomodulatory treatment. Our report also highlights the likely relationship…https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35313224/

23/ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and Guillain- Barré Syndrome





https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8447540/

24/ Acute and Chronic Demyelinating Polyneuropathy post AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine



imj.ie/wp-content/upl…

25/ Guillain-Barré syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination: A systematic review and analysis of case reports





https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0303846724000702

26/ Rise in Guillain-Barré syndrome following AstraZeneca vaccine





Rise in Guillain-Barré syndrome following AstraZeneca vaccineA correlation between a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a small but significant rise in cases of the serious neurological condition Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), has been identified by UCL …https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2022/may/rise-guillain-barre-syndrome-following-astrazeneca-vaccine

27/



COVID-19 vaccine safety update VAXZEVRIA AstraZeneca ABema.europa.eu/en/documents/c…





The covid vaccines can cause virus reactivation, by the cGAS STING pathway. cGAS STING pathway can be activated by: DNA plasmid contamination, the spike protein, bacteria, and positive charges (like the positively charged lipids) in the covid vaccines







if it hasn't become painfully clear yet, one would think it is imperative regardless of situation, to do everything possible, to keep inflammation down in the body, and to not trigger the cGAS STING pathway. Repeated activation of this pathway is tied cancer. The activation itself causes genomic instability and mutations. https://embopress.org/doi/full/10.15252/embr.201846935



It would be a terrible thing to introduce something into the colon, especially when a polyp is already present (which forms from mutations in the crypt), that would activate the cGAS STING pathway in the area (such as DNA plasmid/spike)



2/

3/

4/

5/

6/

7/

8/

DNA plasmid pieces and spike ( in COVID mRNA "vaccines") can activate the cGAS STING pathway. In endometrial carcinoma (EC--CANCER), interleukin-6 (IL6) signaling and activation of cGAS-STING impacts tumor progression and immune evasion. NO SV40/integration needed. TL;DR: the activation of the cGAS-STING pathway by IL6-induced plasmid DNA entry into EC cells could promote cancer progression by facilitating immune evasion, enhancing tumor cell survival and proliferation, modulating the tumor microenvironment, and inducing genomic instability. These mechanisms collectively contribute to the aggressive behavior and progression of endometrial carcinoma. STUDY: https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9184159/… The cGAS-STING pathway is paramount in the functioning of the innate immune system, which senses cytoplasmic DNA (and spike). When activated, cGAS STING triggers a cascade of events leading to the production of type I interferons and other inflammatory cytokines, resulting in an immune response against the perceived threat. This can create damage, genomic instability, and lead to the progression of tumors and metastasis (cancer cells spread from the original (primary) tumor to other parts of the body, where they can form new tumors). the findings of the study support the involvement of the cGAS-STING pathway in mediating the effects of IL6-induced ROS and mtDNA leakage on immune escape and progression of endometrial carcinoma. However, the presence of the DNA is what activates the pathway. Highlights of study (order of operations): EC cells are treated with interleukin-6. IL6 treatment induces the generation of reactive oxygen species in EC cells, primarily through the activation of NADPH oxidase. ROS damage caused by IL6 leads to leakage of mitochondrial DNA into the cytoplasm of the cells. The presence of mtDNA in the cytoplasm activates cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS), which detects the presence of cytoplasmic DNA. cGAS catalyzes the formation of cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP), which then binds to and activates Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING). Activated STING recruits Tank Binding Kinase 1 (TBK1), leading to the phosphorylation of Interferon Regulatory Factor 3 (IRF3). Type I Interferon Production: Phosphorylated IRF3 translocates to the nucleus and induces the transcription of type I interferons. Activation of the cGAS-STING pathway also leads to upregulation of Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression. IL6-induced mtDNA leakage enhances the production of extracellular vesicles (EVs) from EC cells. EVs containing PD-L1 and mtDNA induce apoptosis of T cells, contributing to tumor immune escape. Now, the cells getting inflamed is what is driving the release, of the mitochondrial DNA, and THIS is what is activating the cGAS STING pathway. But PLASMID DNA and spike would activate cGAS STING too. Scenario of PLASMID DNA pieces/Spike entering the area: LIPID NANOPARTICLE ENTERS THE AREA The presence of plasmid DNA in the cytoplasm activates cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS), which detects the presence of cytoplasmic DNA cGAS catalyzes the formation of cGAMP, which then binds to and activates STING. Activated STING recruits TBK1, leading to the phosphorylation of IRF3. Phosphorylated IRF3 translocates to the nucleus and induces the transcription of IFN-α and IFN-β. Activation of the cGAS-STING pathway also leads to upregulation of PD-L1) expression. IL6-induced entry of plasmid DNA enhances the production of extracellular vesicles (EVs) from EC cells. EVs containing PD-L1 and plasmid DNA induce apoptosis of T cells, contributing to tumor immune escape. CANCER PROGRESSION: The upregulation of PDL1 expression on EC cells, mediated by the activation of the cGAS-STING pathway, can lead to immune evasion. PD-L1 interacts with PD-1 receptors on T cells, inhibiting their function and preventing effective antitumor immune responses. This allows cancer cells to evade immune surveillance and continue proliferating unchecked. Activation of the cGAS-STING pathway can induce the production of type I interferons and other cytokines. While type I IFNs have antiviral properties, in the context of cancer, they can paradoxically promote tumor growth and survival by activating pro-tumorigenic signaling pathways, enhancing cancer cell proliferation, and promoting angiogenesis. The release of extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1 and plasmid DNA from EC cells can modulate the tumor microenvironment. These EVs may influence neighboring cells, such as immune cells and stromal cells, to create a supportive niche for tumor growth and metastasis. Additionally, the inflammatory cytokines produced as a result of cGAS-STING activation can further alter the tumor microenvironment to favor tumor progression. The presence of plasmid DNA pieces in the cytoplasm may also contribute to genomic instability in EC cells. Integration of foreign DNA fragments into the host genome or activation of DNA damage response pathways could lead to accumulation of mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, and genetic alterations that drive cancer progression and metastasis (waiting to see the study that shows the SV40 was integrated into tissue).







