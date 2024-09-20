Quick hits because Steven Crowder posted this on X:

(I do not like waiting, and this took me no more than ten minutes to dig this all up quickly. I'm assuming this is what the report is going to include today.):

https://x.com/scrowder/status/1836760270925971747





Tonight I dug and found:





Varma is Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer at SIGA TECH

🚨Detected/Suspected Collaborations w/ Evidence of SIGA TECH:

1. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

2. U.S. Department of Defense

3. CDC, WHO, NIAID, and academic institutions.

🚨Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Approximate dates:

Contracts initiated in 2014, w/ subsequent modifications through 2024 and continuing:

Development and procurement of TPOXX (tecovirimat) for public health preparedness against smallpox and other orthopoxvirus.

🚨U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Collaborations began around 2014 and continue to the present. Research and development initiatives focusing on antiviral efficacy against biological agents, "enhancing national security".

🚨Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Ongoing partnerships since at least 2014. Purpose: Public health initiatives aimed at preparedness and response strategies for infectious disease outbreaks, including public awareness regarding antiviral treatments.

World Health Organization (WHO)

🚨Discussions and potential collaborations initiated in 2020.

Addressing global health threats and improving access to antiviral therapies, especially in low-resource settings.

🚨National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Collaborative research started around 2016 and is ongoing. Purpose: Joint research projects to develop therapeutics for viral infections and evaluate antiviral compounds.

Academic Institutions (specific collaborations may vary)

Receipts:



Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Recipient SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 27 E 62ND ST NEW YORK, NY 10065-8014 UNITED STATES Congressional District: NY-12 $274.8 Million Outlayed Amount $571.3 Million Obligated Amount https://archive.ph/dfs4f#selection-2437.0-2441.16



Jay Kumar Varma Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer at SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Net worth: 156 201 $ as of 2024-08-30 Archive:

https://archive.ph/WN41j#selection-8981.0-8995.87

SIGA Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Options Valued at $101.3 Million for the Procurement of Oral TPOXX® Deliveries to Maintain National Security Expected to Start in Second Quarter 2020



https://archive.ph/mLTX7#selection-43.0-75.40



CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL, AND NUCLEAR PROGRAMS https://medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda/cbrn/

BARDA procures doses of TPOXX for national preparedness under Project BioShield contract



https://archive.ph/Y5pMw#selection-2091.0-2091.88

SIGA Announces New Contract Awarded by U.S. Department of Defense for the Procurement of $9 Million of TPOXX® August 21, 2024

https://archive.ph/ohxjT#selection-1657.0-1667.15

https://archive.ph/AUbMK https://sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1010086/000114036120010173/ex99_1.htm