We’re just going to jump right in.



Let’s start here:

Mediterranean diet and the modulation of mitochondrial function

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230407/Mediterranean-diet-and-the-modulation-of-mitochondrial-function.aspx



”Polyphenols can lessen inflammation and mitochondrial malfunction linked to metabolic syndrome (MetS).”



This article is a recent publication on the impacts of the Mediterranean diet on many things, including mitochondrial function. I took a deeper dive after I looked at key information.



(For those of you eating all meat, or meat and potatoes, you might want to reconsider)



The “MedDiet IS the Mediterranean diet)



”The presence of delphinidin in MedDiet reversed the increased amounts of mitochondrial respiration, mt-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) content, and complex IV activity in endothelial cells with vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-induced mitochondrial dysfunction.”

Explain it to me like I am twelve version:





The Mediterranean diet (MedDiet) is known to be healthy for the body, and one of the reasons is because of a compound called delphinidin. This compound is found in certain foods included in the MedDiet.

When our body's cells, specifically the cells lining the blood vessels called endothelial cells, are exposed to a substance called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), it can cause problems with the mitochondria. Mitochondria are like tiny powerhouses inside our cells that provide energy. So when the mitochondria in the endothelial cells are not working properly, it can lead to issues with how much energy they produce, the amount of mitochondrial DNA they have, and the activity of a specific part of the mitochondria called complex IV.

Researchers found that when they added delphinidin to these endothelial cells that were experiencing mitochondrial dysfunction caused by VEGF, something interesting happened. Delphinidin helped reverse the negative effects. It made the mitochondria work better by reducing the increased energy production, bringing the mitochondrial DNA content back to normal, and improving the activity of complex IV.

In simpler terms, delphinidin, which is present in the Mediterranean diet, can help fix problems with the energy-producing units in our blood vessel cells when they're not functioning properly due to the effects of VEGF. This compound essentially acts like a repair mechanism, restoring the normal functioning of these energy-producing units and improving overall cell health.



What does all of this have to do with mRNA “vaccines”, certain genes, and other issues with endothelial cells?



Pin this for a second, sticky note it, or whatever analogy you want to think of.

Covid Long Haul and mRNA “vaccine” injury:



Impaired VEGF-A-Mediated Neurovascular Crosstalk Induced by SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein: A Potential Hypothesis Explaining Long COVID-19 Symptoms and COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9784975/





“Long coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) is a newly discovered syndrome characterized by multiple organ manifestations that persist for weeks to months, following the recovery from acute disease. Occasionally, neurological and cardiovascular side effects mimicking long COVID-19 have been reported in recipients of COVID-19 vaccines. Hypothetically, the clinical similarity could be due to a shared pathogenic role of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein produced by the virus or used for immunization. The S protein can bind to neuropilin (NRP)-1, which normally functions as a coreceptor for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A. By antagonizing the docking of VEGF-A to NRP-1, the S protein could disrupt physiological pathways involved in angiogenesis and nociception. One consequence could be the increase in unbound forms of VEGF-A that could bind to other receptors. SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals may exhibit increased plasma levels of VEGF-A during both acute illness and convalescence, which could be responsible for diffuse microvascular and neurological damage. A few studies suggest that serum VEGF-A may also be a potential biomarker for long COVID-19, whereas evidence for COVID-19 vaccines is lacking and merits further investigation.”







Ugh. Explain it to you like you are twelve years old again:



”After recovering from the acute phase of COVID-19, some people experience a condition called long COVID-19. It's a newly discovered syndrome where people continue to have symptoms and problems in different organs for weeks or even months. Recently, there have been reports of some side effects in people who received COVID-19 vaccines that resemble the symptoms of long COVID-19.

Scientists think mRNA “vaccine” injury and long COVID-19 symptoms are similar is because they may have something in common. This could be because of a protein called the spike protein, which is produced by the virus that causes COVID-19 or used in the vaccines to trigger an immune response.