Heavy menstrual bleeding, Irregular Cycles, Subfertility. PAIN, and Precancerous Conditions of the Uterus (potential cancer progression). Did you get irregular/heavy menses, pain, and issues with fertility after the

? DNA Plasmid/Spike activate cGAS STING pathway, and cause progression of Adenomyosis, and other harms. (STUDY): https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8342233/… Terms you need to know: Adenomyosis: thickening of the uterus due to the invasion of endometrial tissue into the muscular walls of the uterus, known as the myometrium. Adenomyosis affects the body of the uterus and the muscular layer, but not the cervix. This can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and subfertility, and inflammation can create precancerous states, or drive cancer progression (other posts coming). Cervix: lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. During a Pap smear, cells are collected from the surface of the cervix to check for abnormalities that might indicate cervical dysplasia or cancer. Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN): Pre-cancerous changes in the cervix detected by a Pap smear. The study: Investigate the expression of in the cGAS-STING pathway in patients with adenomyosis compared to patients with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 (CIN-3) but no adenomyosis. WHO: 20 patients diagnosed with adenomyosis and 10 patients diagnosed with CIN-3 but without adenomyosis. Adenomyosis Group: 20 patients diagnosed with adenomyosis. CIN-3 Group: Included 10 patients diagnosed with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 (CIN-3). CIN-3 is a pre-cancerous condition characterized by severe dysplasia of cells on the surface of the cervix, often caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Without treatment, CIN-3 can progress to cervical cancer. Data: Specimens were collected during surgery from August 2017 to December 2017 at Third Xiangya Hospital. Methods: The mRNA and protein levels of key factors in the cGAS-STING pathway in uterine tissue were detected using real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and immunohistochemistry, respectively. Immunohistochemistry was employed to assess the protein expression levels of these factors. Correlations: The study analyzed the associations between gene expression levels in the cGAS-STING pathway and clinical outcomes, such as dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and uterine volume. STUDY RESULTS: The cGAS-STING pathway is activated in adenomyosis, contributing to inflammation and potentially influencing disease pathogenesis and symptomatology (other studies show cGAS STING advancers cancer progression). KEY CONCERNS: The women who experienced heavy bleeding, already had "the start" of adenomyosis. The cGAS-STING pathway is a primary part of body's innate immune system, responsible for detecting cytoplasmic DNA, including DNA from pathogens or cellular damage. In adenomyosis, the presence of ectopic endometrial tissue within the uterine muscle can trigger an inflammatory response. The activation of the cGAS-STING pathway in response to this abnormal tissue further amplifies inflammation in the affected area. As a result, chronic inflammation associated with the activation of the cGAS-STING pathway can contribute to tissue damage and remodeling within the uterus. This ongoing inflammatory process may exacerbate symptoms such as pelvic pain, menstrual cramps, and heavy menstrual bleeding in individuals with adenomyosis. Sustained activation of the cGAS-STING pathway and the resulting chronic inflammation may contribute to the progression and worsening of adenomyosis over time, perpetuating the cycle of tissue damage and symptom exacerbation, causing heavy menses, and concerns with infertility.

Impact of DNA plasmid pieces/Spike protein on cGAS STING Scenario: IF DNA plasmid pieces entered the uterine environment, via a lipid nanoparticle, that was used in mRNA "vaccines" they could be recognized by the cGAS enzyme, leading to pathway activation. This would set off an inflammatory response, which could manifest initially as pelvic pain or discomfort. Given the cyclical nature of the uterine environment, the full impact, such as heavy menstrual bleeding, might be most noticeable during the next menstrual cycle, when the hormonal changes and shedding of the endometrial lining occur. The more substantial the presence of PLASMID DNA, the more robust the activation of the cGAS-STING pathway and the more pronounced the inflammatory response. Spike could also do this, so you could have a double hit occurring with the cGAS STING pathway. Each person’s immune system and inflammatory response can vary, affecting how quickly symptoms develop. Pre-existing conditions like adenomyosis might exacerbate the response, leading to quicker and more severe symptom manifestation. UTERINE CANCER AND cGAS STING: cGAS-STING pathway has been implicated in the progression of various types of cancer, including uterine cancer. tumor cells may exploit the cGAS-STING pathway to evade immune surveillance and promote tumor progression. This can occur through various mechanisms, such as downregulating components of the pathway or promoting immunosuppressive signals within the tumor microenvironment. Next post: "IL6 Induces mtDNA Leakage to Affect the Immune Escape of Endometrial Carcinoma via cGAS-STING" https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9184159/









Not only did hydroxychloroquine interfere with the ACE2 receptor according to studies, HCQ and CQ block the binding of dsDNA (and should do the same with spike) to cGAS, thus attenuating the underlying activation of the STING pathway mediated by cGAMP, and stop the subsequent synthesis of pro-inflammatory cytokines, especially IFN-I and thus would inhibit the feedback loop, which can lead to disease and autoimmune conditions (or worse outcomes). https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7343769/









Reasons Why Women Suffer More Adverse Events From Vaccines and mRNA Injections Compared to Men: Revised Stack--Republished w/ cGAS STING Path and Genetics Edition. TL;DR: Variations in cGAS STING pathway, immune system, hormones, and genes—XX versus XY--are the reasons.







