The study follows the long description of two types of macrophages that are often discussed (they actually exist in states of polarization AND plasticity when it comes to properties on a spectrum of functionality).

Leaping off this study:

The study we are looking at today is one of a few on ivermectin and its impact on the immune system and nerve regeneration.

Macrophages work in the immune system by responding to infections, clearing debris, and regulating inflammation.







Although they actually exist on a spectrum, and are currently being found to exist as more than one type simultaneously, macrophages can be categorized into two main functional phenotypes, the M1 (pro-inflammatory) and M2 (anti-inflammatory or tissue repair) macrophages.









These two types represent opposite ends of a spectrum, with their activation states influenced by the surrounding environment, signaling molecules, and pathogens.

They also have plasticity in their states!

M1 Macrophages (Classically Activated, Pro-inflammatory)

M1 macrophages are activated by microbial products and pro-inflammatory cytokines, like IFN-γ and TNF-α. They can also be activated by other things, like the spike protein. I will go more in depth in the upcoming paper I am about to submit that is going to make Tolstoy blush (the length of the Iliad, if I can get it past the “sensors”).

M1 macrophages are ALSO highly effective at killing pathogens and tumor cells. We need these in our body to play clean up, around cancer, debris from nerve repair—many things!

M1 macrophages produce a gargantuan amount of pro-inflammatory cytokines, like IL-1, IL-6, IL-12, and TNF-α, which really kicks in our immune system to respond to the area.

When this happens, these macrophages produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) and nitric oxide (NO) to kill microbes and tumor cells. That is a bummer side effect.

However, we NEED M1 macrophages. You do not want to flip your body to the other type thinking this will be a good thing, because it will not, and it can actually cause cancer to go wild if you were to do that.

Also, M1 macrophages are mandatory in the early stages of infection or injury because they promote a Th1 (T-helper 1) response, which must be present to activate cytotoxic T-cells and fighting intracellular pathogens—they must be there to kick some butt.

The thing about macrophages, is the M1 type (or subtype, which I am not going into depth today) is a double edged sword. The subtypes will be addressed in my upcoming paper, which is just, bananas.



Again, M1 macrophages are effective in killing pathogens, however, their prolonged activation may cause chronic inflammation, contributing to tissue damage and disease progression in conditions like autoimmune diseases (cGAS STING is not the only player, there are a few pathways, and more that will be included in the paper that are rather mind-blowing when you really take a look at the impact things can have on ONE area of the human body that impacts ANOTHER).

CANCER IS A THING, AND MACROPHAGES ARE INVOLVED!

M1 macrophages have anti-tumor properties because they activate immune responses that destroy cancer cells.

However, in some cases, chronic inflammation associated with M1 activation can also contribute to cancer initiation and progression by causing DNA damage or altering the tumor microenvironment. The same is true with cGAS STING!





This is not an on and off switch scenario, these are properties of systems in the human body with tightly controlled “windows” of functioning. You cannot just mess around with your body thinking you are just going to drive all your macrophages to do one thing or another without serious potential for negative repercussions

M2 Macrophages (Alternatively Activated, Anti-inflammatory and Tissue Repair)

M2 macrophages are activated by IL-4, IL-13, and IL-10.

They are associated with tissue repair, resolution of inflammation, and immune regulation.

M2 macrophages play a crucial role in wound healing, tissue remodeling, and angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels). Angiogenesis is also involved in tumor formation (double edged sword again!)

They produce anti-inflammatory cytokines like IL-10 and TGF-β (transforming growth factor-beta) and promote the Th2 immune response.

They are involved in clearing apoptotic cells and suppressing excessive immune responses to prevent damage to healthy tissues.

M2 macrophages are important in resolving inflammation and restoring homeostasis after an infection or injury.

CANCER AND M2 MACROPHAGE—IMPACT ON DISEASE

M2 macrophages (tumor-associated macrophages, or TAMs) in the context of cancer, are a prime driver of tumor growth and metastasis.

