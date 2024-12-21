I placed a separate, new FOIA related to DNA plasmid contamination in the modRNA products. The previous one was denied and I placed an appeal (waiting).

I knew another route outside of Pfizer site data and clinical trial data, that might show admission--internally, at FDA.

I am requesting specific conversations I know specific people have had.

It is imperative the new one gets pushed through unredacted. It is going to show a lot if it exists.

I have evidence of what I am asking for to back my claims of what I am insisting be released to the public, and I have stated so in this request. I am being vague right now because of the impact of what I asked for, and who is involved.

If the FDA internally knew about contamination in a drug or medical product but failed to inform the public, it would be in violation of several key regulations.

Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. § 301 ), the FDA is required to take enforcement actions, including issuing recalls, under 21 CFR Part 7 if a product poses a risk to public health. And it does.

As soon as it hits this log, the request itself might spark some feelings in some people.

Stay in the frontal lobe of your brain.



And even if the FDA says no, the FOIA itself, demands massive sharing.



Separate screen shots are already out there, just not “activated” yet.

So no matter if I get sick or not, or anything happens, this must be demanded. These full conversations must be admitted to.







Additionally, the FDA must ensure manufacturing practices meet safety standards to prevent contamination, as outlined in 21 CFR Parts 110 and 211.

If the agency delayed action, it could be seen as failing in its duty to protect public health, potentially violating 21 U.S.C. § 355 and 21 CFR Part 820.



I am not a lawyer, so I am unsure the specifics, but if one can show proof of statements acknowledging it is there and needs to be dealt with, that should be the hammer that is needed. The FDA working with Pfizer trying to lower the contamination should speak volumes.



Regardless of the FDA complying, just seeing the request itself, with two additional screenshots I have, is all it will take, for people—anyone to dive in and ask in public, to one of the parties involved, the specifics.

If I get a “no” on this one and they deny it, I am releasing to social media, and those involved.

Then you, all who are reading, need to jump in, and make it go viral, and demand the third party explain. It is imperative to push. No matter what is said in public. The only acceptable answer is full disclosure, and one of them, can legally do it because of who they are out in the world—because on of the parties, does NOT work for the FDA (unless it is unknown and they do).

I am giving you a heads up—some might have “feelings” about this.

Do not give in to those feelings. Sit in what is being asked, and demand the answer.

The full request with names should be included in the December 2024 log set—regardless of outcome (they reply with delivering the communications or not). The first two sentences of the FOIA will say it all.



I know what I am asking for, because one of the parties admitted it to me.



This FOIA was submitted in good faith, to get out the truth, even if it comes with a cost, to me, and others involved. I was waiting for an outcome on something else before making this request, and it did not happen, and I will not wait anymore. No one can.

I also did not request this right away because of not just the financial cost, but the other cost that comes with it.

It might get stuck not getting released, because the current administration won’t want to release it, and most likely NEITHER WILL THE NEXT.

Neither team wants it released.



This is why it is so vital that it gets released, and when the request hits the public domain, you remain objective.

You are asking about contamination conversations, in full, and what each party said.

Stay in that, and do not respond to anything else that might appear at that time.

Stay in what is being asked. Communications between certain people regarding contamination data, who said what, what was the responses, and who said what publicly. Look at the specifics of what was said in public, social media, and the article(s) written on the contamination of Pfizer—exclusively.

Do not accept excuses, or attempts to deflect, or anything else. Sit in what is being asked. I know social media can be daggers and fighting all over the place—this is not the time.

It might get dicey for some people—that is why I am giving a head’s up on this. It might be uncomfortable to question what needs to be. You might want to not engage in it.

When we think of people speaking out, even me, some probably have these clusters of people around them who will not question anything, and just fully support the person, even if it is wrong to do.

The communications should show the FDA admitting to the DNA contamination and trying to do something about it, and that should drive this home. Because trying to lower it, means they know its a problem.

It is the other person who must share the conversations if the FDA does not.

This will all make sense soon.