Brief Explanation on cGAS STING, pieces of DNA plasmid contamination in LNP in the mRNA "vaccines", why DNA plasmid contamination will most likely not get "stuck" to cGAS during what is called mitosis of a cell, how OUR own DNA is protected during mitosis, and how it just passes it by and would be more apt to integrate, IF that WERE a possibility (without factors at play--size of DNA pieces, when it is entering the cell, etc). People have asked some of these questions before Cells have ways to detect DNA from microbes (like bacteria and viruses) as well as misplaced DNA from our own cells. When our cells find such DNA in the cytosol (the fluid inside cells but outside the nucleus), they see it as a sign of danger. This detection triggers the immune system and inflammation to fight off potential threats. This detection system is a very large pathway, with many moving parts, that we call cGAS STING. cGAS is an enzyme that detects this "dangerous" DNA. Interestingly, a large amount of cGAS is actually stuck to the DNA inside the nucleus (called chromatin), especially when cells are dividing (mitosis). Some cells divide in our body more than others. Cells divide in the COLON, A LOT. To stop cGAS from mistakenly triggering immune responses against the cell's own DNA during cell division, there are two protective mechanisms: When cells start dividing, cGAS gets hyperphosphorylated, which means multiple phosphate groups are added to it. This prevents cGAS from binding to DNA and from forming liquid-like droplets, both of which are necessary for cGAS to become active. Even if cGAS is bound to chromatin, it can't form oligomers (larger complexes made up of several cGAS molecules). Oligomerization is crucial for cGAS activation. These two mechanisms ensure that cGAS remains inactive during cell division. This inactivation is important to prevent the immune system from mistakenly attacking the cell's own DNA, which could lead to autoimmune reactions. If this were not the case, we would all be one walking autoimmune disorder, but we are not! (only one in ten people have autoimmune as of 2019--waiting for new data--which is still a lot of people). A small breakdown of mitosis: Prophase: Chromosomes condense and become visible, the nuclear envelope breaks down, and the mitotic spindle begins to form. Metaphase: Chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate (the metaphase plate). Anaphase: Sister chromatids (the two identical halves of each chromosome) are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell. Telophase: Chromatids reach the opposite poles of the cell, the nuclear envelope re-forms around each set of chromosomes, and the chromosomes begin to de-condense. During telophase, the cell is in the process of re-establishing the nuclear envelope around the separated sets of chromosomes, preparing to complete cell division. DNA integration events, such as those involving viral DNA or transposable elements, could potentially occur during this phase. Because cGAS is rendered inactive during mitosis, the plasmid pieces of DNA, should not interact with it. This means, cGAS will not bind to those pieces of plasmid DNA, and if they made their way to OUR own DNA, well, this would be a time where, integration could occur (during telophase). https://nature.com/articles/s42003-022-03021-8… "Phosphorylation and chromatin tethering prevent cGAS activation during mitosis" https://science.org/doi/full/10.1126/science.abc5386…



The cGAS-STING pathway promotes the development of preeclampsia, in pregnancy, which is dangerous to the mother and baby. Preeclampsia can impair fetal growth, decreasing supply of oxygen and can lead to preterm birth, stillbirth, or infant death. DNA plasmid pieces and spike protein can activate the cGAS STING pathway. This study showed that if a STING antagonist in vivo, C176 was given, it reversed the condition of preeclampsia. What this means, is that the route of cGAS STING activation is not at question here--because when the pathway had an antagonist applied to it, in the form of a drug (chemical substance) that binds to and blocks the action of STING, it prevented the biological response, which is, the preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a serious blood pressure condition that can develop during pregnancy or after giving birth. It's also known as pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH), gestational hypertension, or toxemia cGAS STING pathway is covered in these threads, including layman's terms with and without the details. cGAS is a smoke detector of sorts, that detects DNA, plasmid DNA, viral DNA, bacteria, and things in cells that do not belong in the cytoplasm of the cell. On a side note, neighboring cells that have cGAS STING can be "activated" (paracrine). There are also studies that are emerging showing that this pathway does not need DNA, viruses, bacteria, etc to activate it. But in this case, this study showed using HUMAN PLACENTA and rat model, that cGAS STING activation, causes preeclampsia. It may not be wise, to inject a pregnant woman, with something that is going to activate her cGAS STING pathway (among other bad things it could do). How many pregnant women suffered preeclampsia in the last three years, give or take, compared to, "the before times"? https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1567576924000493…



*****************************************



Just Released June 2024 hot off the presses study: cGAS STING Pathway Activation in the BRAIN: "cGAS/STING signaling pathway-mediated microglial activation in the PFC underlies chronic ethanol exposure-induced anxiety-like behaviors in mice" I do not drink alcohol. I have never been able to metabolize the stuff. Not a fan. Anywho, this study looks at alcohol consumption, anxiety, cGAS STINg pathway, and mice. Highlights •Chronic ethanol exposure induced significant anxiety-like behavior in mice. •cGAS/STING signaling pathway are involved in chronic ethanol exposure. •Microglial cells in the prefrontal cortex were activated through STING. •Mitochondrial DNA release is associated with chronic ethanol exposure. •H-151 administration ameliorates anxiety-like behavior in mice. "Western blot analysis confirmed alterations in the cGAS/STING signaling pathway during CEE, including the upregulation of p-TBK1 and p-IRF3 proteins. Moreover, we observed microglial activation in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) of CEE mice, characterized by significant alterations in branching morphology and an increase in cell body size. Additionally, we observed that administration of CEE resulted in mitochondrial dysfunction within the PFC of mice, accompanied by a significant elevation in cytosolic mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) levels. Furthermore, our findings revealed that the inhibition of STING by H-151 effectively alleviated anxiety-like behavior and suppressed microglial activation induced by CEE. Our study unveiled a significant association between anxiety-like behavior, microglial activation, inflammation, and mitochondria dysfunction during CEE." Interesting study! https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1567576924007033







