HI there!

In December of 2024 I requested communications between Peter Marks and one other individual.



I am waiting to get more before releasing (this will make sense) because unfortunately, the FDA only sent one solitary email string. It appears to be part of a conversation. Also, this scientist stated they have been talking to Peter Marks, since 2023.



The reason I am not releasing yet is because the scientist in question works outside of the FDA and (here it is)—has been performing active research, on DNA plasmid contamination. You do not have that many options here.

I am waiting for another response before releasing more if it comes (read below why—the FDA is giving the green light here).



The email string I received was from 2024, when the research was already underway. This scientist was talking to Peter Marks about DNA plasmid contamination in the injections.

Here is a little tidbit:



Peter Marks said:

”…no adverse events” regarding covid injections and adverse events regarding pregnant women and babies.

DO you know what this scientist said regarding DNA plasmid contamination and the adverse events?

Scientist said: “I agree with you”



Scientist (not Peter Marks): “I know you can not answer every imaginary problem”



Same person researching it?



Scientist: ”I think it would purchase a lot of goodwill and enhance public trust. Responding to a theoretical problem just to address public concerns (while simultaneously telling everyone there is no indication of a problem) seems like an easy win-win for everyone.”



Most of you reading follow this person.

I warned some people this was happening, including some reading this right now to not trust what was happening, but I got slammed saying I was a “psyop”



The poop is going to hit the fan as they say.

FDA Response:

”Partial response to your Freedom of Information Act request”



However, this was part of the response too from the FDA:



“Please contact me by e-mail or by phone (xxx-xxx-xxxx) for clarification for the remainder of your request. For the remaining portion(s) of your request, please confirm which custodians (if any) in which you are seeking regarding records of communication, using the search parameters in your original request”

The FDA opened the door.



In the response, I knew there were earlier communications. They asked me to name other custodians, meaning other people.

So I named them all.



This took a couple months to get out. I sent it to others (the full emails) just in case who have large accounts on X.

I told specific people but they did not believe me. Guess who?

(in the meantime, a handful of people have copies of the partial FOIA and are waiting for more, lawyer advising)

Guess who the scientist is? Guess what else was said?