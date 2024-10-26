Some of you know I had surgery earlier this week.







Many things happened, on multiple fronts, that I have been legally advised not to comment on (at this time).





I am NOT OK. However, I am here posting this, which is something.





Some words that come to mind are:



Flagrant

Nightmarish

Beyond the pale

Horrifying

Serious pain

Highly distressing on all levels

I am remembering everything correctly—every person who had eyes or hands on me, personal details about them, what was said, what was done, what I was there for, why I was there, what previous imaging and pathology showed, what was signed, what was agreed upon, and WHO (and who would be doing what) was agreed upon, up until the last thing I said right before I went under sedation.

Thankfully, an expert is confirming what we know to be true.

I am absolutely shocked and horrified.



I will not be responding to messages at this time. I want to respond, but I cannot. Please know this.

I may post something vague on social media next week.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I appreciate it.

I need to deal with this right now (on all fronts).



