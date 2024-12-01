ATTENTION THOSE WITH LABS! ADDITIONAL TESTS YOU MIGHT WANT TO RUN (citations included!). Richard, Greg, Dr. Cole, and others have done great work analyzing these clots.

Dr John B’s post on X also speaking to NETs and DNA involvement!

https://x.com/DrJohnB2/status/1863304114496733548

Richard’s post on X:

https://x.com/r_hirschman/status/1861975601004880293

I realized tonight, additional sources/reasons of what they are seeing based on Thioflavin T:

(this involves a lot of science, which is not for a X post, or even a substack, but I am making a longer substack on this. there is just no way to explain all science here, but substack. that is going to be loaded up shortly)

🩸Researchers have been analyzing these clots found by embalmers that are unusual, and have wanted to know what is in them, and why they are forming, because people are getting injured, and dying.

🌟I have talked about charged based reactions on podcasts and what is called zeta potential (no need to know that here) and how things can bind and cause clotting cascades a couple years ago, but it was not fully realized DNA plasmid contamination existed in what has been injected into people. I knew the overall charge on the lipid nanoparticles had to be swinging into the negative or positive, which is also based on something else (paper coming).

There are a lot of charged based interactions going on in our body, which has been shown to lead to clotting in multiple studies.

They found a LOT of proteins in those clots, and some other things!

🩸They found fibrinogen beta chain, fibronectin, and a VERY LONG list of other proteins in these clots.

But they also found things that did not make sense to me.

PHOSPHORUS

I am not saying there is not amyloid structures in those clots.

We are going to walk through additional considerations that might explain WHY they are finding PHOSSPHORUS in CLOTS at levels that are VERY HIGH when we talk about parts per million.

There has been discussions of aberrant phosphorylation of proteins, but I am unsure if that is what is causing the high levels of phosphorus they are finding in the clots.

(this is not saying spike is not bad, it IS bad! It is ALLLLL BAD!)

The Lipid Nanoparticles given to people contain:

-lipids (cholesterol, charged lipids (positive), ionizable lipids (they will be charged as they hit areas of the body with lower pH, DSPC, and PEG).

-pieces of RNA (that are in whole or broken pieces)

-DNA plasmid contamination (this was the dead giveaway with the RNA)

-other POSSIBLE unknown contamination from people, other viruses, cross contamination, bacteria, cross contamination of other plasmids and things from contaminated reagents, human contamination, etc.

(this is not the full mechanism, this is just another addition for a box on social media)

🧪Thioflavin T (ThT) is a dye used in to detect and study amyloid fibrils. But that is not the only thing it can detect!

Below, things are glowing green, showing that ThT is activating with something present. This is not to say it is not detecting amyloid fibrils (that can lead to neurodegenerative disease):

🧪systemic inflammation can cause fibrin to adopt an amyloid-like type property. fibrin forms dense clots that ThT can bind to. clots like this can be seen with hypercoagulability (rapid, strong clot formation)

amyloidosis could cause this too

🧬🧬Another thing Thioflavin T can bind to?

extracellular traps (NETs are composed of DNA) AND DNA ITSELF in the form of DOUBLE STRANDED PIECES OF DNA THAT APPEAR TO BE IN FORMATION THAT WE CALL ODN.

DNA and RNA have what is called a PHOPHATE BACKBONE. It has a sugar phosphate backbone (with carbon)

Plasmid DNA has a HUGE phosphorus content due to its phosphate backbone. This might be a reason phosphorus is being seen at such high levels in the clots, because phosphorylated proteins have lower levels. It is not impossible, but we are dealing with unchartered waters.

The deoxyribose sugar of the DNA backbone has 5 carbons and 3 oxygens. If there was carbon found, the DNA plasmid might be considered.

There are charged based interactions (positive and negative) and if the blood clotting cascade is triggered by the presence of DNA, it could initiate the formation of thick, stringy clots that incorporate the DNA into their structure. DNA has a sticky nature, and in inflammatory conditions, DNA could act like a glue, holding the clot together and contributing to its stringy texture.

This could be from the DNA plasmids and/or what are called the NETs. neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), are made of extracellular DNA.

If there’s an elevated presence of NETs due to an immune or inflammatory response (which could be amplified by an injection involving DNA/ lipids, spike, garbage), this might drive DNA into these clots.

This, the clots will be laced with the backbone of the DNA, which would be seen as high levels of phosphorus.

NETs are networks of extracellular fibers that are released by neutrophils. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell. They are part of the immune response to infection or injury. They are composed primarily of DNA, along with histones and other proteins, and their main function is to trap and neutralize pathogens.