The spike protein can attach to a protein called neuropilin-1, which normally helps with blood vessel growth and pain perception. By interfering with the normal function of neuropilin-1, the spike protein could disrupt the pathways involved in blood vessel growth and pain perception. This disruption may lead to an increase in a protein called VEGF-A, which is involved in blood vessel formation.



When people are infected with the COVID-19 virus, they may have higher levels of VEGF-A in their blood during both the acute phase of the illness and during the recovery period. This increase in VEGF-A could potentially cause damage to the small blood vessels and nerves throughout the body, leading to problems in different organs and persistent symptoms.



Some studies suggest that measuring VEGF-A levels in the blood could be a way to identify long COVID-19, but more research is needed to confirm this. As for the COVID-19 vaccines, there isn't enough evidence yet to determine if they can also cause changes in VEGF-A levels or contribute to long COVID-19 symptoms. Scientists are still investigating this possibility.

(Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors)

(https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/8310



In simpler terms, the spike protein in the COVID-19 virus and vaccines may affect a protein called neuropilin-1, which can disrupt the normal growth of blood vessels and cause pain. This disruption could lead to an increase in another protein called VEGF-A, which might damage blood vessels and nerves, causing problems in different organs. While VEGF-A levels could be a potential indicator of long COVID-19, we still need more research to understand its role in both the disease and vaccine side effects.”



But VEG F is not the only part of the body that we know is being impacted. We know mitochondria are being impacted, endothelial cells, and there are concerns that cancers are forming.



How does Delphinidin work in order to suppress these systems?



And where does it come from?



Chemistry and Pharmacological Actions of Delphinidin, a Dietary Purple Pigment in Anthocyanidin and Anthocyanin Forms

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8969030/#:~:text=Delphinidin%20(Dp)%20is%20a%20purple,is%20vital%20for%20its%20bioavailability.





”Delphinidin (Dp) is a purple-colored plant pigment, which occurs in a variety of berries, eggplant, roselle, and wine. It is found in a variety of glycosidic forms ranging from glucoside to arabinoside. Dp is highly active in its aglycone form, but the presence of a sugar moiety is vital for its bioavailability.”



Dp has the following propertied of action (all in detail in that article):



Anticancer Activity

Synergistic Anticancer Effects of Dp

Anti-inflammatory Activity

Protection Against Nasal Polyps

Neuroprotective Activity

Cardioprotective and Antihypertensive Activity

Antidiabetic Activity

Anti-osteoporotic Activity

Role in Skeletal Muscle Atrophic Activity

Anti-psoriatic Activity

Anti-hepatotoxic Activity

Anti-viral Activity



For those thinking that they are going to drink wine to get this effect or eat a handful of blueberries, you would have to drink an entire bath tub in volume of wine to get this impact. (Do not do that. Not a suggestion.)



Let’s look at Delphinidin in action:



Delphinidin, a dietary anthocyanidin, inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 phosphorylation

https://academic.oup.com/carcin/article/27/5/989/2476121



”n vitro , low concentrations of delphinidin inhibited vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-induced tyrosine phosphorylation of VEGF receptor (VEGFR)-2, leading to the inhibition of downstream signaling triggered by VEGFR-2. Inhibition of VEGFR-2 by delphinidin inhibited the VEGF-induced activation of ERK-1/2 signaling and the chemotactic motility of human EC as well as their differentiation into capillary-like tubular structures in Matrigel and within fibrin gels. In vivo , delphinidin was able to suppress basic fibroblast growth factor-induced vessel formation in the mouse Matrigel plug assay. The identification of delphinidin as a naturally occurring inhibitor of VEGF receptors suggests that this molecule possesses important antiangiogenic properties that may be helpful for the prevention and treatment of cancer.”



Give it to me in English!



In a lab setting (in vitro), when delphinidin was present in low amounts, it prevented a protein called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) from causing a specific reaction in cells. This reaction is the activation of a receptor called VEGF receptor-2 (VEGFR-2) through a process called tyrosine phosphorylation. When VEGFR-2 is activated, it triggers other signals in the cells.

