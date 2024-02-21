NP: LIPIDS and RAPID CANCER: Part 1: deep dive

We've al been discussing DNA plasmids, and reports of rapid/sudden onset of cancers.

Contamination can't be the only baddie.

The lipids must be playing a role in this, by altering the mononuclear phagocyte system.

2/ The mononuclear phagocyte system involved in immune surveillance, which is the process of identifying and eliminating cancerous cells. Macrophages and dendritic cells can detect aberrant cells and present tumor antigens to T cells, initiating an immune response against

3/the cancer. This immune surveillance can help prevent cancer development and progression.

Tumor-Associated Macrophages (TAMs) are part of cancer growth and spread, and part of the MPS.

They can also be co-opted by tumors to promote their growth and spread. Tumor cells can

4/ release signals that attract monocytes, which differentiate into macrophages once they infiltrate the tumor. These macrophages, known as TAMs, often display a pro-tumor phenotype. They promote angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels to supply the tumor),

5/immunosuppression, and tissue remodeling, all of which facilitate tumor progression.

Dendric cells are also involved in cancer.

The MPS has many parts to it, which can respond to cancer by squelching it, or driving it into hyper overdrive simultaneously. The MPS can do both

6/ at the same time!

The suppression of the MPS can contribute to rapid cancer progression, by not taking care of spreading cells and growth, but also on the back end promoting the growth of! It is simultaneously, once again, driving the growth while failing to suppress!

7/ The MPS, macrophages and dendritic cells, helps detect and eliminate cancerous cells through immune surveillance. When the MPS is suppressed, cancer cells go undetected, allowing them to multiply and form tumors without effective immune responses.

8/Suppression of the MPS can lead to changes in the tumor "microenvironment". Tumors have their own little world! For example, the presence of immunosuppressive cells or factors may increase, making it easier for cancer cells to evade immune responses and proliferate.

9/ And once again, TAMs, a subset of the MPS, can promote angiogenesis and tissue remodeling within the tumor microenvironment. When the MPS is suppressed, TAMs may exhibit a more pro-tum "phenotype", further pushing tumor growth, invasion, and metastasis. This is all compounding

10/ 🚨In addition to in immune surveillance, the MPS is involved in the response to various cancer treatments, including immunotherapies. Suppression of the MPS would hinder the effectiveness of these treatments and allow tumors to resist therapy. Cancer therapies rely on the

11/ MPS. If you do not have a fully functional MPS, then no cancer treatment involved in regulation or manipulation of the MPS is going to help. It will fail.

"The mononuclear phagocyte system in hepatocellular carcinoma"



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9753057/

12/ One would have to think, if you are fighting a disease where the MPS is driving the state of cancer, due to an impaired MPS, then of course, any treatment relying on the MPS will most likely fail. Doctors need another way. Bypass the MPS. I do not know what that looks like.

13/ In the other threads, there are multiple studies mentioned where researchers used different lipids to inject into mice, and tracked the impact of the accumulation of liposomes over time (lipids/liposomes on the MPS, and found liposomes after repeated injection can lead to

14/ the impairment and arrest of the MPS, resulting in immune system concerns, inflammation, and cancer.

This process was investigated starting in the 1980s and has been sporadic since. It seems to have dropped off the map since the introduction of genetic therapeutics.

15/ This is not the only study using real animals to test the impact of the accumulation of liposomes on the MPS.



Single doses and multiple doses of liposomes were studied in rats over time, and initially, these studies did not involve charged lipids!



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0169409X88900051

16/ It is not jsut cancer: " increased in-fection, systemic endotoxemia and increased spread and growth of cancers." We have seen a substantial increase in infections--viral and bacterial. Almost everyone and their brother keeps posting to the class switch in antibodies as a

17/ reason for impaired immune response. One might push back on that, and state, what if the entire MPS was being accosted by a cascade of multiple liposomal drug injections? It is proven that the MPS will drive cancer progression.

People are experiencing resistant infections.

18/ Antibodies are only one part of immune system. The MPS contains many moving parts to it.

A weakened immune system allows cancer to proliferate rapidly. The MPS is weakened. Inflammation can stimulate cell division and angiogenesis, contributing to rapid tumor growth. TURBO

19/Cancer cells can develop mechanisms to evade immune system's surveillance, like downregulating antigen presentation and other immune-escaping strategies that allow cancer to proliferate without being targeted by the immune system--an imparied MPS is to blame. Macrophages

20/ within the MPS are professional phagocytes, capable of engulfing and digesting cellular material. The MPS secretes cytokines for immune responses. Suppression of MPS can alter cytokine profiles, potentially creating a tumor-promoting microenvironment. Pro-inflammatory

21/ cytokines may decrease, while immunosuppressive cytokines may increase, inhibiting the immune response against cancer. When the MPS is suppressed, macrophages may be less efficient at phagocytosing cancer cells, which can lead to uncontrolled tumor growth. Turbo cancer.

22/STAGE FOUR PRESENTAION TURBO CANCER?

Cancer can develop spontaneously in people with no prior history of cancer. Spontaneous mutations can transform normal cells into cancer cells. If the immune system and MPS are compromised, t

23/ These newly formed cancer cells may go unnoticed and rapidly progress into more advanced stages of cancer, and present, as stage 4 right out of the gate.

(not many photos this time)





ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P…



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5712212/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4226790/

24/



Disorders of the mononuclear phagocyte system. An analytical review



link.springer.com/article/10.100…



Understanding the Role of Mononuclear Phagocytes in the Tumor MicroenvironmentA researcher suggests that understanding specific cell function in the tumor microenvironment can help create effective and individualized immunotherapy cancer treatments.https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/understanding-the-role-of-mononuclear-phagocytes-in-the-tumor-microenvironment

Disorders of the mononuclear phagocyte system. An analytical review - Annals of Hematologyhttps://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00996208