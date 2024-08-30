Happy Friday!

Over one year ago today, I filed a request for all sites Moderna (Catalent) and Pfizer to release contamination data, as DNA plasmids are not the only contaminant that needs attention. Of course the contamination is not the only concern with the platform, but this is one piece of the puzzle.

I submitted the appeal to their denial of my FOIA request, as they are denying the release of information, claiming “trade secret”, “confidentiality”, and “can neither confirm nor deny” the presence of contamination.





After I responded with seventy citations including their OWN codes and legal cases that set precedent, demanding the FOIA I submitted be honored in my appeal, this was the FDA’s response:





It is not over yet!

We will keep fighting!