Prognostic implications of cGAS and STING gene expression in acute myeloid leukemia. DNA plasmid pieces and spike protein can activate the cGAs STING pathway, therefor, drive gene expression in acute myloid leukemia. High cGAS and STING expression was associated with a higher incidence of NRAS/KRAS mutations, which are linked to poor prognosis in several cancers. (I hope this is starting to make more sense now). AML is a severe hematological malignancy with high morbidity and poor clinical outcomes. The study aimed to explore the prognostic role of the cGAS-STING pathway in AML, given its known roles in tumor immunity and development. The study utilized bioinformatics tools (GEPIA and GSEA) to analyze the expression of cGAS and STING in various tumors, finding significantly higher expression levels in AML compared to other cancers. Validation was performed using bone marrow samples from 120 AML patients and 15 healthy individuals, confirming elevated cGAS and STING expression in AML patients. High cGAS and STING expression was associated with a higher incidence of NRAS/KRAS mutations, which are linked to poor prognosis in several cancers. Patients with high cGAS and STING levels had a lower complete remission (CR) rate and were associated with worse overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that higher cGAS and STING expression correlated with shorter OS and DFS in AML patients. The study suggested that hyper-activation of the cGAS-STING pathway could contribute to AML progression and poor patient outcomes, through chronic inflammation and immune evasion mechanisms. cGAS-STING pathway activation leads to the production of type I IFNs and other inflammatory cytokines, which can have dual roles in cancer. While they can impede tumor growth by promoting an immune response, chronic activation may lead to a pro-tumorigenic environment. This means it can CAUSE cancer to progress. he study posits that cGAS-STING activation in AML may promote inflammation-driven carcinogenesis, further facilitated by NRAS/KRAS mutations and chromosomal instability (CIN). In laymans terms, this means this pathway called cGAS STing, which is part of this HUGE network type spiderweb looking axis mess of stuff with other things it is connected to and "cross talking with", if activat3ed and dysregulated, it can cause a "pro tumor" environment, and drive cancer. And in this case, it can drive the progression of acute myeloid leukemia. https://ebm-journal.org/journals/experimental-biology-and-medicine/articles/10.3389/ebm.2024.10108/full…







he activation and dysregulation of cGAS STING causes: "autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, respiratory diseases , neurodegenerative diseases, and tumours" DNA plasmid pieces and spike protein in the current mRNA injections, contain both DNA plasmid and spike. Is everyone going to have this reaction? No. It is covered in other threads that there are four "variations" of the STING in people, that is determined by race. There are four types. The type that Europeans and middle eastern people have can be the most dysregulated, and lead to these issues, more than others. That is not to say others do not experience these things. There are also specific mutations that can occur within this pathway, that can make things worse, along with environmental factors, family genetics, etc. "The Role of cGAS-STING Signalling in Metabolic Diseases: from Signalling Networks to Targeted Intervention" Melt your brain if you would like reading this article https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10750282/









NO SV40 NEEDED! WHAT about MODERNA? Exactly! HMMM? There is no sv40 there. Been posting about cGAS STING since last October causing Aortic dissection, myocarditis, autoimmune, and cancer involvement. It has been ignored in the larger conversations on all podcasts and roundtables. the activation of cGAS STING ALONE CAN DRIVE ONCOGENE EXPRESSION, cause GENOMIC INSTABILITY, and cause cancer to progress WITHOUT SV40 OR "DNA integration" Thanks to those of you who stuck around this whole time when I was posting on zeta, clots, the spindly clots and the studies showing the cause of that, cGAS STING, how zeta can change, autoimmune, and more.







mRNA "vaccines" contain DNA plasmid, and spike protein, which can activate a pathway--cGAS STING, and drive ONCOGENE EXPRESSION and MUTATIONS W/OUT SV40!!

"cGAS-STING pathway expression correlates with genomic instability and immune cell infiltration in BREAST CANCER"

2/ The Study:

cGAS-STING pathway expression correlates with genomic instability and immune cell infiltration in breast cancer





cGAS-STING pathway expression correlates with genomic instability and immune cell infiltration in breast cancer - npj Breast Cancerhttps://www.nature.com/articles/s41523-023-00609-z

3/Study breakdown (if you are new here, go back and read the other threads--it's a LOT! You: read 😀)



The mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are known to have plasmid DNA contamination in them, which have bene quantified multiple times by various scientists around the world.

4/ Many types of DNA, including human DNA (from nucleus, mitochondria) viral DNA (HIV), bacteria, viruses including COVId and spike protein, can interact with the cGAs Sting pathway. Please read this for laymans terms info on cGAS STING pathway.





5/ Here is what could happen, if DNA plasmid/spike were introduced to the area of breast with a woman, and the study details linked up (we will just focus on DNA plasmid):



I. DNA plasmid enters a cell, via the LNP, through experimental transfection (also known as mRNA/ LNP).💉

6/ II. cGAS (cyclic GMP-AMP synthase) detects the DNA plasmid pieces that are in the LNP for the covid vaccine in what is called the cytoplasm of the cell, and catalyzes the production of cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP) from ATP and GTP (this is a lot of science--refer to layman tweet)

7/ III. cGAMP binds to and activates the STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) protein located on the endoplasmic reticulum membrane.

Activated STING translocates to the Golgi apparatus, where it recruits and activates TBK1 (TANK-binding kinase 1)

8/ IIII. STING activation leads to phosphorylation of TBK1, which phosphorylates the transcription factor IRF3, and activates pathways that lead to phosphorylation of STAT1.

Phosphorylated IRF3 and STAT1 translocate to the nucleus,

9/ IV. promoting the expression of type I interferons and other inflammatory cytokines.

🚨💉NOW is time for ONCOGENE ACTIVATION!

