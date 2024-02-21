DNA Plasmid contamination contains a high amount of CpG ODN. CpG ODN can interact with High Mobility Group Box 1 (HMGB1). High Mobility Group Box 1 (HMGB1) alterations are implicated in various diseases, including autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer.

2/ HMGB1 impacts the immune system, and interacts with Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), a receptor that recognizes CpG-ODN. CpG ODN is present in the DNA plasmid contamination currently found in modRNA "vaccines".

TLR9 is an essential receptor for recognizing CpG-ODN, which

3/activates immune cells to secrete proinflammatory cytokines, driving the Th1 immune response.

HMGB1 is a nuclear protein that modulating chromatin structure, facilitating protein-DNA interactions, regulating transcription, and assisting in DNA recombination. Immune

4/ cells stimulated by factors like IFNγ, IL-1, and TNFα export HMGB1 to the cytoplasm and secrete it. HMGB1 is released during bacterial or viral infections and can attract inflammatory cells, making it a modulator of the immune system. CpG ODN is present in DNA Plasmids.

5/ macrophages and dendritic cells treated with CpG-ODNs quickly secrete HMGB1. Moreover, HMGB1 interacts with CpG-ODNs and enhances their immunostimulatory activity in a TLR9-dependent manner.

6/ High Mobility Group Box 1 (HMGB1) is a protein that regulates many cellular processes, including transcription, DNA repair, and chromatin structure. . HMGB1 primarily acts as a DNA-binding protein and a signaling molecule in the context of the immune system and inflammation.

7/ CpG Oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODNs), are synthetic DNA sequences that contain unmethylated CpG motifs, which mimic certain features of bacterial DNA. CpG ODNs are recognized by TLR9 and can trigger immune responses, leading to the production of proinflammatory cytokines.

8/Expression of HMGB1 (High Mobility Group Box 1) is influenced by CpG Oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODNs).

The expression of HMGB1 can be upregulated as part of the immune response triggered by CpG ODNs. HMGB1 can be released from immune cells into the extracellular environment,

9/ where it acts as a proinflammatory cytokine. The release of HMGB1 is a key step in the activation of the innate immune system. HMGB1 has been implicated in several inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as conditions related to tissue damage and repair. Excessive or

10/ sustained release of HMGB1 can lead to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. Some diseases and conditions where HMGB1 involvement has been studied include sepsis, autoimmune diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders.

11/ HMGB1 is called the "late proinflammatory cytokine" because it is released later in the immune response, contributing to the chronic phase of inflammation in sepsis.

During sepsis, HMGB1 can be passively released from necrotic cells or actively secreted by immune cells.

12/ Extracellular HMGB1 contributes to the systemic inflammatory response seen in sepsis, which can lead to multiple organ dysfunction and failure.



Autoimmune disease: HMGB1 has been implicated in various autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis,

13/ systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

HMGB1 can act as an alarmin or damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) when released from stressed or damaged cells.

14/ HMGB1 plays a dual role in cancer. It can have both protumor and antitumor effects depending on the context.

In some cases, HMGB1 released from tumor cells can promote tumor growth and metastasis by promoting inflammation and angiogenesis.

15/ In the central nervous system, HMGB1 promotes inflammation and neural damage in response to injury or neurodegenerative processes.

In neurodegenerative diseases, extracellular HMGB1 can activate microglia and astrocytes, leading to neuroinflammation and neuronal damage.

16/ Dysregulation of HMGB1 release and function may impair tissue repair processes, contributing to chronic tissue damage in disease.

17/ The mechanisms in HMGB1's in diseases including Toll-like receptors (e.g., TLR4 and TLR9), RAGE (Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products), and specific cytokines and chemokines.

18/ High Mobility Group Box 1 (HMGB1) is a protein primarily found in the cell nucleus AND outside the cell in the extracellular environment, where its functions differ significantly. It is actively secreted by immune cells such as macrophages, monocytes, and dendritic cells.

19/ HMGB1 has high affinity for DNA and can bind to specific DNA sequences, particularly those with bent or distorted structures. It binds to the minor groove of DNA and can introduce DNA bending, which can impact the binding of proteins, including transcription factors, to DNA.

20/ HMGB1 plays a role in regulating chromatin structure. HMGB1 can also facilitate the binding of transcription factors to their target DNA sequences.HMGB1 is involved in DNA repair processes. It can interact with damaged DNA and participate in the repair of DNA lesions.

21/ HMGB1 plays a role in the regulation of proper neuronal migration and sprouting during brain development.HMGB1 is associated with senile plaques and is increased in the brains affected by Alzheimer's disease. HMGB1 immunoreactivity is also elevated in the hippocampi of

22/ mouse models with kainic acid or β-amyloid injection, potentially promoting amyloid formation. HMGB1 may contribute to Alzheimer's disease pathology, and in ischemic stroke.

High mobility group box 1 (HMGB1): a pivotal regulator of hematopoietic malignancies





High mobility group box 1 (HMGB1): a pivotal regulator of hematopoietic malignancies - Journal of Hematology & Oncology

