New PrePrint: “Regulatory Assessment Gaps and Genotoxicity Considerations in mRNA-LNP Technologies”





Standard Genotoxicity Tests Miss the Risks of the mRNA/LNP Platform: The tests used for genotoxicity beyond the DNA are also outdated (they must have known, no excuses).



Many researchers have called out the DNA plasmid contamination in the modRNA LNP platform for COVID, citing the levels of DNA is above regulatory limits. The concern is not just if the levels are passing beyond those limits for allowed DNA in vaccines and other products, the plasmid biotech contains promoters and other parts to it, and these are also housed inside of a lipid nanoparticle, getting it inside of cells.





As others have stated, even having small amounts is a high concern and risk because the lipid particle delivers the DNA biotech plasmid right inside of a cell. If the DNA plasmid cannot get through the nuclear pore, that does not mean it cannot enter when the cell is going through telophase.

“Transfected plasmid DNA is incorporated into the nucleus via nuclear envelope reformation at telophase” Incorporated into the nucleus means it has a chance at integrated into the genome--the human genome.







Another study several of us have been sharing: “High spontaneous integration rates of end-modified linear DNAs upon mammalian cell transfection” and these researchers found the DNA would integrate at a rate of seven percent.











The problem is, the DNA level check is not the only failure in the genotoxicity and risk assessment tests that were used before the modRNA LNP COVID platform was rolled out--the other regulatory tests are a failure too, which is what the preprint is about. This preprint is leaping off the one below, which calls out the mechanims that are in play when adducts are able to form with proteins, like HUMAN RNA and HUMAN DNA.

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202509.0701/v1







In that preprint, I cite Moderna’s own study where their scientists found that impurities in the ionizable lipids that are used in the modRNA LNP platform are not only electrostatically bound (they are supposed to be, the ionizable lipids have a positive charge, and the phosphodiester backbone of the modRNA has a negative charge, so they are attracted to one another), but they are in some instances, creating a covalent bond, meaning like super glued together. What this has the very real potential of doing, is once the positively charged lipids (ionizable) enter our cells, in our bodies, these ionizable lipids have the very real chance of interacting with our human proteins, RNA, and DNA, and binding to them in similar ways. These ionizable lipids exist in higher numbers, into the hundreds of trillions, exceeding well over one quadrillion in number. In the first preprint on adducts, if positively charged liipds bind to even the plasmid DNA in the LNP and enter the nucleus, the parts of the positively charged ionizable lipids could interact with the chromatin or histones within our own cells nucelar core, causing a mutation that would not require integration. P53--oncogenes and tumor supressor gens and others could be impacted. There is no reason that this could not happen.















The new preprint calls out the other regulatory processes that I would state were taken advantage of. Remeber, these are all PhDs and MDs at the FDA, CBER, HHS, CDC, and the Pharma companies, and they are constantly claiming expert status. If this is the case, and they are all experts, why am I having to call this out here? No one gets to claim :we did not know” on this one. They do not get to say, “we totally didn’t think about this”, that exucse is not going to work (anymore). They completely blew past the guard rails. 1. Many people (and probably me) have said that no genotoxicity testing was done by Pfizer, Moderna, etc, but that is NOT true. The WRONG tests were done. 2. Beyond the old legacy DNA level tests that are irrelevant in this platform, there are OTHER genotoxicity test that were completed, but they are mechanistically and biolgically inaccurate--useless for lack of a better word. The current genotoxicity tests are effectively useless for the modRNA LNP platform as a whole. This means that by the drug companies stating it is safe, saying the genotoxicity tests were negative, is actually a false application of the test. The tests do not accurately detect genotoxicity.

As Layman’s terms as it is going to get: The current tests for drugs include what is called the AMES test and then a test using PBMCs (immune cells).









1. The Ames test and similar bacterial genotoxicity assays rely on Salmonella typhimurium or E. coli to detect DNA reactive compounds or other drugs to see if the drug enters the bacteria, and then reacts with the nucleic acids inside the bacteria to see if it harms the bacteria. These bacteria have outer membrane porins (like pores) with diameters around 0.8–1.4 nm, which allow small molecules to pass through. In Moderna’s own regulatory document submissions, Moderna stated it did not use the whole LNP that has all the lipids, the modRNA inside (and DNA plasmid), they only used the Moderna ionizable lipid with the bacteria, which is called AM-102. Ionizable lipids used in mRNA vaccines, like SM-102 (~1–2 nm molecular size) or ALC-0315 ( aprox 1–2 nm), are tiny on their own but when assembled into lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the particles are anywhere from 50 nm, to 100 nm (some larger), far exceeding porin size. Because the core substrate (mRNA + lipid complex) cannot enter bacterial cells, standard Ames tests cannot expose DNA to the fully formulated product. This could be a good thing or a bad thing on the testing side because one could say that the lipids cannot even enter. The IONIZABLE LIPIDS ARE TOO BIG TO EVEN PASS THROUGH THE BACTERIA PORINS.











