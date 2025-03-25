UPDATES:

I am writing a few papers for publication that will be coming out soon in preprint and going to journals. I now have backing to fund the costs for publication (it is thousands per paper), and am also having meetings with the largest organization in the US to get my drug off the ground for development-we are going right to drug production trial scale and animal testing for tox/genotox studies to combat the spike protein. There is an 80% chance this is moving forward. The drug design and development will have 20 years of IP protection on it—if that tells you who I am working with.



I will be making a Substack to go with the first paper that I just completed that I sent to preprint and a heavy hitting journal. The Preprint will be hitting this week. It is 15 pages single space heavy science, and not a substack—it has about 140 citations. I will be breaking things down into layman’s terms here.

I will also be going on videos in multiple countries including a large podcast in the US soon and will release that date and time to share and discuss what has been REALLY going on, how all these people were misdiagnosed by members in the “known groups” who go to conferences and push nonsense.

Many docs, scientists, DOs, drug sellers, professors, molecular biologists, dealers, etc were telling vaccine injured that they had spike protein expressing in their nerves and that is why they had severe burning pain, and more than one of them told one of the vaccine inured to get her ovary biopsied. Another scientist made posts about eating eggs to cure moderate pain. She is overseas. Another one talked about teeth spinning in the socket at a dentist appt and needing to do an “adjustment” on that. All wrong, and people were following false advice from people who are not licensed to practice medicine. unless a professor is licensed, they are not legally able to make a DX, neither is a PhD person, or anyone like that, and these people on X gained huge followers, and made false claims, while people with long covid and vaccine adverse events suffered, and some took their lives because the burning pain was so severe, and people reading here, reading this, some of people reading this supported them. I have no good words for you. Completely despicable.

I will not be answering DMs.

The paper on ONE root cause for a certain subset of people on vaccine adverse events is loaded to the preprint server and I also sent it to the appropriate journal. I wanted to go high impact and keep it open access, so that is where it landed.

The whole paper will be available for public viewing soon. I will post the pre-print here, and break it down into layman’s terms.

Almost ALL doctors, substack writers who are not doctors, who are BS degree holding scientists gave false information on X, substacks, church groups, conferences, etc and many reading here support them. The people with vaccine injury have been taken advantage of. That’s despicable.

Those who are suffering from odd symptoms, severe, debilitating, including but not limited to:

Tachycardia, severe burning pain, sudden cardiac death, long qt syndrome, short qt syndrome, patchy pain, symptoms increase for menstruating women depending on estrogen levels, feeling "vibrations", erythromelalgia, paroxysmal extreme pain disorder, myotonia, myotonic dystrophy, periodic paralyses, myokimia, bradycardia, palpitations, arrhythmias, hypotension, hypertension, dizziness, fainting, syncope, chest pain, blood pooling in legs, poor circulation, orthostatic intolerance,POTS-like symptoms, brain fog, migraines, chronic headaches, vertigo, tingling, numbness, neuropathy, tremors, muscle weakness, myoclonus, ataxia, seizures, hypersensitivity to light and sound, temperature dysregulation, fatigue, autonomic dysfunction, memory problems, difficulty concentrating, muscle cramps, muscle spasms, muscle stiffness, twitching, myopathy, exercise intolerance, paralysis episodes, myalgia, difficulty swallowing, loss of fine motor control, nausea, vomiting, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, gastroparesis, IBS, abdominal pain, acid reflux, swallowing difficulties, shortness of breath, hunger, hyperventilation, irregular breathing, chest tightness, chronic cough, respiratory muscle weakness, hormonal imbalances, ovarian dysfunction, irregular periods, amenorrhea, infertility, PCOS, thyroid dysfunction, insulin resistance, unexplained weight loss or gain, frequent urination, bladder dysfunction, incontinence, difficulty urinating, interstitial cystitis, kidney dysfunction, chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease, increased susceptibility to infections, mast cell activation syndrome, histamine intolerance, allergies, skin rashes, hives, anxiety, panic attacks, depression, mood swings, irritability, insomnia, hypersomnia, depersonalization, derealization, heat intolerance, cold intolerance, excessive sweating, lack of sweating, lightheadedness, vision disturbances, difficulty adjusting to light changes, tinnitus, sensitivity to sound, smell, or touch.

A possible mechanism with full molecular pathways will be available soon, with testing, and treatment protocol. I am confident it is correct.

This does not mean some people do not have SFN, AIDP, or GBS—some do, but most do not. And those things do not support all of those symptoms above.

So many people have been paying substack writers and subscriptions on X that are total BS.

I am going on a show soon to talk about it with an all around great guy and host, and will give dates and times soon.

I will be back soon with the preprint and breakdown.