However, NET formation is also associated with inflammation, hypercoagulability, and autoimmune conditions, and they are around during times like sepsis, thrombosis, and autoimmune diseases.

The DNA in NETs is highly phosphorylated, making it a potential source of phosphorus too.

Also, the THIOFLAVIN T can BIND to DNA!

NETs can bind to fibrinogen or fibrin, creating a hypercoagulable state and forming clots that are very different from the typical fibrin clots seen in healthy individuals (thick, stringy clots).

(not ruling out fibrinogen here because fibrinogen phosphorylation can influence the aggregation of fibrin, and certain kinases (protein kinase C, AMPK) can phosphorylate fibrinogen). It is just such a high amount of phosphorus the researchers are finding here, and with the phosphorus present, that would suggest the potential, for the DNA presence in the clots.

🌟The positively charged cationic lipids in the LNPs will be attracted to the negatively charged phosphate backbone of the DNA plasmid (and RNA). When these LNPs are injected, the lipids are likely to form a complex with the DNA before being taken up by cells (see tweet thread on how positively charged lipids are binding to the RNa and DNA in the LNP and MODERNA did the tests to prove it)

Then going back to the DNA plasmid contamination. The negatively charged DNA could forming a complex with positively charged fibrinogen ,and be incorporated into the fibrin mesh. This could lead to fibrinogen-DNA interactions being trapped in the developing clot structure.

This can also happen with what are called the NETs.

It can all happen at the same time (with the spike protein).

Excessive DNA form the cells can also be causing that phosphorus to be seen on the analysis

When cells are damaged in our body, they release DNA into our bloodstream. That DNA also has the same phosphate backbone.

THEN!

🧬🩸The NETs could enhance the deposition of DNA (either from plasmid DNA or from NETs) in the clot.

Since LNPs (which also contain DNA) could be part of the clotting process, the DNA fragments from both plasmids and NETs could interact with each other and with fibrinogen to form these stringy clots.

The LNPs have a cationic lipid core, which can then induce ION BRIDGING, then binding of negatively charged DNA (from the plasmids or from NETs) to form an integrated clot structure.

Ion bridging looks like positive charge bonded to a negative charge to a positive and you get a lattice structure going.

NETs themselves can serve as a scaffold for clot formation, trapping other clotting components such as platelets, fibrinogen, and DNA fragments.

This could all make long, stringy clots that are not typical of normal fibrin clots but instead resemble amyloid-like fibrils due to their structural features and the presence of beta-sheet regions in the DNA and histones that can interact with thioflavin T.

Phosphorus could come from both DNA (from plasmids or NETs) and any possible immune response or endothelial damage.

The high phosphorus levels in your clots could therefore reflect a combination of trapped DNA from NETs and DNA plasmid fragments.

🧬🚨So when embalmers are seeing these types of clots, in a system where you have DNA plasmids (negatively charged), cationic lipids (positively charged), and fibrinogen (also negatively charged), the charge bridging effect can occur when multivalent ions bind to the different charged molecules and bring them together. This can lead to the formation of aggregates or complexes that contribute to stringy or dense clots.

🚨🧬💉🩸🌟

So to conclude:

Thioflavin T (ThT) can bind to DNA and exhibit fluorescence

Plasmid DNA contamination and NETs are DNA

DNA has a phosphate BACKBONE

PHOPHORUS was found in HIGH levels in the stringy clots. the phosphorus could indeed be coming from the DNA fragments in the clot.

And to reiterate, protein phosphorylation is a common post-translational modification where a phosphate group is added to the protein, but it is usually in relatively small quantities compared to the overall protein mass.

Plasmid DNA and other DNA might be contributing to the phosphorus content in the clots.

Thioflavin T could bind to the DNA due to its interaction with the phosphate groups in the DNA backbone (and the other components seen).

The overall charge-based interactions between the positively charged lipids and negatively charged DNA could lead to the formation of aggregates that might contribute to stringy clot formation.

🚨🚨🚨other things

( and things that Thioflavin T might bind to):

Fibrinogen beta chain and Fibrinogen gamma chain

Myeloperoxidase and Neutrophil elastase IF and this is IF where neutrophils release NETs made up of DNA and proteins (such as myeloperoxidase), the aggregated proteins could potentially adopt amyloid-like structures.

ThT could bind to these protein-DNA aggregates if they adopt certain structural conformations.

AND IF one is seeing is seeing Myeloperoxidase, then one is probably seeing that as a result of the NETs. And then that also explains additional DNA in the mix, and the testing for PHOSPHORUS levels at higher rates

( and Beta-amyloid itself )

One might want to get some PCR or other tests going or other tests to check and see if there is DNA in those clots and if there is, what is the gene sequencing showing that it is????