Delphinidin stopped the activation of VEGFR-2, which in turn blocked the signals that are normally triggered by VEGFR-2. This means that delphinidin interfered with the normal functioning of VEGF and its receptor.

In the lab, this inhibition of VEGFR-2 by delphinidin also prevented the activation of another signaling pathway called ERK-1/2. Additionally, it affected the movement of human endothelial cells (the cells that line blood vessels) towards certain chemical signals (chemotactic motility), as well as their ability to form tube-like structures similar to blood vessels.

In experiments done on living organisms (in vivo), specifically mice, delphinidin was able to stop the formation of blood vessels when a protein called basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF) was present. This was tested using a method where a gel-like substance called Matrigel was injected into the mice, and the presence of delphinidin suppressed the formation of new blood vessels.

The discovery that delphinidin can naturally inhibit VEGF receptors suggests that it has important properties that can prevent the growth of blood vessels. This can be valuable in the prevention and treatment of cancer, as the growth of blood vessels is crucial for tumors to get nutrients and grow. So, delphinidin might be useful in fighting against cancer.



Another:



Delphinidin inhibits angiogenesis through the suppression of HIF-1α and VEGF expression in A549 lung cancer cells

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27959445/





”Delphinidin, a polyphenol that belongs to the group of anthocyanidins and is abundant in many pigmented fruits and vegetables, possesses important antioxidant, anti‑inflammatory, anti-mutagenic and anticancer properties. In the present study, we investigated the inhibitory effects of delphinidin on vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression, an important factor involved in angiogenesis and tumor progression, in A549 human lung cancer cells. Delphinidin inhibited CoCl2- and epidermal growth factor (EGF)-induced VEGF mRNA expression and VEGF protein production. Delphinidin also decreased CoCl2- and EGF-stimulated expression of hypoxia‑inducible factor (HIF)‑1α, which is a transcription factor of VEGF. Delphinidin suppressed CoCl2- and EGF-induced hypoxia‑response element (HRE) promoter activity, suggesting that the inhibitory effects of delphinidin on VEGF expression are caused by the suppression of the binding of HIF-1 to the HRE promoter. We also found that delphinidin specifically decreased the CoCl2- and EGF-induced HIF-1α protein expression by blocking the ERK and PI3K/Akt/mTOR/p70S6K signaling pathways, whereas the p38-mediated pathways were not involved. In animal models, EGF-induced new blood vessel formation was significantly inhibited by delphinidin. Therefore, our results indicate that delphinidin has a potentially new role in anti‑angiogenic action by inhibiting HIF-1α and VEGF expression.”



Yikes on bikes. Bringing it down to street level:



Delphinidin is a natural compound found in many colorful fruits and vegetables, known for its beneficial properties such as being an antioxidant (protects cells from damage), anti-inflammatory (reduces inflammation), anti-mutagenic (prevents mutations), and anticancer (fights against cancer) agent.

In this study, the researchers investigated how delphinidin affects the expression of a protein called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in lung cancer cells (A549 cells). VEGF is an important factor involved in the growth of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) and the progression of tumors.

The results showed that delphinidin could reduce the production of VEGF in response to certain signals (CoCl2 and epidermal growth factor or EGF). It also decreased the expression of another protein called hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha (HIF-1α), which controls the production of VEGF.

Further experiments revealed that delphinidin works by blocking specific signaling pathways (ERK and PI3K/Akt/mTOR/p70S6K) triggered by CoCl2 and EGF, which in turn prevents the increase in HIF-1α protein and the binding of HIF-1α to the promoter region of VEGF gene. This ultimately leads to a decrease in VEGF expression.

In animal models, delphinidin was shown to significantly inhibit the formation of new blood vessels induced by EGF.

Therefore, these findings suggest that delphinidin may have a new role in preventing the growth of blood vessels (anti-angiogenic action) by targeting HIF-1α and reducing VEGF expression, which could be beneficial in the context of cancer treatment.