These M2 TAMs promote an immunosuppressive environment by dampening cytotoxic T-cell responses, enhancing tumor cell survival, and fostering tumor angiogenesis. These make the environment more conducive to tumors “growing” faster, and spreading.

Tissue Repair vs. Fibrosis

While M2 macrophages are a huge part of tissue repair, excessive activation can lead to fibrosis (scarring) in chronic conditions like liver cirrhosis and pulmonary fibrosis.

Macrophages are extremely plastic, meaning they can shift between these polarized states based on changing environmental conditions.

During an infection, a macrophage can exist in an M1-like phenotype to help fight the pathogen, but later switch to an M2-like phenotype to help resolve the inflammation and repair the tissue once the infection is under control. This is how they have plasticity.

When it comes to the plasticity of the macrophage, rather than being restricted to one extreme or the other, macrophages can express a mixed or intermediate phenotype depending on the complexity of the signals they encounter.

They aren't limited to just M1 or M2 but can occupy many states along this spectrum.



Macrophages can also have mixed activation states, which is just wild (to me), and fascinating.



HYBRID MACROPHAGE STATES of BEING!

Macrophages can display characteristics of both M1 and M2 activation states simultaneously, reflecting their incredible plasticity and dynamic nature. This means that macrophages do not always exist in a strictly "either-or" state (M1 or M2), but can adopt a mixed or hybrid phenotype where they express markers and functional characteristics of both M1 and M2 states.

Mixed Activation States

In certain complex tissue environments—like chronic inflammation, tumor growth, or tissue repair—macrophages may receive signals that push them toward both pro-inflammatory (M1-like) and anti-inflammatory (M2-like) activities at the same time.

For example, a macrophage in the tumor microenvironment might produce pro-inflammatory cytokines (an M1-like trait) to attack tumor cells but also secrete factors that promote angiogenesis (blood vessel formation) and tissue remodeling (M2-like traits), which can paradoxically help the tumor grow.

This dual functionality can be context-dependent and dynamic :

During an infection or injury, macrophages can initially adopt a pro-inflammatory (M1) role to help eliminate pathogens and infected cells. However, as the healing phase begins, these same macrophages can gradually start to exhibit anti-inflammatory (M2-like) properties to promote tissue repair. In some cases, a single macrophage may simultaneously express signals typical of both states to adapt to the needs of the tissue.

Tumor Microenvironment

In cancers, macrophages can display a mixed phenotype. For example, tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) often resemble M2 macrophages because they aid tumor progression by suppressing immune responses and supporting tissue remodeling. However, they may still retain some M1-like properties, secreting certain inflammatory cytokines or acting in response to external threats.

Implications of Hybrid Macrophage States

Chronic Diseases!

In conditions like autoimmune diseases or chronic inflammatory diseases, macrophages may maintain a long-term, unresolved hybrid state, which perpetuates inflammation and prevents proper tissue healing. This can get confusing, because often times people and even scientists or doctors out in the world will talk about one type versus two, or being on a spectrum, but this is only partially correct. They are actually HYBRIDS of themselves because they have what is called plasticity, the ability to morph within their environment.

And when their environment puts pressure on them, if they become part of a hybrid state, that is something that no one wants to see, This is bad news bears.

Cancer is one of the conditions where we see macrophages existing in a hybrid state. Hybrid states in macrophages within the tumor microenvironment can cause macrophages to be simultaneously helping to attack the tumor and promoting its survival. This is a shut up, go away, come here tactic of no, we need to stop this from happening but let’s make this thing go ahead anyways. This makes targeting macrophages in cancer therapies quite challenging, as they can adopt multiple, sometimes contradictory, roles. How can you target a macrophage in cancer when it is not an off or on switch, not just existing in one state? Sounds tricky to me.



Macrophages are not limited to discrete M1 or M2 states but can indeed exist in hybrid states , expressing features of both activation types at once.



Know of any current conditions of macrophages as they relate to covid or any kind of injection??



