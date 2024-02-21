The presence of Extracellular DNA CAUSES CLOTS



Extracellular DNA—A Danger Signal Triggering Immunothrombosis



DNA contains a variety of DNA fragments, some of which may contain CpG motifs.



The DNA plasmid contamination contains "CpG motifs"

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7575749/

2/ Contribution of Extracellular DNA to Venous Thrombosis:

DNA is involved in causing blood clots in veins, specifically in animal experiments. DNA was found in blood clots along with other substances.



Extracellular DNA plays a role in causing blood clots in veins.

3/ Contribution of Extracellular DNA to Arterial Thrombosis

Several studies using animal models show extracellular DNA can cause blood clots in arteries. In mice with atherosclerosis (a condition where arteries get blocked), using a substance called DNase I reduced the amount

4/of blockage in the arteries. Additionally, in a mouse model of cholesterol embolism (blockage caused by cholesterol crystals), extracellular DNA was found to be a crucial component in forming clots when arteries became blocked.

5/ Extracellular DNA in Ischemic Stroke

In stroke patients, there is evidence of extracellular DNA in the brain, which might play a role in causing strokes. Analysis of blood clots taken from stroke patients revealed the presence of many nucleated white blood cells,

6/especially neutrophils, and structures called NETs in these clots.

I mice, in experiments that mimicked stroke conditions, higher levels of DNA and nucleosomes circulating in the blood were found after a stroke. When the brain lacks oxygen ( hypoxia), there is even more

7/extracellular chromatin (the material DNA is made of). Importantly, when researchers used a substance called DNase I to break down this extracellular chromatin, it improved the outcome of the stroke.

8/ 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨Extracellular DNA to Thrombus Formation in the Microvasculature



Recent studies show extracellular DNA plays a significant role in causing organ dysfunction in conditions like disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). This dysfunction is

9/ due to high levels of circulating thrombin, increased platelet clumping, leakage from blood vessels, the release of proinflammatory substances, and the formation of structures known as neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs).

10/ In cases of sepsis-induced DIC, large numbers of NETs tend to accumulate mainly in the tiny blood vessels of the lung and liver. Studies using mice lacking the enzyme DNase, which breaks down DNA, found that NET clots were linked to thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) and DIC,

11/ characterized by broken red blood cells, anemia, and organ failure due to blood vessel blockages. Similar findings were seen in patients with severe bacterial infections.



Observations using advanced microscopy techniques showed that, in septic tissues, there were aggregated

12/ platelets, fibrin clots, and extracellular DNA together. The process of NETosis, the formation of NETs, is regulated by an enzyme called peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4), which modifies histones in a way that loosens DNA structure.

13/ What this means: Microvasculature are the smallest blood vessels in the circulatory system, including arterioles, venules, and capillaries.

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) is a serious medical condition that affects the body's ability to regulate blood clotting

14/ In a healthy person, blood clotting is a necessary and controlled process that helps stop bleeding when there is an injury. However, in DIC, this process becomes chaotic and dysfunctional.

Normally, when you get injured, your body forms blood clots to prevent excessive

15/bleeding. This process involves a series of proteins and cells in your blood working together to create a clot at the site of injury.

In DIC, something triggers an abnormal and excessive activation of this clotting process throughout your bloodstream.

16/🚨🚨🚨In this case the DNA plasmid contamination can cause DIC.

Because the clotting process becomes overactive, small blood clots form within blood vessels throughout the body.

17/ These clots can block blood flow to vital organs and tissues, leading to organ damage and potentially life-threatening complications.

Paradoxically, this excessive clotting can also lead to a depletion of clotting factors and platelets in the blood. As a result, the ability

18/ to form clots when needed is compromised, which can lead to uncontrolled bleeding in some parts of the body.

clots in the microvasculature, can also cause neuropathy. Neuropathy refers to damage or dysfunction of the peripheral nerves, and it can lead to various symptoms,

19/Including pain, tingling, numbness, and weakness in the affected areas.



When clots form in the microvasculature, they can disrupt the blood supply to nerves, depriving them of oxygen and nutrients. This lack of blood flow can lead to nerve damage, which in turn can result in

20/ neuropathic symptoms. Clots can also directly compress or injure nerves, causing neuropathy.

Vasculitis: Inflammatory condition that affect blood vessels can lead to microvascular clots and nerve damage. This can also cause neuropathy.

CpG when in a negative charged LNP

21/ Can bund to the inside of capillaries, (see previous threads), remodel the tight junctions, loosen them, cause the LNP to weaken the micro vasculature, and cause damage in the endothelial cells, and also cause the spike protein that is expressed from RNA which is injected

22/ into the body, to express there causing a multi fold attack by the immune system, causing the body to attach that area, due to both spike presence and CpG motif in the plasmid DNA contamination that is there, along with the presence of both positive and negatively charged

23/ liposomes



sciencedirect.com/science/articl…



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1549963419301820?via%3Dihub

24/ Extracellular DNA also causes: Immunothrombosis



Summary: Extracellular DNA in the human body CAUSES CLOTS