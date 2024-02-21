Liver Injury after exposure to CpG motif (The DNA plasmid contamination in RNA injection contains large segments of CpG motifs).



ONE DAY after CpG-ODN application to the liver, there were significant negative effects on the liver's microcirculation and function/injury.

2/ The study:

CD205-TLR9-IL-12 axis contributes to CpG-induced oversensitive liver injury in HBsAg transgenic mice by promoting the interaction of NKT cells with Kupffer cells



3/ Kupffer cells are liver-resident macrophages located in the liver sinusoid. They represent the largest population of immune cells in the liver and serve as the first line of defense against pathogens entering the liver via the portal vein. They recognize pathogens through

4/various pattern recognition receptors, including Toll-like receptors (TLRs) and other receptors.

en activated, Kupffer cells release large amounts of inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6, IL-12, IL-18, IL-1β, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF). These cytokines control

5/the growth of bacteria. However, excessive production of these cytokines and dysregulation of Kupffer cells can lead to severe liver injury, especially in individuals with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

6/Kupffer cells also release cytokines and chemokines, which are responsible for the recruitment and activation of other immune cells, including natural killer (NK) cells and natural killer T (NKT) cells.

NKT cells are a specialized type of T cell that expresses

7/Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) is activated and recruited to the liver by CpG-ODN presence.

Following activation, NKT cells release substantial quantities of cytokines such as IL-4 and IFN-γ. These cytokines have been implicated in NKT cell-mediated liver injury.

8/ NKT cells can also mediate liver injury through the Fas–Fas ligand (FasL) signaling pathway.

n this study, HBs-Tg mice, which express HBsAg in their serum, liver, and kidney tissues to mimic human chronic HBsAg carriers, were found to be oversensitive to CpG-ODN-induced

9/ liver injury. This oversensitivity was dependent on hepatic NKT cells and involved the Fas–FasL signaling pathway.

Notably, Kupffer cells in the HBs-Tg mice expressed high levels of CD205. These CD205-expressing Kupffer cells played a role in promoting hepatic NKT cell

10/activation, specifically via the production of IL-12, following CpG-ODN injection.

Think of HBs-Tg mice as people who have an extremely sensitive smoke alarm system in their homes. Even a small amount of smoke (CpG-ODN) can trigger the alarm.

11/In this case, the alarm system is their liver, the oversensitivity represents how easily it responds to the alarm, and hepatic NKT cells and Fas–FasL signaling are like the responders who get activated to address the alarm.

12/Consider Kupffer cells as librarians in a library. In the HBs-Tg library, they have a unique book (CD205) that, when they display it prominently on the shelf (express high levels of CD205), attracts the attention of readers (NKT cells). This book, in this case, is like a

13/trigger for NKT cell activation, similar to how IL-12 is produced following CpG-ODN injection, leading to a response from NKT cells.



Yikes on bikes. More injuries due to the CpG part of the DNA plasmid contamination.