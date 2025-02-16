New STUDY!

Current thread on X:

https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1890902813145772436/photo/1

Combining studies including a NEW study showing very specific LESIONS in DNA can persist for months or years, which can be a continuous source of mutations, increasing cancer risk. DNA PLASMID contamination can integrate easier into these specific areas.

(Scroll down or control F search for the word STUDY to reach that part, after the explanation on how dna plasmid can integrate.)

First, looking at a post I made on X several months ago about DNA lesions and how DNA plasmid contamination in modRNA COVID injections could exploit these areas for cancer and disease:



Time for Science!

https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1806353089080795222



IF DNA plasmid pieces that exist as contamination in the COVID RNA injections could integrate into the genome, they probably would "exploit" existing DNA LESIONS (which are in all of us), and would be incorporated more quickly.



Layman's at end:



DNA lesions are common--they are in all of us. They happen in all human cells due to a variety of endogenous (internal) and exogenous (external) factors. The human genome is constantly subjected to damage, and the body has evolved numerous repair mechanisms to deal with this damage.



Endogenous



Normal metabolic processes within cells produce reactive oxygen species which can cause DNA damage. It is estimated that each cell can experience tens of thousands of DNA lesions per day due to these normal metabolic activities.



Exogenous

Environmental factors like UV radiation from the sun, exposure to chemicals, and ionizing radiation also contribute to DNA damage. The exact number of lesions can vary widely based on lifestyle, environmental exposures, and other factors.



Types of DNA Lesions

Single-Strand Breaks (SSBs)



These are more common than double-strand breaks and occur when only one of the two DNA strands is broken.



Double-Strand Breaks (DSBs)

Less frequent but more severe.

when both DNA strands are broken. It is estimated that cells experience around 10-50 DSBs per day.



Base Modifications

Oxidation, alkylation, and deamination of DNA bases occur frequently. For example, 8-oxoguanine is a common oxidative lesion.



Crosslinking and Bulky Adducts

when chemicals form covalent bonds with DNA, creating larger structural distortions.



Repair Mechanisms



Base Excision Repair

Repairs small, non-helix-distorting base lesions.



Nucleotide Excision Repair

Repairs bulky, helix-distorting lesions.



Mismatch Repair

Corrects errors that escape proofreading during DNA replication.



Homologous Recombination (HR) and Non-Homologous End Joining

Both are involved in repairing double-strand breaks.



By the age of 30, every cell in the human body will have experienced millions to billions of DNA lesions over its lifetime.



The body’s repair mechanisms are generally effective at correcting these lesions, but some damage may escape repair or be misrepaired, leading to mutations.



Accumulation of DNA damage is a normal part of aging, and the efficiency of DNA repair mechanisms can decline with age.



Now, if DNA plasmid pieces entered a cell via a lipid nanoparticle, the areas of active repair are going to be more conducive to DNA integration.



Here we go:



The lipid nanoparticles are taken up by the host cells via endocytosis.



Once inside the cell, the nanoparticles release the plasmid DNA into the cytoplasm.



The plasmid DNA may have sequences or be associated with proteins that help it to be transported into the nucleus through nuclear pore complexes.



It can also enter through diffusion, charge localization (the negative charge itself is attracted to positive charges in the nucleus--opposites attract), and it can occur during the cell cycle called telophase.



DNA lesions can include single-strand breaks, double-strand breaks, and base modifications.



DSBs are particularly conducive to the integration of foreign DNA.



The lesions "see" the DNA plasmid pieces and think to themselves, aha!

This can fix us! The presence of a DNA lesion, particularly a DSB, creates a window of opportunity where the repair machinery is active. If the plasmid DNA is nearby, it can be "captured" by the repair complex.



Now on to the repairs!



Non-Homologous End Joining

This is an error-prone process where the broken DNA ends are directly ligated. If plasmid DNA is present, it can be inserted into the break site.



Homologous Recombination

This is a more precise repair process using a homologous sequence as a template. If the plasmid DNA contains sequences homologous to the regions flanking the DSB, it can be used as a template for repair, leading to its integration



Plasmids typically range from a few thousand base pairs (bp) to several kilobase pairs (kbp).



Shorter plasmids (a few kbp) are generally more efficiently taken up and integrated than larger ones due to ease of transport and lower energy requirements for repair processes.



The current plasmids (off the top of my head) in total length, for one, is just over 4,000 base pairs (it is also chopped up into various lengths).



Plasmid DNA does not inherently "gravitate" towards DNA lesions. However, the repair machinery at the lesion site is highly active and may capture nearby DNA fragments, including the plasmid.



The efficiency of this process depends on the concentration of the plasmid DNA in the nucleus and the accessibility of the lesion site.