A Case of a Relapsing Remitting Macrophage Activating Syndrome After Covid-19 Vaccine In a Teenager with UNC13D Heterozygous Variant of Uncertain Significance



COVID-19 adenovirus vector vaccine induces higher interferon and pro-inflammatory responses than mRNA vaccines in human PBMCs, macrophages and moDCs

Macrophage activation syndrome in a patient with adult-onset Still's disease following first COVID-19 vaccination with BNT162b2

Macrophage Activation Syndrome Complicated by Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis Following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination

Hyper inflammatory syndrome following COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in children: A national post-authorization pharmacovigilance study

The study we are looking at is Ivermectin-functionalized multiwall carbon nanotube enhanced the locomotor activity and neuropathic pain by modulating M1/M2 macrophage and decrease oxidative stress in rat model of spinal cord injury

SCI Pathophysiology

Involves mechanical damage (primary SCI) and biochemical/pathological changes (secondary SCI). Secondary mechanisms include immune cell activation and cytokine release, contributing to inflammation and macrophage imbalance (pro-inflammatory M1 vs anti-inflammatory M2).

Ivermectin (IVM)

Known for antiparasitic action, possibly through GABA agonism. Its potential in nerve injury repair and use in SCI treatment is explored.



MWCNTs are used for drug delivery to enhance permeability in the CNS.

Study Goal

Compare IVM alone, IVM-MWCNT combination, and minocycline to assess SCI treatment effectiveness. The researchers wanted to evaluate the role of ivermectin (IVM) combined with multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) in spinal cord injury (SCI) treatment, focusing on inflammation and oxidative stress.



Animal Model

Male Wistar rats (14 weeks old) underwent T9 laminectomy to induce SCI. Groups included sham-operated, vehicle, IVM, IVM-MWCNT, and minocycline-treated rats. Ketamine and xylazine were used for anesthesia, with post-operative care including cefazolin and buprenorphine. Behavioral tests, histopathology, and flow cytometry were performed. The BBB (Basso, Beattie, Bresnahan) score assessed locomotor function pre- and post-operation on multiple days (1, 3, 7, 14, 21, 28).

Results Breakdown

BBB Score: IVM-MWCNT improved BBB scores compared to IVM alone and showed similar effectiveness to minocycline. The M1/M2 macrophage ratio was higher in IVM-MWCNT-treated animals, indicating better polarization towards M1.

Both IVM and IVM-MWCNT reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β) and oxidative stress (ROS, NADPH). IVM-MWCNT was more effective than IVM alone.

M1 macrophages induce neurotoxicity, while M2 facilitates tissue repair. IVM and IVM-MWCNT reduced the M1/M2 ratio, suggesting macrophage polarization as a therapeutic target for SCI.IVM may decrease oxidative stress and act as an anti-inflammatory agent by promoting M1 macrophage polarization, preventing neural damage, or inducing repair of nerves.

MWCNT's Role: CNTs, especially MWCNTs, enhance neuronal repair and drug delivery by improving solubility and permeability.



PEG was used to biofunctionalize MWCNTs, increasing their effectiveness.

The IVM-MWCNT combination demonstrated superior efficacy in SCI treatment by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress and promoting macrophage polarization. Its effectiveness was comparable to minocycline.



However positive results were still seen with the use of just ivermectin.

The ivermectin group demonstrated enhanced performance in locomotor tasks and neuropathic pain tests.

Both ivermectin and ivermectin combined with multi-walled carbon nanotube (IVM-MWCNT) treatments led to a significant decrease in pro-inflammatory cytokines, like TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-1, in the spinal cord and dorsal root ganglion tissues.

Ivermectin helped reduce neuroinflammation.

The study found that ivermectin treatment significantly lowered oxidative stress markers, like reactive oxygen species (ROS) and NADPH activity, in the spinal cord after injury.

Ivermectin helped mitigate the oxidative damage typically associated with SCI.



The study did find that the use of the the MWCNT with ivermectin.



Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs) are cylindrical structures made up of multiple layers (walls) of graphene (a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice).

That’s right kids, I said they used graphene in the study, and it actually improved nerve regeneration and neuronal repair.

