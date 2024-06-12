Hi there.

I wanted to reach out, and say I am busy times one thousand right now—I am swamped in my new career—things are well but very busy.

For those who found their way here through an external link to X/Twitter, I wanted to make sure you had this link—posting on X is fast and takes far less time than creating a whole substack, while I am working about 80+ hours a week right now (I am locked into this schedule until the end of the year, it just is).

https://threadreaderapp.com/user/_HeartofGrace_

^^^

So, for those who want to read up on what I am posting on X, here is a link to the thread reader app. If no one does a “thread reader” post wanting to unroll a thread, I will go back in and do it myself so they appear here.

I hope even if you are in tough spots, and it is rough, you find some peace, some glimmer of something. Some light of hope. Some fun. Something. We need more of that right now.

Thanks





