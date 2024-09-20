Dr Jay Varma--more than just s3x scandal and abuse of power--Dr Varma is EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Siga Tech. Siga: over $500 million obligated contract with HHS
and dealings with BARDA, U.S. Department of Defense, CDC, WHO, NIAID, and academic institutions.
Varma is Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer at SIGA TECH
🚨Detected/Suspected Collaborations w/ Evidence of SIGA TECH:
1. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
2. U.S. Department of Defense
3. CDC, WHO, NIAID, and academic institutions.
🚨Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Approximate dates:
Contracts initiated in 2014, w/ subsequent modifications through 2024 and continuing:
Development and procurement of TPOXX (tecovirimat) for public health preparedness against smallpox and other orthopoxvirus.
🚨U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)
Collaborations began around 2014 and continue to the present. Research and development initiatives focusing on antiviral efficacy against biological agents, "enhancing national security".
🚨Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Ongoing partnerships since at least 2014. Purpose: Public health initiatives aimed at preparedness and response strategies for infectious disease outbreaks, including public awareness regarding antiviral treatments.
World Health Organization (WHO)
🚨Discussions and potential collaborations initiated in 2020.
Addressing global health threats and improving access to antiviral therapies, especially in low-resource settings.
🚨National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Collaborative research started around 2016 and is ongoing. Purpose: Joint research projects to develop therapeutics for viral infections and evaluate antiviral compounds.
Academic Institutions (specific collaborations may vary)
Receipts:
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Recipient SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 27 E 62ND ST NEW YORK, NY 10065-8014 UNITED STATES Congressional District: NY-12 $274.8 Million Outlayed Amount $571.3 Million Obligated Amount https://archive.ph/dfs4f#selection-2437.0-2441.16
Jay Kumar Varma Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer at SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Net worth: 156 201 $ as of 2024-08-30 Archive:
https://archive.ph/WN41j#selection-8981.0-8995.87
SIGA Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Options Valued at $101.3 Million for the Procurement of Oral TPOXX® Deliveries to Maintain National Security Expected to Start in Second Quarter 2020
https://archive.ph/mLTX7#selection-43.0-75.40
CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL, AND NUCLEAR PROGRAMS https://medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda/cbrn/
BARDA procures doses of TPOXX for national preparedness under Project BioShield contract
https://archive.ph/Y5pMw#selection-2091.0-2091.88
SIGA Announces New Contract Awarded by U.S. Department of Defense for the Procurement of $9 Million of TPOXX® August 21, 2024
https://archive.ph/ohxjT#selection-1657.0-1667.15
https://archive.ph/AUbMK https://sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1010086/000114036120010173/ex99_1.htm
