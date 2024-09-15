There are people who are going to make excuses and move goal posts.





Dr Bowden said this on X/Twitter (screenshot and archived):

https://archive.ph/aGW5k



All I am doing here, is responding. I am showing public data.

Crowe, Cameron. 1996. Jerry Maguire. United States: TriStar Pictures.

Let us start with the Frontline Doctors.

Free Speech Foundation

Federal ID: 852279624



Anyone can go to this link. This is the IRS public website. You can look up companies that are “non profit” here. If a company has switched to “for profit”, they will not be here (anymore).

There is no listing for the year 2023. The last posting of information by the IRS is for the year 2022.



Here is where you enter the EIN (federal tax number of the business):

https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/



Then you get the option to see entire tax forms, according to the information, they submitted to the IRS.

Over twelve million dollars. 12,000,000.00 USD.

Crowe, Cameron. 1996. Jerry Maguire. United States: TriStar Pictures.

FLCCC: Frontline Critical Care Alliance



The last year any data is shown by the IRS is 2021.



