NA plasmid bits in c@vid RNA vaccines are capable of entering the nucleus of cells--integrating, and mutating them.

Cancer is not a 0-60 process.

Colon cancer can start from a colon polyp.

Only one more mutation can turn a polyp cancerous (not all polyps=cancer).

2/ Vogelstein's multi-hit theory of cancer genomics states cancer is a stepwise process of accumulating multiple genetic mutations in specific critical genes.

The first step of this multi-hit process is called initiation.

This starts with an "initiating" event, usually a

3/mutation in a proto-oncogene or tumor suppressor gene. A proto-oncogene are "normal" genes that when altered or mutated, can "convert" from benign genes to cancer genes, driving cancer formation.

The initial mutation driving the cancer development may experience a growth

4/ advantage to be favored over the other cells.

The second stage is promotion.

More mutations are acquired over time, which promote further changes in the cell. The cell can now

5/ evade normal growth. These mutations may affect genes involved in cell cycle regulation, DNA repair, and apoptosis--leading to out of control cell division and expansion.

Progression is next--a more advanced and aggressive cancerous state. The acquired mutations lead to

6/ uncontrolled cell proliferation, the spread and attack into surrounding tissues, and may lead to metastasis. This is now a full blown tumor, which has undergone clonal evolution. The cells with mutations now have growth advantages as they can escape the cell cycle mechanisms

7/ which would have slowed the progression or stopped them. Mutated proto-oncogenes become oncogenes that promote cell growth. Tumor suppressor genes, when mutated, lose their ability to stop cell division and repair DNA damage.

8/ Lining of the colon:

That is lined with epithelial cells. These are very easy to transfect with a lipid nanoparticle. Mutations of epithelial cells results in carcinoma, 90% of all cancers are carcinoma.

9/In the trough, there are stem cells in the lining of colon. The trough is known as a CRYPT. There are approximately 4-6 stem cells at the bottom of each crypt. These stem cells will differentiate, and make other stem cells, or other cells.

10/ where mutations can occur, and form a polyp. The porms from that crypt. A polyp is the very beginning of what might be a cancerous or non-cancerous tumor. There are non-dysplastic and dysplastic polyps. The non-dysplastic ones usually do not advance to cancer.

11/ A polyp can be what is called "discontinuous"--it may not progress to cancer (if at all) for many years. It remains stable and is benign--even for ten or twenty years! The polyps form from initiation--it starts from a mutation, and is an abnormal growth. But then, just

12/ ONE more mutation can cause a wave of expansion, and in turn, cancer.

A large number of people have polyps in the US--this is not uncommon. Only about 5% will become cancerous. An adenoma (adenomatous polyp) is a type of polyp. Polyps are not only found in the colon.

13/ But for this thread, this is about colon cancer and polyps. Size does matter. Not many adenomas that are smaller and stable under 10 mm in size will progress to be cancer (malignant). Those larger than 10 mm have about a 15% chance of becoming cancerous in 10 years or less.

14/ Specific genes are mutated in clonal expansion which leads a few cells to form a polyp, to form cancer.

What if you had a polyp and you were exposed to DNA plasmid in your epithelial cells in your colon, and you had a benign polyp that received ONE critical mutation?

15/Order of operations to mutation from DNA plasmid contamination in RNA c@vid vaccine to drive an existing benign (probably unknown to the person as no symptoms) to cancer (when the patient was told they were perfectly fine before they were exposed to mutation via DNA plasmid)

16/ APPLIED: Vogelstein's multi-hit theory and the impact of exogenous dsDNA on the cGAS-STING pathway, existing benign polyp and p53 to cancer:

Existing polyp in the colon crypt (pre-cancerous stage) is already present, and has undergone certain genetic mutations,

17/ contributing to its formation (Vogelstein's multi-hit theory). Exogenous dsDNA plasmid pieces in many LNPs floods into colon, reach he crypt where stem cells currently drive polyp formation.

The cGAS-STING pathway is activated upon recognizing the dsDNA, as well as ds DNA

18/ enters nucleus of an already mutated cell within the polyp in critical gene area. (APC mutation ahs already occurred forming polyp). Simultaneously: ONE more mutation occurs: KRAS/ PIK3CA

PTEN->P53 in the polyp.

Now expansion and massive cell growth is occurring (cancer)-

19/ but SIMULTANEOUSLY:

cGAS becomes activated and catalyzes the production of cGAMP.

cGAMP activates the STING pathway, initiating downstream signaling cascades.

This happens at same time as some of the DNA goes to cell nucleus, and other pieces interact with cGAS.

20/ STING overexpression can also suppress p53 function. This includes inhibiting p53 serine 392 phosphorylation, reducing p53 transcriptional activity, and impacting the expression of p53 target genes.

Regardless of over expression of STING pathway, it can take just

21/ ONE MORE mutation in an a polyp which is advancing, but still considered benign, to "flip" it, to progress it, to malignant. Then you have colon cancer :out of nowhere" when the person did not even know, they had a polyp. This would be a reason to see colon cancer

22/ in a young person. This would be your mutation event that caused it to go "turbo", because you cannot go from 0-60, but you could go form 25 MPH to 60 in one mutation, one final cancer "hit".

And if the DNA plasmid pieces are capable of entering the nucleus of a stem cell

23/ in the crypt of lining of the colon, where there is an already mutate polyp, that might have bene there already for five years, maybe ten, doing nothing, just hanging out--then it gets hit. Epithelial cells in this area, the colon, turn over every few days. This would do it.

They found colon polyps: Now what? - Harvard HealthColonoscopy checks the colon for hidden signs of cancer, called polyps. Polyps are growths that could eventually develop into tumors, though relatively few do. The doctor removes polyps during a co...https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/they-found-colon-polyps-now-what

The role of proto-oncogenes in human cancer: implications for diagnosis and treatment - PubMedProto-oncogenes are normal genes which affect normal cell growth and proliferation, but which have the potential to contribute to cancer development if their expression is altered. A variety of events…https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3305447/#:~:text=Abstract,benign%20genes%20to%20cancer%20genes

Principles of Cancer Geneticshttps://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-99387-0

Colorectal Adenomas—Genetics and Searching for New Molecular Screening BiomarkersColorectal cancer (CRC) is a malignant disease with an incidence of over 1.8 million new cases per year worldwide. CRC outcome is closely related to the respective stage of CRC and is more favorable a…https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/21/9/3260

25 (polyps can form in other areas of body, such as stomach and uterus, etc)

*If cGAS STING is activated, you will also have the immune system come in and attack the area, inflaming it, then the cells release their own dna, and immune system attacks again, with the mutation