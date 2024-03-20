TL;DR:

Webster, Nicole L et al. “Multi-transgenic pigs expressing three fluorescent proteins produced with high efficiency by sperm mediated gene transfer.” Molecular reproduction and development vol. 72,1 (2005): 68-76. doi:10.1002/mrd.20316

Imagine if pieces of DNA plasmid entered the testes in men and the sperm in the area took up the pieces of DNA from say, a lipid nanoparticle. Of course, sperm do not live forever, and timing and other factors would come into consideration. But then, imagine, that man engages in intercourse with a woman, and that sperm fertilizes her egg. I am uncertain what others are thinking, but one wonders if the loss of life due to miscarriage might show something that would reflect this happening. If only one could obtain tissue samples from say, a placenta (miscarriage).



Frightening.





SMGT: this is sperm mediated gene transfer—and scientists have been doing this for quite some time. This is the process of taking whole or pieces of DNA plasmid, introducing them to sperm, and then fertilizing an egg. Some researchers have gone so far as to let the process continue until offspring are born.



Sperm-mediated gene transfer (SMGT) is a technique used to introduce exogenous DNA into sperm cells, which are then used to fertilize eggs, resulting in the generation of transgenic animals.





In a study focusing on pigs, semen from selected boars was incubated with DNA encoding fluorescent proteins, namely EBFP, EGFP, and DsRed2. The sperm cells successfully internalized the pieces of exogenous plasmid DNA (linearized), which was later transferred to eggs through artificial or laparoscopic insemination of suitable gilts.

Examination of the resulting embryos revealed expression of all three fluorescent proteins, indicating successful gene transfer and expression at the blastocyst stage. Subsequent analysis of piglets born from these embryos confirmed the presence of transgenes through PCR and RT-PCR techniques, with some piglets showing expression of all three genes while others expressed one or two. Further studies using fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) demonstrated integration of the transgenes at multiple sites on various chromosomes. The efficiency of SMGT in producing multi-transgenic pigs was highlighted, with over 40% of piglets being transgenic for two or three genes.



BUT, the percentage of piglets that were transgenic for at least one gene was much higher.



(the scientists used linearized pieces of plasmid DNA and introduced them to sperm, which then absorbed them, which were then used to fertilize eggs, to make transgenic pigs. I just can’t even at the thought right now)

Here is the study breakdown:



Plasmid Preparation:

Clontech plasmids pEBFP-C1, pEGFP-C2, and pDsRed2-C1 were used.

Plasmid DNA was extracted and linearized by digestion with specific restriction enzymes.

Linear DNA fragments encoding blue, green, and red fluorescent proteins were prepared under the CMV-IE promoter and SV40 polyadenylation sites.

Semen Collection and Preparation: Semen was collected from Large White boars and processed to remove seminal fluid.

Sperm quality was evaluated based on standard parameters and their ability to uptake exogenous DNA.

Sperm cells were incubated with linear DNA fragments encoding fluorescent proteins. Artificial Insemination: Prepubertal gilts were superovulated and synchronized.

Artificial insemination or laparoscopic insemination was performed using DNA-treated sperm. Embryo Flushing and Analysis: Embryos were recovered at day 6 after fertilization by flushing the uterine horns.

The number and quality of embryos were assessed, and fertilization rates were determined.

Epifluorescence microscopy was used to analyze embryos for the expression of fluorescent proteins. DNA and RNA Studies: Genomic DNA and total RNA were extracted from tissues of transgenic piglets.

PCR and RT-PCR were performed to amplify and detect the fluorescent protein genes.

Southern blot analysis was conducted to verify the presence of transgenes and their expression. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH): In situ hybridization was performed on metaphase chromosomes using probes specific to the fluorescent protein genes.

Control experiments were conducted using metaphase plates from non-transgenic animals. Histochemistry and Fluorescence Microscopy: Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and tissue biopsies from transgenic pigs were analyzed by fluorescence microscopy.

Filters specific for each fluorescent protein were used to detect their expression in different tissues





Donor Selection and DNA Uptake:

Sperm from selected boars of different pig strains, including wild type and transgenic pigs, were used for DNA uptake experiments.

Sperm quality was assessed based on various parameters, and DNA uptake was evaluated using scintillation counting and autoradiography.

Sperm from all strains were capable of taking up exogenous DNA efficiently.

Expression of Fluorescence Genes by Blastocysts: Sperm cells were incubated with DNA encoding three fluorescent proteins: EBFP, EGFP, and DsRed2.

Embryos at day 6 post-insemination were examined for fluorescence protein expression.

Among the recovered blastocysts, 88% showed expression of all three fluorescent proteins, while 9% showed variable expression of one or two proteins.

Blastocysts generated without exogenous DNA showed no fluorescence, serving as negative controls. Production of Multi-Gene Transgenic Pigs: Two gilts were artificially inseminated, resulting in the delivery of 18 piglets from two litters.

Genomic DNA from the piglets was screened by PCR, confirming transgene integration.

RNA expression analysis showed that 89% of the transgenic piglets expressed the transgenes.

The majority of piglets were triple transgenic, expressing all three fluorescent proteins. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH): FISH analysis confirmed the integration of transgenes in piglet #14.

Integration signals were observed on specific chromosomes, indicating stable insertion and replication of the transgenes. RNA Expression: RT-PCR analysis of liver and muscle biopsies showed transcription of transgenes in 16 out of 18 transgenic animals.

Most piglets expressed all three genes, while others expressed either two or one of the transgenes. Expression of Fluorescent Proteins: Epifluorescence microscopy revealed protein expression in various tissues, including heart, liver, skeletal muscle, hair, and blood.

Muscle fibers showed discrete expression of all three fluorescent proteins, while PBMCs exhibited diffuse expression in the cytoplasm.

Historical Context and Advancements:

SMGT was initially described in mice in 1989 and has since been refined for use in pigs.

Over the past decade, methods have been improved to achieve high efficiency (>50%) in producing single-gene transgenic pigs.

A trial in Australia demonstrated successful introduction of a single transgene (DsRed2) into live piglets, indicating the exportability of the method developed in Italy.





More are on the way. I am grabbing two that are behind paywalls.



The next one is on rabbits—pieces of exogenous DNA were taken up by rabbit sperm, introduced to ova, and produced transgenic rabbits.