Proteins involved in DNA repair are recruited to the site of the lesion.



For DSBs, this includes factors like Ku70/80 for NHEJ and Rad51 for HR The likelihood of plasmid DNA being captured by the repair machinery increases if the DNA is in close proximity to the lesion.





This is influenced by the concentration of plasmid DNA in the nucleus. The repair machinery at the site of the lesion can bind to nearby DNA fragments, including the plasmid DNA.



This binding can occur through non-specific interactions or through the recognition of homologous sequences if HR is involved.

In NHEJ, the Ku70/80 complex binds to the broken DNA ends. If the plasmid DNA is in close proximity, it can be ligated into the break site by DNA ligase IV, effectively integrating the plasmid DNA into the host genome. This process is error-prone and does not require sequence homology. The plasmid DNA is used as a template for repair synthesis, leading to the integration of the plasmid sequence into the host genome at the site of the break.



This process is more accurate than NHEJ but requires sequence homology.



Higher concentrations of plasmid DNA in the nucleus increase the likelihood that some of it will be near a DNA lesion when repair is initiated.



Lesion sites that are more accessible to the nuclear environment are more likely to capture plasmid DNA. Factors affecting accessibility include chromatin structure and the spatial organization of the genome.



Double-strand breaks (DSBs) LOVE integration due to the active recruitment of repair machinery and the necessity for a template for repair. For homologous recombination (HR), the presence of homologous sequences in the plasmid DNA can facilitate more efficient and accurate integration.



Explain it to me like I do not know science version:



Delivery

The plasmid DNA is put inside a tiny bubble (LNP) to get it into the cell. Travel: The DNA travels to the cell's control center (nucleus).



Damage Sites



The cell's DNA has spots where it gets little cuts or breaks.



Repair

The cell’s repair team might use the plasmid DNA to help fix a big break (DSB) if it’s nearby.



Outcome

The plasmid DNA becomes part of the cell’s own DNA, just like using a spare part to fix something broken.



What could happen? Nothing, that is one option (or one of many). Sometimes, the new DNA just sits there and doesn't do anything because it lands in a quiet part of the DNA that doesn't affect how the cell works. If the new DNA lands in the middle of an important gene, it might mess up that gene. This could cause problems in how the cell works. If the new DNA lands in or near a gene that controls cell growth, it could make the cell grow out of control.



This is how cancer can start. There are special genes that either stop cells from growing too much (tumor suppressors) or help cells grow (oncogenes). If the new DNA affects these genes, it could lead to cancer. Adding new DNA can sometimes cause bigger changes in the DNA structure, like pieces moving around. This can also lead to cancer or other issues.



THE STUDY!

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08423-8

The study looked at specific areas in our human genome and found differences in how long our body took to repair these areas. Some concerns with DNA lesions involve stem cells and somatic cells. A stem cell can "self-renew" and make copies of itself, or different cells…





Making different cells is called differentiation. In 2023 when I made posts about the multi hit theory of cancer and the concern for colon cancer with stem cell mutations in the colon, this is because these stem cells "turn over" every few days.







(Check out this thread as part of your learning process):

https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1743117585602748738







Vogelstein's multi-hit theory of cancer genomics states cancer is a stepwise process of accumulating multiple genetic mutations in specific critical genes. The first step of this multi-hit process is called initiation. This starts with an "initiating" event, usually a mutation in a proto-oncogene or tumor suppressor gene. A proto-oncogene are "normal" genes that when altered or mutated, can "convert" from benign genes to cancer genes, driving cancer formation. The initial mutation driving the cancer development may experience a growth. advantage to be favored over the other cells. This would be the selective advantage mutations to tumors path:

https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1734476159843254755

The second stage is promotion. More mutations are acquired over time, which promote further changes in the cell. The cell can now evade normal growth. These mutations may affect genes involved in cell cycle regulation, DNA repair, and apoptosis--leading to out of control cell division and expansion. Progression is next--a more advanced and aggressive cancerous state. The acquired mutations lead to

uncontrolled cell proliferation, the spread and attack into surrounding tissues, and may lead to metastasis. This is now a full blown tumor, which has undergone clonal evolution. The cells with mutations now have growth advantages as they can escape the cell cycle mechanisms which would have slowed the progression or stopped them. Mutated proto-oncogenes become oncogenes that promote cell growth. Tumor suppressor genes, when mutated, lose their ability to stop cell division and repair DNA damage.

Back to the study of the hour from Jan 2025:

Hematopoietic stem cells are rare, self-renewing cells in bone marrow. they make all blood cell types. Many lesions persist in HSC for approx 2.2 years AND 15-25% at least 3 years with the SBS19 signature prevalent. Also: CpG methylation (see thread):

https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1848169589919580183



Liver and bronchial epithelium stem cells also had persistent lesions with unique mutational signatures.

