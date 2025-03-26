https://osf.io/preprints/osf/95u46_v1

NEW theoretical MULTI AXIS MECHANSM by spike protein, SHARED DISEASE and worse between LONG C@VID and C@VID V@CCINATION via ion channel dysfunction, and AUTO ANTIBODIES TO THE PROTEINS OF THE SODIUM CHANNEL!

✅Ion channels are tiny gateways in our cells that control how ions (like sodium, potassium, and calcium) move in and out. This

is crucial for sending signals in our nerves, regulating our immune system, and keeping our cells functioning properly.

This spans ALL of our physiological processes--ALL CELLS.

When ion channels don’t work correctly— ion channel dysfunction can cause a wide range of health issues, including neurological disorders, chronic pain, and immune system problems. Mast cell. So many things--head to toe. Not just nerve symptoms. All symptoms. Clots, All of it. Vascular permeability. All of it.

I am completing deeper dive on this because there just was not enough room in the paper to do it--exact further mechanisms on organ injury and cancer. This includes but not limited to myocarditis and organ injury. Antibodies against the areas and more with dysfunction of the ion channels in tandem with cGAS STING, MACROPHAGE, ZETA PPOTENTIAL, HORMONES, GENETIC MUTAIONS, PAMPS and DAMPS, and more.

Both C@VID-19 infection and v@ccination MIGHT, theoretically, contribute to ion channel dysfunction through immune system overactivation, chronic inflammation, and the production of autoantibodies that mistakenly attack ion channels.

The cGAS-STING pathway, which detects viral threats, can become overactivated, leading to persistent inflammation and autoimmune reactions. Additionally, the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 shares structural similarities with certain ion channel proteins, which may lead the immune system to mistakenly target these channels, causing transient or chronic dysfunction. In some cases, this immune response may be self-limiting, resolving over time, while in others, it may lead to long-term autoantibody production, resulting in sustained neurological, cardiovascular, and muscular symptoms.

cGAS AMPLIFIES the feedback loops, while macrophages get dysregulated in the consumption of the charged lipids, the vessels in capillaries and arteries become permeable, clots--next paper in 24 hours will show full on mechanisms--tissue damage. The eyes, the whole body. Brain. IN SOME PEOPLE.

Can cause people to have all kinds of things getting misdiagnosed or as secondary effects. Bed bound. Death

This could if, THEORETICALLY, with severe gain of function mutations present in ion channel encoding for proteins in ion channel, cause cascade of immune system, autoantibody attack against proteins of ion channel, appear sepsis like, and cause death.

Heart attack.. SIDS. Sudden adult death.

FOR WOMEN--this paper shows that estrogen has an impact on ION CHANNELS and how that if a woman is menstruating and still has estrogen present, each month, a flare may occur, and cause worsening autoimmunity, which is not to say men have not suffered, but why WOMEN are suffering from these symptoms MORE. Could be worse all the time. Immune reaction worse. Initial injury worse.

Also, WHITE EURPOEANS and middle eastern background compared to African, Asia, and indigenous, while still suffering harms, have higher levels of STING activation due to variation in STING pathway making more susceptible to dysregulation, meaning more autoimmunity and harms than others in white and middle eastern background.

ALSO--women have dysregulation in gut brain axis due to estrogen.

Due to their role in nerve signaling, muscle function, immune regulation, and cardiovascular stability, dysfunctional ion channels can lead to widespread symptoms, including

SFN LIKE symptoms, AIDP LIKE symptoms. GBS like symptoms, transverse myelitis,

tachycardia, bradycardia, palpitations, arrhythmias, hypotension, hypertension, dizziness, fainting, syncope, chest pain, blood pooling in the legs, poor circulation, orthostatic intolerance, POTS-like symptoms, brain fog, migraines, chronic headaches, vertigo, tingling, numbness, neuropathy, tremors, muscle weakness, myoclonus, ataxia, seizures, hypersensitivity to light and sound, temperature dysregulation, fatigue, autonomic dysfunction, memory problems, difficulty concentrating, muscle cramps, muscle spasms, muscle stiffness, twitching, myopathy, exercise intolerance, paralysis episodes, myalgia, difficulty swallowing, loss of fine motor control, nausea, vomiting, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, gastroparesis, IBS, abdominal pain, acid reflux, swallowing difficulties, shortness of breath, hunger, hyperventilation, irregular breathing, chest tightness, chronic cough, respiratory muscle weakness, hormonal imbalances, ovarian dysfunction, irregular periods, amenorrhea, infertility, PCOS, thyroid dysfunction, insulin resistance, unexplained weight loss or gain, frequent urination, bladder dysfunction, incontinence, difficulty urinating, interstitial cystitis, kidney dysfunction, chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease, increased susceptibility to infections, mast cell activation syndrome, histamine intolerance, allergies, skin rashes, hives, anxiety, panic attacks, depression, mood swings, irritability, insomnia, hypersomnia, depersonalization, derealization, heat intolerance, cold intolerance, excessive sweating, lack of sweating, lightheadedness, vision disturbances, difficulty adjusting to light changes, tinnitus, and sensitivity to sound, smell, or touch.

This is NOT the complete list!

Organ injury, hypo or hyper thyroid like symptoms--that whole list on the Pfizer data dump: run through them. Specific ion channels are 4--also acetylcholine channel.

The cGAS-STING pathway detects foreign or self damaged DNA inside cells, triggering an immune response.

When SARS-CoV-2 infects cells or lingers as viral remnants, it can overactivate, leading to prolonged immune responses that may mistakenly target self-proteins, including ion channels. This process can contribute to autoantibody formation against ion channels, which may explain persistent symptoms following COVID-19 infection or, in rare cases, vaccination. THIS is combined with macrophage polarization and spike protein on ion channels-theoretical.

Because the spike protein shares structural similarities with certain ion channels, the immune system may temporarily mistake ion channels for the virus, leading to transient dysfunction. In some cases, once the immune system resets, symptoms resolve. However, in other individuals, this misdirected immune response is chronic, leading to persistent autoimmune-mediated ion channel dysfunction.

This could explain why some individuals experience long-term neurological, cardiovascular, or muscular issues after infection or vaccination.

This does not say that sv40 and biotech plasmids with other properties of spike are not present. This paper could not address that and does not discount.

Add in dna plasmids amplifying cgas sting and macrophage and charged lipids impacting further, and recipe for disaster.

The possibility of transient versus chronic ion channel dysfunction due to cGAS-STING activation and autoantibodies is URGENT need for testing for ion channel autoantibodies in individuals experiencing post-COVID or post-vaccine symptoms.

Identifying these autoantibodies could lead to better-targeted treatments, distinguishing between cases that may resolve over time versus those requiring immunotherapy. Research into the mechanisms behind autoimmune ion channel dysfunction will be crucial for improving diagnosis and treatment options for those affected by these complex conditions.

There is current drugs present that cost under ten dollars for ion channel dysfunction like tegretol. I am not a medical doc and this is not treating or DXing anything. Always check with your doc.

People are suffering spread the word. This is theoretical.

For those with labs, get testing!!!!