V. The inflammatory response driven by the cGAS-STING pathway is associated with increased expression of proto-oncogenes such as Cyclin E1 and c-Myc.

10/ VI. Replication Stress Time!!!

Overexpression of Cyclin E1 and c-Myc induces replication stress by causing unscheduled origin firing within gene bodies, leading to replication-dependent DNA lesions. Lesions in the DNA--OUR DNA!

11/ VII. Time for the phrase I have said over and over again feedback loop time!

Feedback Loop of Replication Stress and cGAS-STING Activation:

12/ pSTAT1 and Oncogenes: pSTAT1 expression is positively associated with nuclear and cytoplasmic Cyclin E1 and c-Myc levels.

pTBK1 and c-Myc: pTBK1 levels are positively associated with c-Myc but not significantly with Cyclin E1.

13/ VIII.

Higher cGAS-STING scores are correlated with increased mRNA expression and genomic gain of replication stress-related oncogenes.

14/🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨💉 IX. The inflammatory signaling from cGAS-STING activation drives the expression of replication stress-inducing oncogenes, creating a cycle of increasing oncogene expression and genomic instability.

NO SV40 is even needed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

15/ X. The Pro-Tumorigenic Environment has now been created.

Chronic activation of the cGAS-STING pathway contributes to a pro-tumorigenic environment by promoting cancer cell survival, proliferation, and immune evasion.

16/ XI. Higher cGAS-STING activity correlates with increased infiltration of immune cells such as CD4+ T cells, CD20+ B cells, and CD57+ NK cells.

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) are positively associated with pSTAT1 and pTBK1 expression.

17/ XII: Survial rates:

High pSTAT1 Expression:

Associated with pre-menopausal status, higher histological grade, larger tumor size, and higher Ki-67 percentage.

High pTBK1 Expression:

Associated with higher tumor grade and Ki-67 percentage.

18/ XIII: High STING Expression:

Associated with lower N stage (less nodal involvement).

Survival Analysis:

Lower pSTAT1 expression is associated with favorable breast cancer-specific survival (BCSS) in univariate analysis, but not in multivariate analysis.

19/ STING and pTBK1 expression were not associated with BCSS or relapse-free survival (RFS).

20/ Laymans: The cGAS-STING pathway, activated by foreign DNA, causes inflammation and oncogene activity, leading to DNA damage and promoting cancer. This is a serious concern in aggressive cancers like triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and can attract immune cells to tumors.

21/





cbioportal.org



https://www.cbioportal.org/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/

get used to seeing this--you do NOT need SV40 to drive oncogene expression.

Certain people have been stating SV40 and SV40 only. Moderna does NOT even HAVE SV40!

People have not been given the complete data.



GAS STING, IS the unifying mechanism for "vaccine" injury, not just for autoimmune and cancer, but CLOTS too! Platelets and Megakaryocytes have cGAS STING activation for CLOT formation!

(if you are new here--there are many tweet threads with over 200 studies backing mechanisms for injury, including positive and negative charges to cause clots and injury, and other ways the LNP, the charges (zeta), spike, RNA itself with mis fold and frame shift happening with ANY RNA, with explanations, and of course there are some "side" mechanisms that are happening, but cGAS STING is the primary pathway. This is ALSO the pathway that was being activated during delta wave. And yes, lots of cross talk and other side "conversations", but this should be the unifier.)



A megakaryocyte is a large, specialized cell found in the bone marrow that is primarily responsible for the production of platelets, which are essential components of blood clotting.

Megakaryocytes are among the largest cells in the bone marrow. They have a large, lobulated nucleus and abundant cytoplasm.

The primary function of megakaryocytes is to produce platelets. Platelets are small, anucleate cell fragments that play a crucial role in hemostasis, the process that stops bleeding by forming blood clots.

Megakaryocytes extend long cytoplasmic projections called proplatelets into the blood vessels of the bone marrow. These proplatelets fragment into thousands of platelets.



🚨💉💉Order of operations for Clot formation via cGAS STING activation with platelets and Megakaryocytes:



1. Exogenous DNA, which is PLASMID DNA pieces which exists as contamination in the "vaccines"(bacteria can do this too, and spike!) enters a cell and is detected in the cytoplasm.



2. cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS) protein binds to the plasmid DNA in the cytoplasm of the cell (that is the area outside the nucleus).



3. this activates cGAS, which catalyzes the synthesis of cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP).



4. cGAMP binds to stimulator of interferon genes (STING) protein located on the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) membrane and causes a conformational change (dimerization) in STING, initiating activation.



5. STING recruits and activates TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) and IKKε, and this phosphorylates transcription factors such as IRF3 and NF-κB.



6. Phosphorylated IRF3 and NF-κB translocate to the nucleus, where they induce the expression of type-I interferons (IFN-I) and other pro-inflammatory cytokines.



It's the same pathway, and this is how it happens with our cells responsible for making clots, and how this pathway engaged the clotting process:



7. Megakaryocytes, the large bone marrow cells responsible for producing platelets, possess functional cGAS and STING proteins.

When PLASMID DNA activates cGAS-STING pathway in megakaryocytes, it leads to the production of type-I interferons and other cytokines.



8. in maturation process, megakaryocytes extend proplatelets into bone marrow sinusoids.

The cGAS and STING proteins are transferred to these developing proplatelets, which will become platelets.

uh oh



🚨🚨💉💉9. Mature platelets contain cGAS and STING proteins inherited from megakaryocytes, and although platelets are anucleate and have limited translational capacity, they can still respond to cGAS-STING activation.



10. Upon encountering exogenous DNA or cGAMP, STING in platelets becomes activated, leading to platelet activation and aggregation, thus, forming clots.



11. Activated STING in platelets enhances their responsiveness to activation signals.

Platelets aggregate more readily, forming clots faster.



