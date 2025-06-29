Some of you know I left Twitter (X). I had about 27,000 followers. I stayed out of politics (mostly). I primarily posted what had to be over 1000 tweet threads with citations on mechanisms of RNA/LNP/DNA plasmid/spike injury and worse.



Sometimes I posted nature photos, or other science articles and I broke down the articles into layman’s terms.



On Twitter, I had over two dozen threads on zeta potential, LNP, and more, starting earlier than others. It was what I did for a living.



I had detailed threads on the multi hit theory of cancer starting in September of 2023. Those were taken by multiple individuals, influencers, organizations, doctors, and others.



I had over 100 detailed, cited threads on just about every RNA/LNP/DNA plasmid/ spike protein injury one could think of that is related to the cGAS STING pathway, other confounding variables and combos like APOBEC/cGAS STING combo involvement, and I started those threads in 2023 as well.



I linked up the cGAS STING posts to posts by people like Dr John B2 on Twitter—when he posted a case study about a specific injury, I retweeted him and made a thread on mechanisms.



Here is a preprint I did on cGAS STING: The cGAS-STING Pathway, Ion Channel Dysregulation, and Immune Responses: Implications for Autoimmunity, Inflammation, Long COVID, and Post-Vaccination Responses



Interview on cGAS STING: https://rumble.com/v58fgjp-the-pathway-to-save-the-world-ft-christie-laura-grace-72524.html



I also had the mechanisms on the clots that are thick and spindly, how the beta sheets form, why the clots curl around, and how charged based interactions with spike would drive this.



As I was leaving Twitter, I had been discussing ION CHANNEL involvement, as I had two people with injuries who reached out to me—ONE who had vaccine injury from the flu vaccine, who almost died in the hospital, who had similar symptoms (muscle rigidity, ataxia, dysautonomia, heart rate concerns, dark urine, intolerances to foods—so many things) who had genetic testing done showing a variant present in her potassium channel. The VERY excellent docs at the top hospital she was at confirmed ion channel variant causing ion channelopathies. I wrote a paper based on everything she and another person told me—-they inspired me to write a paper on their condition, possible mechanisms, and HOW you could have burning pain that is severe all over with negative nerve biopsy tests, negative LP, and other markers not showing that would not be indicative of mast cell activation syndrome (which can also overlap), and how you could have additional auto antibodies to the ION channels because ION channels ARE proteins in the body, like myosin is a protein in the heart (myocarditis).

Prednisone can actually stabilize some other areas of this pathway (I have a few papers almost completed I just have not placed in the preprint server because I am so busy).



Here is that preprint: Ion Channel Mutations and COVID Vaccine-Induced Adverse Events: Unraveling the Constellation of Cardiac, Neurological, Vascular, and other Complications

You should probably start with this one: The Role of Ion Channels, Lipids, and IgG4 in SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Interactions and Immune Dysregulation

Here is one on the very scary real possibility that DNA plasmids may have gone dormant in people who have NO symptoms, or are injured (or died):

Plasmid DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines: Theoretical Mechanisms of Integration, Latency, Episome Formation, and Oncogenic Transformation

PCR has a low chance of detecting this. I give methods of detection after explaining how concatemers form from the joining of linearized plasmid, how they can go dormant, how they can be “activated” and even include the HHS and others own concern in guidelines they published on this in early 2020.



I have been on some podcasts, including but not limited to Matt Wong’s podcast Discernable out of Australia, radio shows in the UK, and others in the US and Japan.

https://discernable.io/lipid-nanoparticles-the-real-danger-of-mrna-vaccines/



I have worked as a biotech SME with RNA in the past designing treatments for other researchers for diseases and cancer.



Oftentimes, when you see a new breakthrough in the news, the companies themselves who sell and offer the drug, did not always actively design, or manufacture that drug.



They contacted a lab (like the one I worked at) with an idea in their minds of what they wanted the end product to look like. Sometimes they had their own gene sequences or data, but that was few and far between. I worked on the operations teams with other scientists where we did custom design work, start to finish, working with universities, start ups, non profits, other scientists, and large companies to bring their ideas to the research grade space, and/or market.



I left Twitter for a few, main reasons, and unpublished everything I had on this substack.



I mainly unpublished all of the posts here on Substack because other scientists took my work, called it their own, wrote papers with the core ideas, published them, and then, other things occurred.



I could republish things that are here, but not at this time.



For about a year I have been working on a drug design to deal with spike protein in the human body. If there is DNA plasmid in the same cell, if I use one targeting system (not touching genome), it will wipe that out too. It will have very high specificity. I met with the patent lawyer this year in February. It is not a monoclonal antibody, and it is not something that silences—it eradicates. I used to work with teams designing so many things for others, it came quickly to me. The main concern that should be on anyone and everyone’s mind, is how to avoid, stem cells in drug delivery, because if you impact those, that is game over. So far, I have designed four different variations of the drug, no complement activation (that is easy to do), and I can remove or add the ability to cross the BBB. I have angel investors waiting for it to come out of preclinical but the issue is just to get to preclinical will run 300k approx. Crowdsourcing was a bust, people place their money into crowdsourcing things that are not drug discovery, mostly.



Right now my project is on pause as I am reworking it again.

My time in biotech is not why I joined twitter after leaving all social media behind back in 2020 including deleting my Linkedin. It’s kind of shocking to me why people could not figure out why I spent so much time making all of those threads to help people, and why I remain driven and passionate about it, and keep going.



You only have a few categories of people here. I fall into two of those categories. I have chosen most of this time, to keep my personal reasons out of the public realm.



The next preprint is on why two main studies may have potentially, and accidentally, used methods that they probably did not know, most likely, skewed their results, which went viral, which others quoted, and got millions upon millions of views.



I will explain how I found their errors ( I was actually looking for more resources and references to support my drug design and stumbled upon some solid research that shows testing errors), why everyone keeps repeating their errors, why their lab values are most likely, not accurate, how to fix it, and move forward. I will make a substack explaining in laymans terms why it matters so much, and that again, the researchers involved, just did not know, what they missed in the initial methods section.



I have another paper on g protein decoupling dysregulation but I am too busy to get that out in print right now.



Have a great week ahead