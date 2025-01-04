I have placed a new FOIA recently on all communications, between two individuals regarding DNA plasmid contamination.

I have provided all email addresses; public and private, including other lines of communication possible, phone numbers, signal app, whats app, X domains, and more.

The scientist in question admitted to having these conversations about DNA plasmid contamination with Peter Marks of the FDA/CBER starting at least in December of 2023. The evidence of the existence of these emails are housed on multiple platforms in private communications, and public. There should be no issue releasing these if they are of no consequence, and just “basic conversation”.



If they are innocuous and what people would call a “nothing burger” then the scientist in question who many of you follow, for transparency, should screen shot all communications and show them to the world on X, immediately.

No harm, no foul. If they are copacetic, then the people in question should just release them now.



The FDA has already pushed back on the request stating they will not expedite the process.

These are professional and private emails and other forms of communication between Peter Marks and a specific scientist.

I asked for records (just in case) going back farther to January 2021.

I have interacted with two law firms regarding this matter and will need assistance getting these out.

I am not going to share full info yet in order to try to keep the FOIA progressing without too much interference.

These communications regarding the presence of DNA plasmid contamination need to be released to the public, without redaction, immediately.



Those pushing back on this—regardless of who they are, is very telling.

These are known communications about DNA plasmid contamination that is specific.

This is important.



Thanks for reading and your support.