12. I have said this phrase over and over again: POsitive Feedback Loops: the smoke detector system is now engaging in a cycle:

The production of cytokines and interferons from STING activation can further amplify the immune response.

Chronic activation of the cGAS-STING pathway by persistent exogenous or self-DNA can lead to sustained inflammation. Self DNA, our DNA, is getting released by cells and detected AGANI by cGAS because, the cells are going through damage by the first round of immune system activation, so it hits the cGAS TWICE. You also have cross talk between cells, and NEGHBOR cells getting their cGAs activated, thus, starting a cascade (paracrine)



Shorter summary:



Plasmid DNA enters the cell, activating cGAS, which produces cGAMP.

cGAMP activates STING, leading to cytokine production and immune response.

STING activation in megakaryocytes influences platelet production and cytokine response.

Platelets inherit cGAS-STING machinery, enhancing their activation and aggregation.

Activated platelets form clots more efficiently, contributing to hemostasis and, in chronic cases, to hypercoagulation.

Feedback Loop: Chronic activation by self-DNA can cause sustained inflammation and autoimmune clotting disorders.



Sources:



Megakaryocytes possess a STING pathway that is transferred to platelets to potentiate activation







STING activation in platelets aggravates septic thrombosis by enhancing platelet activation and granule secretion





Oh no, got liver injury via cGAS STING? Got liver clots? Cancer? That's no bueno:

Activation of cGAS-STING signaling pathway promotes liver fibrosis and hepatic sinusoidal microthrombosis





Innate immune signaling and immunothrombosis: New insights and therapeutic opportunities

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…

sciencedirect.com/science/articl…

sciencedirect.com/science/articl…

onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ej…

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/eji.202149410?af=R

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1074761323000894

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1567576923014583

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10665521/





DNA, like PLASMID DNA, causes progression of pancreatic cancer, and worsening outcomes via cGAS STING and DUOX2. Thanks Pfizer, for sealing the fate of my stepdad, ex Marine, who is now stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, and getting worse (we are having estate conversations now), after getting your shots. My step dad served in Vietnam, and had exposure to dioxin. He has fought through multiple cancers in the last several years, but it is pancreatic cancer that is going to be the final nail. Both my parents had cancer when they got the "vaccine". My step dad and mom both got worse. Additionally, other family members have suffered, and my aunt died recently, my uncle had blood clots in his lungs and was in the hospital at the same time my aunt died right as they were moving into the house they had just bought. There is another person I have not discussed publicly, who some know about, who had PE, now has AIDP, and SFN, and who was told they would die in the hospital at Mayo, and some days is not concerned about death anymore after another recent, very rare diagnosis, but keeps on fighting. "Exogenous DNA enhances DUOX2 expression and function in human pancreatic cancer cells by activating the cGAS-STING signaling pathway" Here is how it works: (Layman's terms: Plasmid DNA and any activation of cGAS, which could be from spike, and interaction with this other thingamabob called DUOX2 can advance pancreatic cancer. The mRNA "vaccines" contain plasmid DNA and spike. ) When plasmid DNA enters pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells, it activates the cGAS-STING pathway. This activation leads to the production of cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP), which in turn activates downstream signaling components, such as TBK1 and IRF3. The activation of this pathway results in increased expression of DUOX2, an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). The increased H2O2 production contributes to an oxidative microenvironment, enhancing the expression of HIF-1α and VEGF-A, which are associated with pro-angiogenic and inflammatory responses. This environment promotes genetic instability and facilitates the progression of pancreatic cancer. Order of Operations: 1. Plasmid DNA is taken up by PDAC cells via the Lipid nanoparticle that is, the mRNA vaccines. 2. This plasmid DNA is in the cell now, the cytoplasm, and this is recognized by cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS). 3. Activated cGAS produces cGAMP from ATP and GTP. 4. :Binding: cGAMP binds to the stimulator of interferon genes (STING) located on the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). 5. STING translocates from the ER to the Golgi apparatus. 6. TBK1 Activation: STING recruits and activates TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1). 7. Activated TBK1 phosphorylates interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3). 8. Phosphorylated IRF3: Phosphorylated IRF3 dimerizes and translocates to the nucleus. 9. In the nucleus, IRF3 induces the expression of target genes, including pro-inflammatory cytokines. 10. IRF3-Dependent Mechanism: The activation of IRF3 leads to the upregulation of DUOX2, a NADPH oxidase that produces H2O2. 11. Elevated DUOX2 levels result in increased production of H2O2. 12. HIF-1α and VEGF-A: The oxidative stress from increased H2O2 levels enhances the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF-1α) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). 13. These factors contribute to a pro-angiogenic environment, promoting blood vessel formation. 14. DNA Damage: The oxidative stress and inflammatory response can cause DNA double-strand breaks, leading to genetic instability. 15. Inflammation and Cancer Progression: The combination of oxidative stress, pro-inflammatory cytokine production, and pro-angiogenic signaling supports the development and progression of PDAC. Thanks Pfizer. https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0891584923004987?via%3Dihub…







Convenient. Pfizer is going after the cGAS STING pathway, specifically, STING. https://oncologypipeline.com/apexonco/pfizer-hopes-not-get-stung







PHYSICAL LAB TEST ASSAY: HOW to TEST the VACCINE INJURED and THOSE who have DIED from VACCINE INJURY if cGAS STING was part of the INJURY due to SPIKE protein, DNA PLASMID PIECES ETC from AUTOIMMUNE ATTACK resulting in MYOCARDITIS, Aortic Dissection, mulit organ system failure, Cancer progression at TUMOR SITE, AutoImmmune Neuropathy, AIDP, SFN, and more: BELLBROOK LABS Transcreener cGAMP cGAS Assay directly measures cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP) produced by cyclic GMP-AMP synthetase (cGAS, C6orf150, 2'3'-cGAMP Synthetase). These cGAMP measurements allow researchers to effectively determine the enzyme's activity. One of you scientists doing work to actually assess if this occurred might want to do this, instead of just seeing if something integrated for your court cases. https://bellbrooklabs.com/products/transcreener-hts-assays/cgamp-cgas-assay/







