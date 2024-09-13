Share this postI'm not going to be answering messages indefinitelychristiegrace.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI'm not going to be answering messages indefinitelyChristie Laura GraceSep 13, 20247Share this postI'm not going to be answering messages indefinitelychristiegrace.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareI'm not going to be responding to messages going forward. I don't have the time. 7Share this postI'm not going to be answering messages indefinitelychristiegrace.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Love it (I can relate very much too)!
Do your stuff! :)
Strength and honor ;)
Sending only positive healing energy, vibrations, frequencies, and prayers! Along with truck loads of love, big but gentle hugs, and monolithic tons of PERSEVERANCE!