Furthermore, the behavior of free ionizable lipids differs substantially from lipids in LNPs. Outside the nanoparticle, they exist in multiple protonation states, aggregate variably, and are pH-dependent. Encapsulation within an LNP stabilizes the lipids in a defined microenvironment, favoring nucleic acid complexation and shielding reactive groups from solvent. Standard regulatory assays that test free lipids rather than the fully formulated LNP fail to reproduce these conditions, including ionic strength, impurity sequestration, or potential covalent adduct formation with mRNA or residual linearized DNA plasmid. The whole product was not tested on the bacteria, just the ionizable lipids.





2. The testing fo the PBMCs is also a FALSE NEGATIVE, but for different reasons. Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells include lymphocytes (T cells, B cells, NK cells) and monocytes, easily obtained from human blood. When PBMCs are used for other drug tests, this is looking at genotoxicity too. They are human derived, and they can undergo cell division (necessary for detecting chromosomal damage).This emans if something enters them while they are dividing, the nuclear core gets exposed, and so does the DNA inside, meaning if they are exposed to a drug, it might do damage, which would raise a red flag. Regulatory guidance historically recognizes them as relevant for genotoxicity screening. This is guidance like the FDA and what is called ICH M7, which I have posted before under the adduct post below this that I am linking up to. When PBMCs are used to test small molecules or drugs, these things can diffuse into the PBMC. In the past, when we talk about adducts forming, what was not known sometimes, is that when a drug is taken in by our stomach and liver, etc, and goes through mechanisms in our CYP450, when they are metabolized, they can form intermediates (for those who drink alcohol, this is like when the alcohol breaks down into chemicals), and in some cases, the intermediates have been found AFTER the drug was placed on the market to bind to OUR HUMAN DNA (like ZANTAC) and be found to be carcnogenic. Standard assays (micronucleus, comet) can detect mutagenic events.



With the ionizable lipid though and the LNP, this is a completely different action. the PBMCs that are used in these genotoxicity tests are in what is called a RESTNIG state, which means they are in an quiescent state. they’re not currently activated by an antigen, cytokine, or other immune stimulus. In the resting state, this means endocytosis is minimal and they don’t actively take up large particles like fully formulated LNPs, and they cannot take in those ionizable lipids just free floating easily. This also means that the antigen presentation and intracellular trafficking are low because the PBMC is in a resting state. Even if LNPs were nearby, they mostly remain outside the cell or trapped in the medium, they would not enter the PBMC and are too big too enter anyways, not a true state of what is happening in the human body. Even if one were to use micronucleus and comet assays, this would mean little exposure because the nanoparticles or free lipids simply don’t enter the nucleus or cytosol effectively in resting cells, any negative genotoxicity result is misleading= FALSE. FALSE statement of safety and potential for material misrepresenation has occured.

This means that these current tests, and what were used do not provide meaningful intracellular exposure to the test article--the test article meaning the ionizable lipid or the LNP itself. The LNP was never used, and it certainly was not used on a PB<C that is in an active state. When someone gets a vaccine, these PBMCs become active, so even if we looked at ATTENTUATED VACCINES, THIS MEANS THAT THESE ARE FALSE TESTS TOO. Monocytes and activated antigen presenting cells within PBMC populations can internalize LNPs, allowing endosomal escape and potential cytosolic or nuclear interactions--THIS MEANS THAT A TRUE TEST WOULD BE TO USE THE FULL LNP ON ACTIVATED PBMCS OR OTHER CELLS. If we go harder into science language, The behavior of ionizable lipids differs substantially inside versus outside the full LNP that has the other lipids in it, the mod RNA, and the DNA plasmid. Free SM-102 or ALC-0315 (ionizable lipis that moderna used--pfizer is not off the hook here) exists in solution in variable protonation states, subject to pH dependent ionization and aggregation, whereas encapsulation within LNPs stabilizes the lipid in a defined microenvironment that favors nucleic acid complexation and shields reactive groups.