Layman's terms: The cGAS STING pathway is a very complex system in our bodies that protects us from infection. It is also a part of autoimmune disorders, neurodegeneration, organ injury and failure, myocarditis, AAD, and CANCER. Imagine your body is a house, and in the house, you have a series of sensors, or smoke detectors in multiple rooms of your house. These smoke detectors can sense things that do not belong. There are other ways things can be detected, and ways this pathway can be circumvented, but right now, we are just talking about this pathway. This set of smoke detectors, can detect DNA that does not belong in the cell, which is OUTSIDE of the nucleus, such as DNA that is from a virus, or from other places, like DNA PLASMID pieces, bacteria, and viruses, such as COVID AND the SPIKE protein. When this smoke detector goes off, it says, YIKES ON BIKES! Let's just say the smoke detector sees a combination of DNA PLASMID pieces, and SPIKE, at the same time. The smoke detector then does a few things (like dimerization, and other science things we won't discuss because we do not want brains to melt here), and it actually BINDS to these pieces that do not belong in that area of the cell, and it sets off an alarm system that is a cascade of effects. In an actual house, a smoke detector might be tied to an audio alarm, flashing lights, and a sprinkler system. The sprinkler system would then release water to deal with the smoke, that was coming from a fire. In the human body, this water that is raining down is in the form of immune cells that are coming in to deal with the situation. This is NORMAL. However, if you get : too many smoke alarms going off repeatedly, OR you have a variation in the smoke detector and it's pathway (variations in STING exist between races--Caucasians and Middle Eastern people have a variant that has a higher chance of this pathway having dysregulation), and then you can also have hormones at play--teens and young men have stronger functioning alarm systems than those who are say, over the age of 50, and/or you have a MUTATION in STING on top of the variation that is for lack of a better word, WHITE people, then you are at risk for this system dong things it should not normally do. So, when you have too many pieces of DNA plasmid in one injection, and then you get hit a second time, or sometimes, ALL YOU HAVE is ONE TIME, in some cases, depending on the amount of DNA pieces, the amount of spike protein, etc, when the smoke detector sense these things, it sprays water al lover the area, except in your body, the immune cells are coming in, damaging YOUR cells, then YOUR cels start releasing YOUR DNA, and it is happening not just in those cells, but their NEIGHBORS, and this cycle starts, where the immune system comes in, starts attacking YOU, and it engages in what is known as a feedback loop, and the smoke detector, does NOT turn off. It just keeps going. And when this occurs, it can happen to an organ, some organs, your nerves, your brain--all over your body. If it happens quickly and fast, the water, which is in the form of immune cells, can come in like a tidal wave, and you could have people who died within a day or two of receiving vaccination from organ system failure. In some people, it just impacted their heart, and the LNP went to the heart, and the immune system attacked some people's hearts more than others. And in some, this can be delayed, and happen more slowly, over time. Some people already have a risk, such as having the STING variant for people who are white or middle eastern, where people fromm Africa have a different STING variant, their STING is different, THEIR smoke alarm system is DIFFERENT, so their smoke alarm might not stay in the ON position, EVEN IF the SMOKE is now GONE. You can have spike being produced for months or a year or more (yes?) and this will just keep on hitting the smoke detector, it will KEEP triggering and binding with cGAS STING and cGAS STING will start to say, wow, holy crap on a cracker, I guess this is a thing now, and this area, is BAD? and now te alarm is just going to recognize that area as being bad, ALL THE TIME, and now you have, autoimmune dysfunction. now you have NEVRES being attacked all the time, or the VASCULAR system, or the kidneys, or brain. And what can happen, also is if you have an existing POLYP in the COLON, and there is the SAME smoke detector there! cGAS STING is in colon, of course! And breast, and pancreas, and LIVer, and BRAIN, and you could have existing cancer brewing in the area, and if you have SPIKE or PLASMID DNA enter the area, it can trigger cGAS STING, and this can either make the cancer, believe it or not, BETTER, OR, it can flip--cGAS STING can flip, it is not just there to do one thing, and it can actually, if becoming hyper activated in that area, make cancer worse, drive cancer progression, and mestasis. it can also cause inflammation in the area, and creat mutations by inflaming it, because the detector triggered the immune system to come in and attack hard, and inflame the area, thus leading to MORE mutations, and drive a mild cancer to aggressive, without the SV40, and without insertional mutagenesis. Activation of cGAs STING can drive mutations without SV40. The smoke detector can drive autoimmune, multiple cancers to get worse, heart inflammation, necrosis, early death, long term inflammation, and more. Almost all of the vaccine injuries are due to this pathway being involved.





