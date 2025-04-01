New 3rd Pre Print: Ion Channel Mutation and COVID Vaccine-Induced Adverse Events: Unraveling the Constellation of Cardiac, Neurological, Vascular, and other Complications
This paper covers : mitochondria dysregulation, clots, stroke, myocarditis, SIDS, sudden death, dysautonomia, and more (for a subset).
https://osf.io/preprints/osf/rzg74_v1
Ax the people out of your life who try to slow you down.
Next up: missing theoretical mechanisms to antibody class switching, clots and spike, autism, and more.