Where do you get this awesome thing at high potency?



Nutraceutical and antioxidant effects of a delphinidin-rich maqui berry extract Delphinol®: a review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25892567/





”Anthocyanins represent water-soluble flavonoid species, commonly found in higher plants, the richest plant source representing berries. While all anthocyanins present with antioxidant activity, the delphinidins represent the most potent antioxidant anthocyanin species owed to largest number of hydroxyl groups in the B-ring. The richest known natural source of delphinidins is the maqui berry (Aristotelia chilensis) from which an extract Delphinol®, standardized to 25% delphinidin, is commercially available. Delphinol® significantly reduces oxidative stress (oxidized LDL and F2-isoprostane) and blood glucose in controlled clinical trials. In human umbilical vein endothelium delphinidins concentration-dependently decrease intracellular oxygen radicals. Furthermore, delphinidins increase endothelial nitric oxide synthase expression and decreases expression of vaso-constrictory endothelin-1. Delphinidins inhibit the expression of cell adhesion molecules ICAM and VCAM, thus counteracting vascular inflammatory situations. Furthermore, delphinidins decrease platelet activity and may contribute to thrombosis prevention. Research on delphinidins showed improved endothelial function with elevated endothelial NO generation, lowered platelet aggregability and anti-inflammatory vascular effects. Delphinidins dose-dependently inhibit NF-κB-, activator protein-1- as well as COX-2 expression in UV-exposed epidermis. Delphinidins are found to be internalized into keratinocytes and pre-clinical investigations show significant UV-photo-protective 1effects with topical application of 40 nM delphinidin, both when applied prior to UV exposure as well as after exposure. Delphinidins may counteract skin-aging due to inhibition of UV-induced expression of matrix metalloproteinase in fibroblasts. In a rodent osteoporosis model delphinidin was found to inhibit differentiation of osteoclasts, resulting in an inhibited bone demineralization, while other anthocyanins were ineffective. Future research on Delphinol® and delphinidins may be expected to identify further health benefits.”



Translation:



Anthocyanins are special substances found in plants, especially in berries, that can dissolve in water. They have antioxidant properties, which means they can help protect our cells from damage. Among all the types of anthocyanins, delphinidins are the most powerful antioxidants because they have the most hydroxyl groups in a specific part of their structure.

The maqui berry is known to be the best natural source of delphinidins. An extract called Delphinol® is made from maqui berries, and it contains 25% delphinidin. Delphinol® has been tested in clinical trials and has shown significant benefits. It reduces oxidative stress, which is a harmful process in the body, by lowering levels of oxidized LDL (bad cholesterol) and F2-isoprostane. It also helps regulate blood glucose levels.

In studies done with human cells, delphinidins were found to decrease the production of harmful oxygen radicals inside the cells. They also increased the expression of a protein called endothelial nitric oxide synthase, which helps blood vessels relax, and decreased the expression of endothelin-1, which constricts blood vessels.

Delphinidins have been shown to reduce the expression of certain proteins involved in inflammation in blood vessels. This means they can help prevent inflammation and its negative effects on blood vessels. Additionally, delphinidins have been found to reduce platelet activity, which can help prevent the formation of blood clots.

Research on delphinidins has demonstrated positive effects on the health of blood vessels. They improve the function of endothelial cells, which line the inner walls of blood vessels, by increasing the production of a molecule called nitric oxide that helps with blood flow. They also have anti-inflammatory effects and can reduce the expression of proteins associated with inflammation.

In studies on skin cells, delphinidins have shown protective effects against the harmful effects of UV radiation from the sun. They are able to enter skin cells and reduce the damage caused by UV exposure. They also inhibit the production of certain enzymes that contribute to skin aging.

In animal studies on osteoporosis, delphinidin was found to inhibit the formation of cells that break down bone, resulting in less bone loss. Other anthocyanins were not as effective.



What can make things worse?



