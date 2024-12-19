Recently, concerned doctors and others on X asked why does a state like California with cows and dairy industry have so many outbreaks of H5N1 with their cattle, while Wisconsin has no cattle infected at this time?

Too long dint’t read: almost half of all California CAFO’s are a quarter of a mile or less from their irrigation canals that travel to other areas, are used to spray on fields, and the H5N1 in the feces and waste is traveling via this system.









Some people in Wisconsin have concerns with CAFOs.



CAFOS are concentrated animal feeding operations.

In Wisconsin, there has been pushback on the animal waste going to waterways and other areas because there's a cancer concern and other concerns that can make people sick.



You can read more about this here:



https://wisconsinwatch.org/2024/09/wisconsin-cafo-farm-dairy-industry-ledgeview-court-attorney-law/



Wisconsin has had to deal with growth of residential areas pushing up against locations near farms.

The people of Wisconsin have went to battle, legally with farms in some instances, and farm owners have also sued for their rights not being recognized.



Citizens of Wisconsin do not want manure and run off in their backyards—these are public health concerns and a hazard, which can cause illness, and possible cancer due to the chemicals in the farming industry, the manure, and other waste products that are coming from these farms (we are not talking about methane here).



It seems interesting to me, because I thought California is very stringent in many of its laws concerning runoff and other things, but I was incorrect.



Wisconsin really monitors runoff and many people have pushed back on farms to stop this kind of runoff.

Now we look at California:

That is a screen shot coming from this article:



https://www.ewg.org/research/most-california-factory-farms-close-irrigation-canals-threaten-us-food-safety





This says:

”Contaminants commonly found in animal manure, like E. coli and salmonella, can enter these bodies of water, and the water may then be sprayed on food crops such as leafy greens, potentially creating foodborne illness outbreaks.

What happens on farm fields in the state can affect people across the U.S., since farmers in California grow more than one-third of the nation’s vegetables and three-fourths of fruits.

To protect public health, the Food and Drug Administration must require farmers who use potentially contaminated irrigation water on their produce to test for these contaminants.”



And, very important:





EWG experts used state data to geolocate 1,062 CAFOs in California. Of those, almost 93 percent were within 1 mile and 42 percent were within a quarter of a mile of waterways often used for irrigation.

Concentrated animal feeding operations house many of the animals raised for meat, eggs and dairy products. In these facilities, hundreds or thousands of cattle, swine, chickens, turkeys and other animals are confined in large buildings or, in the case of cattle, in open feedlots.

OK—so nearly half are within a quarter of a mile of waterways used for irrigation!



Then, you're looking at where animals are housed, like cows and chickens for meat, eggs, and dairy.



The risk of contamination here is significant in California compared to Wisconsin.



Runoff from CAFOs containing infected animal feces, infected bodily fluids, feathers, and other infected parts of animals absolutely are contaminating the irrigation water. This is why you're also seeing it in your waterways.



The water might be used for crops. This water could be in crop area where plant farmers are and they are coming in contact with this contaminated irrigation water which has H5N1 from your animal farms.



It's ironic that I'm using the phrase animal farm here.



So then you've got wildlife and vector spread. This could happen too.



Waterways that are contaminated with virus laden waste could attract birds.



Birds are a natural reservoir. And these birds can interact with other wild or domesticated birds.



Then they can drop their infected feces and on other farms.



And you've got rodents and who has checked the rodents???



Infected materials can attract vectors such as flies and rodents.



You might have farm to farm transmission with personnel traveling between farms that could inadvertently carry the virus, but that would say humans are vectors.



However the soil contamination might also be a concern.



Then you've got any farms that are downstream from the infected CAFO might unknowingly use the contaminated water for drinking or irrigation leading to the spread of H5N1 on those farms.



It doesn't really look like California has buffer zones here.



93% of your 1062 CAFOs are 1 mi from waterways used for irrigation and almost half of them are a quarter mile away.



I'm curious about those farms that are a quarter mile of away from your irrigation there in California.



If you look at the maps I bet money these maps correspond to where the H5N1 hot beds are in California.



There's been a concern in California about the irrigation water and that it's used to spray on crops.



Recently we've had outbreaks of e coli and other concerns. Has anyone checked this irrigation water for H5N1? Are farmers spraying H5N1 infected water on crops?



Granted the life of the H5N1 sprayed on a crop probably isn't that long.



California law states that the testing is up to the farmers when it comes to their irrigation water. It appears that H5N1 can live in the feces of animals for 2 months. Steel surfaces are not as long but there's still weeks for the survival of H5N1. Have the farmers tested this water?





It appears that temperature matters in the lifespan of the H5N1 on surfaces. It looks like it lives longer in colder temps. Right now it's pretty chilly in Wisconsin. Not so much in California. This again points to the irrigation water because one would think if H5N1 was here it would be blooming with our cold temps.