Standard genotoxicity testing using free lipids fails to replicate this microenvironment, ignoring factors like endosomal trafficking, covalent adduct formation with modified mRNA, interactions with residual linearized DNA plasmid contaminants, and electrostatic effects on nuclear or cytosolic macromolecules if any of that enters the nucleus. Any of that could also interact with RNA, and proteins, but the drug companies used what are called legacy tests that are not meant for this platform that uses lipid nanoparticles. Mechanistically, ionizable lipids can form covalent adducts with modified RNA within the LNP and, plausibly, with linearized plasmid DNA inside the LNP. If plasmid DNA reaches the nucleus, positively charged lipids could perturb chromatin compaction, nucleosome positioning, and accessibility to repair machinery, potentially leading to point mutations or other genomic alterations without requiring plasmid integration. Read that again. Cytosolic plasmid DNA (that is the plasmid DNA hangingn out inside the cell, but not in the nucleus) could additionally activate cGAS-STING, while lipid interactions with proteins, ion channels, or nucleic-acid binding proteins could also cause havoc, and interrupt many processes.

THE EMA and ZIKA: I looked at the gentoxicity barely there records from Pfizer and Moderna, and at different countries including but not limtied to the USA, Canada, Austraila, EU, and Switzerland. The EMA dossier lists an in vivo erythrocyte micronucleus test in rats using Zika data.

The concerning part of this is that the Zika RNA platform has never been FDA approved for commercial use, though several have received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). EUAs were granted during the 2016-2017. This is where it gets even worse.

FDA submission documents for Moderna do not reference this Zika LNP study, meaning the agency based its non mutagenicity conclusions on free lipid assays, PBMC assays on resting cells, or in silico QSAR predictions. By excluding this data, the FDA’s evaluation did not consider the formulated LNP under conditions where intracellular exposure is mechanistically relevant. LNP context changes lipid behavior because free SM-102 or ALC-0315 has different ionization, aggregation, and reactivity compared to the LNP formulation. Only in the LNP is the lipid complexed with mRNA, possibly forming covalent adducts or altering intracellular trafficking with the dna plasmid contamination. Resting PBMC assays (not activated by the immune system) miss exposure as discussed, only activated cells (monocytes, dendritic cells) take up LNPs efficiently. Negative results on free lipid are insufficient. free lipid Ames or micronucleus assays cannot detect interactions between LNP associated lipid and nucleic acids or DNA plasmid fragments.



These assays cannot detect something that is not entering because they do not represent the cells in the human body. The ionizable lipid cannot be taken up in the same way. When people are given one of these vaccines, their temperature goes up, and the immune system comes online, which means the PBMCs get activated. But this does not even matter because number one, Moderna did not use the full LNP for their genotoxicity tests, they used the free floating ionizable positively charged lipids (and it is unknown if the ionizable lipid was activated, meaning was it neutral charge or full cationic charged?) . The ionizable lipid cannot enter anyways because the PBMC is resting, and it cannot be taken in, or endocytosed by the PBMC, meaning FALSE NEGATIVE TEST.

EMA included the Zika LNP study, acknowledging that fully formulated LNP testing is mechanistically important.

FDA relied on component based and platform based assumptions, ignoring data that could reveal genotoxic, DNA integration, adduct forming potential, or other concerns in the final product. This represents a regulatory gap because any conclusions of safety and non mutagenicity were drawn without evaluating the formulation in an in vivo system that mimics clinical exposure, leaving unanswered questions about LNP mediated interactions with nuclear and cytosolic nucleic acids.



1. CALL FOR IMMEDIATE MORATORIUM ON THE MODIFIED RNA AND LNP PLATFORM.





2. FDA, CBER, HHS, CDC, HEALTH CANADA, TAG (AUSTRALIA). EU AND OTHERS MUST IMMEDIATELY REASSESS THIS WHOLE PLATFORM, AND REDEIGN GENOTOXICITY ASSAYS IMMEDIATELY. COMPUTER MODELS AND OPRGANOIDS ARE NOT ENOUGH.





(I submitted this preprint to the preprints . org server over one week ago, where it was intially rejected from public link, and had to revise. As of last night, it still was not live, so I withdrew and resubmitted a third revision, which has now been accepted. Because of the concern that preprint . org would not allow posting, I uploaded this manuscript to the Zenodo server last night. I am hoping the manuscript goes live on pre print . org soon).