Some lesions are in utero (in the womb) and are occurring at lower rates than postnatally, but lesions can arise from endogenous processes or exogenous mutagens crossing the placenta. MAVs were traced traced to fertilized egg and early embryonic divisions.

FYI: a MAV is a multi-allelic variants meaning multiple variations of a mutation exist at that specific gene site, not just one mutation. Regarding haematopoietic stem cells they have at least 8 of these mutations at any time, lasting over two years.

Overall, 16% of mutations in blood cells are attributable to SBS19, and similar proportions of driver mutations in blood cancers" Driver mutations are a part of the multi hit theory of cancer, which I detailed here in Sept 2023 in relation to the multi hit theory of cancer where certain mutations are critical hits to cancer forming.

https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1743117585602748738

"At birth, blood cells have around 50 mutations each and these are acquired at relatively constant rates through the 38 weeks of gestation." But what if someone was exposed to mutagens like spike, non coding RNA, pseudouridine, lipids, and DNA plasmid?





(read this for more detailed information: https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1795267739340231050





(Dr John B2 posts:





Persistent lesions often affect guanines, making these sites hotspots for retroviral or plasmid DNA integration.



"lesions are subject to transcription-coupled nucleotide excision repair that lesions are present at a density of around 1 per billion bases in a given haematopoietic stem cell; and that DNA replication across the lesion has a 50:50 chance of a misincorporation or correct insertion opposite the lesion."



















DNA has four bases in it, and G is one (gunanine). the guanine base in a dinucleotide pair (adenine-guanine) is more likely to experience damage or mutation impact compared to other bases in the sequence of our DNA.





Here’s an example of a short DNA sequence from a human B-globin gene: 5' - AGG GGG TGA GGG GAG GAG GAG GGT - 3'



Blood stem cells in bone marrow have this gene as part of their DNA. https://nature.com/articles/pr200269#:~:text=The%20human%20%CE%B2%2Dglobin%20gene,chain%20production%20and%20%CE%B2%2Dthalassemia….







If a linearized biotech plasmid piece introduced into a blood stem cell were to mutate or integrate a lesion at a site like the B-globin gene in a person, A mutation could cause a change in a single nucleotide, and alter a guanine to adenine (in an ApG context)







"Guanine Holes Are Prominent Targets for Mutation in Cancer and Inherited Disease" (my text): leading to a different codon. This could change the amino acid produced, changing hemoglobin's ability to carry oxygen There could also be frameshift, non-sense mutations, AND if Insertional Mutagenesis OCCURRED, meaning the area of the DNA lesion that has been there in that area for TWO years "sees" the piece of DNA plasmid from COVID injection entering a cell, it could use it, and then insertional mutagenesis would then occur. Translation: cancerous transformations (if it activates an oncogene) or malfunctioning blood cells. That study did say MANY mutations can occur at the same time (MAV) at multiple sites.



with ANY DNA lesion that is persisting , or just there for a few days, if DNA plasmid enters that specific area, there is a chance that can lead to a mutation during replication, and while our body has mechanisms to fix that, what if there are many all over??









Here is the very concerning part: Immune system may initially recognize and clear some foreign DNA, and see somatic cells, but integrated DNA within stem cells remains undetected. UNDETECTED DNA PLASMID INTEGARTION INTO STEM CELL LESIONS



Here's why:



immune cells can recognize certain patterns in the DNA plasmid as non-self. The patterns are called: pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs), and can trigger an immune response, through pattern recognition receptors (PRRs)--Toll-like receptors (TLRs). However...

Once foreign DNA like linearized plasmid DNA successfully integrates into the host genome, it becomes part of the cell's genetic material. The immune system cannot "see" it any longer. Now systems that are part of our immune "surveillance" now consider it OK.



Adaptive immunity has now taken hold, and when that system fails, the body may detect and respond to cancer formation when certain conditions allow for uncontrolled cell growth and abnormalities in the cells proliferate.



pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9363937/

Tumor cells express immune checkpoint proteins, like PD-L1, and the body sees that. When genes mutate they become "oncogenes" . KRAS or EGFR can activate growth signals. but if the tumor has successfully evaded immune responses, it may continue to grow and spread.





these areas might be ones to check (with whole genome sequencing) if there are concerns with cancers, especially if there is suspected correlation between these hot spots of DNA lesions and introduction of mutagens from sources like covid modRNA injections that contain concerns like dna biotech plasmid contamination that could cause further mutation and integrate into the human genome.