”The results of this study showed that proteins obtained from legumes (beans, peas, and lentil) and dairy products correlated positively with the increased fold change in the expression of VEGF-A at premenopausal status or who characterized by ALNM+ and VI+”



https://genesandnutrition.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12263-019-0645-7#:~:text=The%20results%20of%20this%20study,characterized%20by%20ALNM%2B%20and%20VI%2B





Screw legumes and dairy!



”The impact of the hypoxia-VEGF-vascular permeability on COVID-19-infected patients”

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/EXP.20210051



Delphinidin inhibits VEGF induced-mitochondrial biogenesis and Akt activation in endothelial cells



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24792670/



”Delphinidin, an anthocyanin present in red wine, has been reported to exert vasculoprotective properties on endothelial cells, including vasorelaxing and anti-apoptotic effects. Moreover, delphinidin treatment in a rat model of post-ischemic neovascularization has been described to exert anti-angiogenic property. Angiogenesis is an energetic process and VEGF-induced angiogenesis is associated with mitochondrial biogenesis. However, whether delphinidin induces changes in mitochondrial biogenesis has never been addressed. Effects of delphinidin were investigated in human endothelial cells at a concentration described to be anti-angiogenic in vitro (10(-2)g/l). mRNA expression of mitochondrial biogenesis factors, mitochondrial respiration, DNA content and enzyme activities were assessed after 48 h of stimulation. Delphinidin increased mRNA expression of several mitochondrial biogenesis factors, including NRF1, ERRα, Tfam, Tfb2m and PolG but did not affect neither mitochondrial respiration, DNA content nor enzyme activities. In presence of delphinidin, VEGF failed to increase mitochondrial respiration, DNA content, complex IV activity and Akt activation in endothelial cells. These results suggest a possible association between inhibition of VEGF-induced mitochondrial biogenesis through Akt pathway by delphinidin and its anti-angiogenic effect, providing a novel mechanism sustaining the beneficial effect of delphinidin against pathologies associated with excessive angiogenesis such as cancers.”



Explain it to me like I have no clue:



Delphinidin is a substance found in red wine, and it has been found to have protective effects on the cells that line the inside of blood vessels (endothelial cells). It can relax blood vessels and prevent them from undergoing cell death (apoptosis).

In studies using rats, delphinidin has been shown to have properties that can inhibit the formation of new blood vessels (anti-angiogenic) in a condition where blood flow is restored after a period of restricted blood supply (post-ischemic neovascularization).

Angiogenesis is the process of forming new blood vessels, and it requires a lot of energy. The protein VEGF is known to stimulate angiogenesis and is associated with the creation of new mitochondria, which are the energy-producing units of cells.

However, it has never been studied whether delphinidin affects mitochondrial biogenesis. Therefore, the researchers investigated the effects of delphinidin on human endothelial cells in the laboratory using a concentration that was known to inhibit angiogenesis (10(-2)g/l) in test tubes.

After 48 hours of treatment with delphinidin, the researchers found that it increased the production of certain factors involved in mitochondrial biogenesis, including NRF1, ERRα, Tfam, Tfb2m, and PolG. However, delphinidin did not affect mitochondrial respiration (the energy production process in mitochondria), the amount of DNA in the mitochondria, or the activities of enzymes involved in mitochondrial function.

When VEGF was added to the cells in the presence of delphinidin, it failed to increase mitochondrial respiration, DNA content, the activity of a specific enzyme (complex IV), and the activation of a signaling pathway called Akt in endothelial cells.

These findings suggest that delphinidin may inhibit VEGF-induced mitochondrial biogenesis through the Akt pathway, which could be a mechanism by which delphinidin exerts its anti-angiogenic effect. This provides a new understanding of how delphinidin can be beneficial in conditions where excessive angiogenesis, such as cancer, occurs.



