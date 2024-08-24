Over a year ago, I submitted more than one FOIA request for records from the FDA on specific information that I know exists from my time managing and designing projects in biotech.





In my previous career, I was a subject matter expert on RNA projects, proteins, antibodies, and more. This was not my dream job—I was in school initially to be an oncologist to help people with cancer, and did not want to spend 14 years in college at the time and pursued some other avenues instead. The funny part is, I stayed in college almost that length of time anyways.



In biotech, people who work in the position I did custom design projects for other researchers out there and big companies. If you have seen a breakthrough in the news from some company with a product helping cancer, most of the time, that company, did NOT design their own drug. That is where people like me came into play.



Most of the time, researchers even at universities CANNOT design their own drugs, or their own antibodies—for genetic disease or cancer. No they cannot. Number one, they do not have the capability. Number two, they do NOT know how to do it. This is the same not only for university professors and researchers in the cancer, genetics, and for other diseases, this is the same for small companies, and large companies. I custom designed projects for all of them.



When a researcher wants something made, from a university, private company, drug company, you name it—they reach out to people who have huge lab space and they contract them for what is called custom design and development. They have an idea in their head of what they want the end drug to be, but they have most times, NO IDEA how to get there. They might have a scientific journal article on some similar process, but most of the time, someone else makes it for them, then they call it their own saying they invented it, when they did nothing of the sort.



They reach out to a company that does custom work, and they have a lit off requirements, when they need the thing by, and they have a list of acceptable levels of contaminants. These are usually noted on the first or second call, and the scientists that work in the lab have to figure out how much it is going to filter those out, because there is cost and time associated with getting rid of them.

Then, the process begins, and there are “production milestones” that are checked on and met—different stages are documented and checks are made on the product being made, what is in it, what got filtered out, and what is left, and these are included in what are called QA reports.

When you filter out contaminants, while this might sound counterintuitive, there are sometimes contaminants that exist WITHIN what you use to filter the other things out! But because the initial researchers never asked for those extra contaminants to be filtered out or checked for, that exist within the process of removing something else, no one ever knows about it.



The example we will use here is the DNA plasmid contamination that has been found to exist in the modRNA covid injections.



There are DNA plasmids used in the process to make modRNA, even though that is not the only way you could make RNA. However, this way is the cheapest. It is also, the dirtiest.

Here is an example of a plasmid—it is a ring and it is a circular form of DNA that has been frankensteined together. This is not the specific plasmid that is being used by Pfizer and Moderna (Catalent).

You do not need to melt your brain with all of the specifics, but this plasmid is a hazard to human health (so are the RNA pieces, spike protein, the RNA, the lipids, and something else I am about to disclose shortly, that has yet to be).



Pfizer and Moderna wanted to get rid of it, so they used a specific enzyme to “chop it up” and what they did, was create even MORE pieces by chopping it up, which you might have heard mentioned on a podcast or in a senate hearing.



But what these scientists failed to tell you (and it boggles my mind and bothers me why they did not), is that the enzymes used to chop up the DNA plasmid you see here, ALSO may be contaminated with SEPARATE plasmids, bacteria that is NOT E coli—reagents are known to have contaminants in them.

Even if you lower the amount of DNA plasmids, these can still harm you at low amounts—anyone saying otherwise is lying, no matter who they are.



Studies show that low amounts of DNA pieces like this if longer pieces, can be the most harmful of them all. This is fact and studies show this.



These scientists you see out there posting about DNA plasmid contamination—ask them point of fact if they found other contaminants or if they even tested for it?



Additionally, you may have heard a lot of talk about the SV40 promoter. Well my friends, that is not present in Moderna injections, and those are still hurting people too, so Houston, we have a problem here.



Other contamination exists in this stuff that is concerning too.





A year ago I sent a letter to the FDA and submitted a FOIA asking for the contamination records from Pfizer and Catalent.

It took them a YEAR to respond telling me it was a “trade secret”, “confidential” and gave the “Glomar response” of they can “neither confirm or deny” the existence of contamination.





I no longer work in the field, and spend my time working with those who have trauma now, including with veterans to help (which is where I should have been to begin with), so I had to chisel away at this and provide proper responses to their codes they used to justify their denial of my request.



I sent an edited version of this over last night—all ten pages back to the FDA, to appeal their decision to reject my request for contamination records.



Thank you to those who have been supporting me and have offered more support.

I am also working on two other things that hopefully will give those who have been injured and the families of those who have died, their lawyers, and politicians more evidence to end this.









