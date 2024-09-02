For those of you not on X, I posted this last night.



From the Biodistribution Study: (it does not stay in the arm):

"Novel adjuvants are extensively utilized in the development of safe and effective vaccines against emerging pathogens. Matrix-M™ adjuvant is a saponin-based adjuvant used in several active clinical development programs and in widespread use in the COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. Here, we conducted a biodistribution study to better understand the mechanism of action and safety profile for Matrix-M™ adjuvant.



Radiolabeled saponins or cholesterol were incorporated into Matrix-A™ particles, which represent 85% of Matrix-M™. Labeled Matrix-M™ adjuvant was given to mice by intramuscular injection with or without SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. Radioactivity of the adjuvant components was quantified in local and systemic tissues at seven timepoints over a period of 1–168 h.

The highest saponin levels were found at the 1-h timepoint at the injection site, in the draining (iliac) lymph nodes, and in urine. Saponins were rapidly cleared from these tissues, reaching very low levels by 48–72 h.



Systemically, saponins were found at low levels in the plasma, kidneys, liver, and bone marrow, and were barely detectable in other investigated tissues. Cholesterol was also found at high levels at the injection site and in the draining lymph nodes. These levels declined rapidly at first, then plateaued at 24–48 h.

Radiolabeled cholesterol was found at very low levels in other tissues at the earliest timepoints, until increasing and stabilizing after the 24-h timepoint, indicating entry into the endogenous cholesterol recycling pool. This study demonstrates a rapid distribution of Matrix-M™ adjuvant from the injection site to the draining lymph nodes, thus excluding a depot effect as central to the mechanism of action for this adjuvant…”



”"The diverging clearance patterns for saponins and cholesterol are suggestive of at least partial disassembly of the Matrix-particles, which has implications for the downstream effects of Matrix-M™ adjuvant on adaptive immune responses. "



"3.4 Biodistribution to the reproductive tract

“To evaluate the biodistribution of labeled saponins and labeled cholesterol in organs of the reproductive tract after Matrix-M™ adjuvant injection, testes from male mice as well as ovaries and uterus from female mice were analyzed. The relative activity of saponins was low in all three organs with the highest relative activity detected at 1 h p.i., which then declined at 3 h p.i. to remain low until the last measurement at 168 h p.i. (Figure 4; Supplementary Figure S4). Adding the SARS-CoV-2 rS antigen to the adjuvant had no effect on the relative saponin activity in the reproductive organs of either males or females. The pattern of the relative cholesterol activity in all three organs reached a plateau starting from 24 h p.i. with the highest relative activity of cholesterol detected in the ovaries. Overall, the saponin and cholesterol distribution patterns to the reproductive tract were comparable to those found in the other analyzed solid organs."“





REMINDERS!

SPIKE PROTEIN ENGAGES IN MOLECULAR MIMICRY. THIS MEANS THE BODY SEES PART OF THE SPIKE AND RECOGNIZES IT AS PART OF HUMAN TISSUES IN CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS, MEANING HEART (MYOSIN) AND NERVE TISSUE. THERE IS STILL RISK FOR ADVERSE EVENTS. the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 MAY potentially engage in molecular mimicry due to epitope similarity with certain human proteins, including those found in myosin and nerve tissues. THIS MEANS MYOCARDITIS AND AIDP!



Molecular mimicry occurs when a pathogen, such as a virus, shares structural or sequence similarities with host proteins, leading the immune system to mistakenly attack the host's own tissues as if they were the pathogen. This can result in autoimmune reactions. Several studies have indicated that specific regions (epitopes) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein may share similarities with human proteins, including:



Myosin is a motor protein involved in muscle contraction. Some studies have identified sequence similarities between the spike protein and human myosin, particularly in regions that might be recognized by the immune system. This could theoretically lead to cross-reactivity, where the immune system attacks both the virus and myosin, potentially contributing to autoimmune conditions affecting muscles, such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).



There is also concern about similarities between the spike protein and proteins found in nervous tissue. For example, sequence homology has been reported between the spike protein and certain neuronal proteins, which could potentially contribute to neurological symptoms seen in some COVID-19 patients. This might involve autoimmunity against the nervous system, leading to conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome, AND AUTO IMMUNE DEMYLENATING POLYNEUROPATHY where the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.



PEOPLE IN ASIA OF THAT GENETIC ANCESTRY HAVE A DIFFERENT CGAS STING PATHWAY ACTIVATION PATTERN. THOSE PEOPLE HAVE A MORE "BALANCED" IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONSE. PEOPLE WHO ARE FROM EUTOPEAN AND MIDDLE EASTERN BACKGROUND HAVE THE THIRD VERSION (OF FOUR) STING VARIANTS, THE ONE THAT FACES THE MOST DYSREGULATION.

cGAS STING is involved in autoimmune disorders, and as stated in my other stacks and tweet threads (well before May of 2024), there are major concerns here.

there are different variants of the STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) protein, which are associated with the cGAS-STING pathway, an important part of the immune response.

These variants have different frequencies among populations of different ancestries, and some variants are more susceptible to autoimmune dysregulation. The STING variants are categorized based on their specific polymorphisms, and research suggests that certain variants are associated with increased susceptibility to autoimmune diseases due to their impact on the regulation of interferon production.



STING I: This variant is often found in individuals of East Asian ancestry. It is generally associated with a balanced immune response. (DO YOU THINK IT IS GOOD TO DO THE MAJORITY OF CLINICAL TRIALS IN ONE COUNTRY? I CAN THINK OF ONE THIS WAS DONE WITH!)



STING II: More commonly found in individuals of African ancestry, this variant has also been linked to certain immune response characteristics, though it's not typically associated with the same level of autoimmune susceptibility as STING III.



WHITE PEOPLE AND MIDDLE EASTERN:

STING III: Predominantly found in individuals of European and Middle Eastern descent, this variant is indeed linked with higher susceptibility to autoimmune diseases. This is due to the heightened response of the cGAS-STING pathway, which can lead to excessive production of interferons and other pro-inflammatory cytokines, contributing to autoimmune dysregulation.



WHICH POPULATIONS DO WEE SEE THE MOST OF THE "VACCINE INJURIES IN"?



STING IV: Less well characterized but thought to occur in various populations (mostly the Indigenous), its specific role in autoimmune susceptibility is still being studied.



DO YOU THINK THAT THERE WILL BE NO ADVERSE EVENTS SUCH AS THESE WHEN YOU INJECT A RECOMBINANT PROTEIN SUCH AS SPIKE INTO YOUR BODY?



Reference:

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/drug-delivery/articles/10.3389/fddev.2023.1279710/full