Inhibitory Effect of Delphinidin on Monocyte–Endothelial Cell Adhesion Induced by Oxidized Low-Density Lipoprotein via ROS/p38MAPK/NF-κB Pathway



https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12013-011-9216-2





”Monocyte adhesion to the vascular endothelium and their subsequent trans-endothelial migration are pivotal early events in atherogenesis. In this study, the effect of delphinidin, belonging to the group of anthocyanin, on adhesion of monocytes to endothelial cells induced by ox-LDL was investigated. The results showed that the pre-treatment with delphinidin (50, 100, or 200 μM) dose-dependently decreased the ox-LDL-induced up-regulation of the expression of ICAM-1 and P-selectin, and the enhanced adhesion and transmigration of monocytes. To determine the role of ROS/p38MAPK/NF-κB pathway, intracellular ROS level, p38MAPK protein expression, NF-κB transcription activity and protein expression, IκB-α degradation, NADPH oxidase subunit (Nox2 and p22phox) protein, and mRNA expression were measured. The results showed that delphinidin attenuated ox-LDL-induced generation of ROS, p38MAPK protein expression, NF-κB transcription activity and protein expression, IκB-α degradation, NADPH oxidase subunit (Nox2 and p22phox) protein and mRNA expression in endothelial cells in a dose-dependent manner. These results suggest that delphinidin attenuates ox-LDL induced expression of adhesion molecules (P-selectin and ICAM-1) and the adhesion of monocytes to endothelial cells by inhibiting ROS/p38MAPK/NF-κB pathway. These findings provide a basis for the design of potent antiatherosclerotic agents that will have therapeutic potential in the prevention of AS.”



Crikey:



When it comes to the development of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), a crucial early event is the attachment of a type of white blood cell called monocytes to the cells lining the blood vessels (endothelial cells), followed by their movement through these cells. In this study, the researchers investigated the effect of a compound called delphinidin, which belongs to a group of substances called anthocyanins, on the attachment of monocytes to endothelial cells triggered by oxidized low-density lipoprotein (ox-LDL), a harmful form of cholesterol.

The results showed that when endothelial cells were pre-treated with different concentrations of delphinidin (50, 100, or 200 μM), the attachment of monocytes to these cells, which was increased by ox-LDL, was reduced in a dose-dependent manner. Delphinidin also reduced the levels of certain proteins (ICAM-1 and P-selectin) that are involved in this attachment process.

To understand the underlying mechanism, the researchers investigated a pathway involving reactive oxygen species (ROS), p38MAPK protein, and a transcription factor called NF-κB. They measured various factors related to this pathway, such as ROS levels, protein expression of p38MAPK and NF-κB, degradation of a protein called IκB-α, and the expression of specific proteins (Nox2 and p22phox) and their corresponding genes (mRNA) related to ROS production.

The results revealed that delphinidin reduced the production of ROS triggered by ox-LDL, as well as the levels of p38MAPK and NF-κB proteins. It also prevented the degradation of IκB-α. Additionally, delphinidin reduced the expression of proteins and genes associated with ROS production (Nox2 and p22phox) in endothelial cells in a dose-dependent manner.

These findings indicate that delphinidin can reduce the expression of molecules (P-selectin and ICAM-1) that facilitate monocyte attachment to endothelial cells, as well as the actual attachment process itself, by inhibiting the ROS/p38MAPK/NF-κB pathway. These results provide a foundation for the development of effective anti-atherosclerotic agents that could potentially be used in the prevention of atherosclerosis.



There are more articles that could be posted and picked apart, but the gist is that Delphinidin is assisting in inhibition of multiple pathways. and these pathways are involved in mRNA vaccine injury and long haulers.



A serious look should be taken on the advantages of adding this to the current protocols doctors are telling their patients to give a try.



When I did a search, this was the highest potency form I could find, without doing extensive searches. Right now I am in talks with the head of a local pharmacy to see if we can find something that is similar or better.

I do not endorse this company or this product. This information is not meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe. Always always check with your doctor before taking a new supplement or drug.



DO NOT CONSUME DELPHINID CHOLORIDE, APPLY TO SKIN, OR COME IN CONTACT WITH IT—EVER.



See ya later.