"Protocol to induce and assess cGAS-STING pathway activation in vitro" Perhaps some of the scientists who are doing tests on the vaccine injured, or those who have died from injuries, due to multi organ failure, myocarditis, aortic dissection, auto immune attack on any organ, on the nerves, on the brain, CNACER PROGRESSION, etc, should be ADDING this test to the tissues they are looking at: https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9117926/





ust an FYI--when some of us post scientific studies and cram 20 of them into a tweet thread, these are just highlights. For instance, cGAS STING is part of an "axis" with mitochondria, and GSDMD regulates cGAS-STING. This would make most people's heads pop. Be well





MYOCARDITIS:

Inflammation and damage to the heart by DNA plasmid contamination and spike--activation of the cGAS STING pathway causes damage including MYOCARDITIS after COVID "VACCINATION"

Transfection of the cardiomyocyte



(layman's explanation at the end)

2/ (quick review--the cardiomyocyte is not the easiest thing to get a lipid nanoparticle into. It is protected. But the LNP is not stable, even on the best of days, it can break down, and it has issues. The lipids are inflammatory--positive, negative, neutral, all of them. )

3/ A ratio of ionizable lipids to RNA/DNA, in a 20:1 ratio does not do the greatest job of transfecting the cardiomyocyte, however, when the ratio of positively charged lipids to negatively charged RNA (or DNA) is at a molar ratio of 10 to 1, you are





4/ going to transfect the cardiomyocyte, and that can do damage to the heart. This is how.

5/ Myocarditis is an inflammatory condition characterized by inflammation of the myocardium, the muscular tissue of the heart.



Studies have shown that activation of the cGAS-STING pathway can exacerbate myocardial injury and worsen outcomes in myocarditis.

6/ Order of Operations:

DNA plasmids: Cardiomyocytes take up the exogenous DNA plasmids, which contain foreign DNA sequences that are recognized as non-self by the cellular machinery.

Spike protein is also recognized.

Both are recognized by cGAS STING

7/

Within the cytosol of transfected cardiomyocytes, the cGAS protein detects the presence of exogenous DNA, specifically the foreign DNA sequences from the plasmids.

"Mitochondrial damage and activation of the cytosolic DNA sensor cGAS–STING pathway ..."

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9091247/

8/ Binding of exogenous DNA to cGAS triggers a conformational change in the protein, activating its enzymatic activity. cGAS catalyzes the synthesis of cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP) from ATP and GTP.



STING Recruitment: The synthesized cGAMP binds to STING,





https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8349977/

9/ inducing a conformational change in STING and promoting its oligomerization.



Activated STING translocates from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) to perinuclear puncta, where it serves as a signaling platform.

10/🚨💉 (damage time)

TBK1 Activation: Oligomerized STING recruits TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) to perinuclear puncta, leading to TBK1 activation.



Activated TBK1 phosphorylates interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3), facilitating its dimerization and nuclear translocation.

11/ Type I Interferon Production: Nuclear IRF3 induces the expression of type I interferons (IFN-α and IFN-β) and other pro-inflammatory cytokines

12/ Prolonged activation of the cGAS-STING pathway and the resulting immune response contribute to myocardial tissue damage and the development of myocarditis, characterized by inflammation and dysfunction of the heart muscle.

13/



Thread by @_HeartofGrace_ on Thread Reader App@_HeartofGrace_: 1/ 🚨🧵 RAPID AAD-Aortic Aneurysm and Dissection (tearing/rupture) is lethal. Plasmid DNA is dsDNA. dsDNA can enter cells from the body's own sources, or a contamination event (💉) ds…https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1731755293527146940.html

14/ LAYMAN's TERMS:

Imagine cGAS is like a smoke detector in your home. Your body is your home. This smoke detector can sense many things, like DNA, plasmid DNA, viruses, and bacteria. it can also detect the spike protein.

15/ cGAs STING is there to protect us in case of a fire, and in this case, the spike protein, the dna plasmid contamination, and if bacteria is present, it is also setting off the smoke detector in your home.

Except here is the thing, WHEN does that stuff enter YOUR heart?

16/ Dentists used to prescribe antibiotics to people (that is out of date practice) to those who had chance of bacteria in heart. Imagine getting the spike protein in the heart, lipids (lipids are not activating cgas sting, but still important), and the DNA plasmids

17/ The smoke detector binds to the DNA plasmids, the spike protein, and anything else triggering it, all in the heart. And instead of bringing in water to put out the fire, it brings in the immune system, HARD. The immune system sends in, through its pathway, immune cells to

18/ the area, and these immune cells start damaging that tissue, AND tissue close to it, because nearby cells can be activated, and then nearby cells can have THEIR cgas sting activated, THEIR SMOKE DETECTORS in nearby cells are activated and a cascade starts to happen, like

19/ a domino effect. this cascade starts, and as the immune system starts to try and get rid of the DNA plasmid, and the spike protein, it starts to damage things, the water is DAMAGING the house! like water damage. Except now, when the damage occurs, something happens to the

20/ cells in the heart and in the cardiomyocyte, they start releasing THIER OWN DNA, HUMAN DNA-- our OWN smoke, now our OWN body is making smoke!

And these cells in the heart, start releasing OUT of the nucleus, our own DNA into the area, and the smoke detector known as cGAS

21/ is ALREADY turned on, and now it SEES OUR own DNA! And it says, WOW that is really bad! This is worse than i thought! And then hyperactivation happens, and this loop, and the smoke detector does not just bring in a fire hose, it brings in a TSUNAMI of water, but instead of

22/ water, it brings in a tsunami of immune system cells to the area, that causes permanent damage to the heart.



MYOCARDITS.

23/



christiegrace.substack.com/p/cgas-sting-p…

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36191411/



cGAS STING Pathway activation by DNA Plasmid Contamination, SPIKE, and LPS in modRNA "vaccines": AIDP, Myocarditis, Stroke, Aortic Dissection, and More: Overview, and Biopsy Methods for Detection.SUPER cGAS STING SUBSTACK: Detection methods for scientists/pathologists towards the endhttps://christiegrace.substack.com/p/cgas-sting-pathway-activation-by

An autopsy case report of aortic dissection complicated with histiolymphocytic pericarditis and aortic inflammation after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination - PubMedA male in his 90 s consulted a doctor because he experienced several days of general fatigue and dyspnea. He was diagnosed with heart failure, and diuretic medications taken for 3 days relieved his sy…https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36191411/

24/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211383521001775



