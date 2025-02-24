https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0264410X25000842

“CpG ODN-adjuvanted, alum-adsorbed, virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine displaying the hexaproline stabilized Spike (S) protein and the Nucleocapsid, Membrane, and Envelope proteins of SARS-CoV-2."



This sentence reads like a nightmare to me: " CpG ODN-adjuvanted, alum-adsorbed, virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine displaying the hexaproline stabilized Spike (S) protein and the Nucleocapsid, Membrane, and Envelope proteins of SARS-CoV-2."



CpG ODNs are synthetic DNA molecules that mimic bacterial DNA.





That is a study looking at some plasmids used for “vaccines”.

The scientists tstate “CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (ODNs) are proved to have strong immune stimulatory activity. Plasmids containing CpG ODNs could be conveniently and low-costly used as vaccine adjuvant. However, they are different among various plasmids, motif repeats, species, etc”



CpG ODN is bacterial plasmid DNA. We have many receptors in our body that can recognize this as foreign, kicking our immune system into action.



MANY IMMUNE responses may be due to one part of plasmid--body recognizes as foreign (bacteria/viral similarity), and launches an attack.

Our body has an innate response--it sees certain things as foreign, bad, and launches an immune response to it--depending on many factors. One part of the DNA plasmid that is used in production of modRNA vaccines are DNA plasmids (supposed to be removed). This exists in the current RNA jabs, but the researchers decided to just add bacterial DNA into the mix in a synthetic form into the new, “next gen” VLP injections.



pG motifs are specific DNA sequences that contain a cytosine (C) followed by a guanine (G) nucleotide, linked by a phosphate (P) group. CpG motifs are relatively common in bacterial DNA but are less frequent in mammalian DNA.

The presence of unmethylated CpG motifs in DNA can be a signal to the body of the harmful presence of bacterial or viral DNA. In this case, it's bacterial—synthetically created.

TLR9 is typically found within endosomes, cellular compartments where it encounters foreign DNA. When TLR9 recognizes unmethylated CpG motifs, it triggers intracellular signaling pathways that result in the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines like interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α). These cytokines contribute to the immune response. Immune cells that express TLR9, such as dendritic cells and macrophages, play a critical role in presenting antigens from pathogens to T cells, etc.

UK studies and others state one in 10 people already have an existing autoimmune condition. There are different sensors in the human body that detect bacterial like plasmids that are able to be recognized by the body.



there are other receptors than that photo above which can recognize patterns of DNA. DNA has no business being free floating around. When our body sees that, it can activate cGAS STING AND other pathways, causing inflammation and immune responses.





These are genes that can be expressed in the body f they interact with CpG ODN:

It appears that preexisting lesions and cancers are a huge fan of the CpG. This includes liver, lung, and many others. In the pancreas, besides the cGAS STING pathway being activated, DUOX2 gets expressed (That's part of the cancer equation).



pG administration enhanced VEGF release, which was associated with increased tumour lesions in the lung. CpG-ODN increases the release of VEGF in a mouse model of lung carcinoma DNA plasmids contain CpG https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ijc.25626

POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES

A. disrupt normal epigenetic regulation B. chronic inflammation and potential autoimmune responses C. genetic disorders or cancer development D. disrupt normal cellular function

what does it mean when they say this has a good safety profile? Does this look safe? Five serious adverse events were reported but completely resolved. Serious adverse event means on your deathbed. That means life-threatening.





but it appears that antibody titers were okay. 255 adverse events in the first phase and over 300 in the second. If you look at some of the recorded adverse events you will find lab values= increase in fibrinogen. Fibrinogen increase is implicated in clots.





CpG is barely covered in the threads above for the harms it's been indicated in. One only need perform a Google search to find many studies on diabetes, pregnancy concerns, autism-like behaviors from exposure in the womb, etc. Now the second ingredient: Aluminum!!!

They said it is : CpG/alum-adjuvanted mammalian-derived quadruple antigen carrying virus-like particle. These people decided to combine bacterial like synthetic plasmids which the body recognizes as foreign DNA with aluminum hydroxide. Tlr9 activated.



CpG makes the body shift to a TH1 response. But aluminum does the hokey pokey with the macrophages and makes the body shift to a TH2 response as well. Interesting. That seems—unique.

What's a virus like particle?

They are particles that mimic the surface of a real virus but don’t contain its genetic material. It's a shell that houses everything else, like a bubble that your immune system sees as a virus.

So you've got the immune system seeing the bubble as a virus, the immune system is going to see the aluminum hydroxide, It's going to see the CpG ODN component, and that's not all!

The VLP is usually made from mammalian cells like CHO, that's Chinese hamster ovary cells. I'm not certain what kind in here, but sugar is also added to cause glycosylation so the body can see it easier.



And the last part (besides any contamination which is always there to some degree) : quadruple antigen! What is that even mean?!

This means we've got four different proteins in that particle, which could include the spike protein (S), nucleocapsid protein (N), membrane protein (M), and envelope protein (E).







" in conclusion, VLP-58-1023-AL-K3 vaccine was well-tolerated in healthy adults, generated moderate but persisting spike- and nucleocapsid-specific antibody responses and elicited SARS-CoV-2 specific cellular immunity"

