Drinking alcohol can indeed reduce the levels of bifidobacteria in the gut. The study you provided indicates that chronic alcohol abuse is associated with significant alterations in the gut microbiota composition, including a decrease in bifidobacteria levels. In patients with alcohol dependence syndrome (ADS), the gut microbiota showed a reduction in bifidobacteria abundance compared to healthy controls. Specifically, the study found that patients with ADS had lower levels of Bifidobacterium compared to the healthy population.







Links of gut microbiota composition with alcohol dependence syndrome and alcoholic liver disease

Summary: alcohol dependence can lead to significant changes in the gut microbiota composition, including a decrease in bifidobacteria levels, which may have implications for overall gut health and associated diseases.

(We’re going to just focus on bifidobacterial composition, a beneficial gut bacteria that some people in these circles have been concerned with.)

In the study, ADS refers to Alcohol Dependence Syndrome, which is a condition characterized by an inability to control alcohol consumption despite negative consequences.



Individuals with ADS often experience cravings for alcohol, tolerance to its effects, and withdrawal symptoms when they try to stop drinking.

ALC stands for Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis, which is a severe liver disease caused by long-term alcohol consumption. Cirrhosis occurs when healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue, leading to impaired liver function.



ALC is a progressive condition that can result in liver failure and other serious complications.





Objective : The study aimed to analyze the gut microbiota composition and function in patients with ADS and ALC using shotgun metagenomic sequencing. It also sought to identify differences in the gut microbiota between these patient groups and healthy controls, as well as to elucidate potential mechanisms underlying gut dysbiosis in alcohol-related diseases.

Methodology : The study enrolled 99 patients, including 72 with ADS and 27 with ALC, from three clinical centers in Russia. Stool samples were collected from the participants, and shotgun metagenomic sequencing was performed to analyze the gut microbiota composition and functional potential. The sequencing data were analyzed to identify differential abundance of microbial taxa and functional pathways between patient groups and healthy controls.

Key Findings : Gut Microbiota Composition : The analysis revealed significant alterations in the gut microbiota composition of patients with ADS and ALC compared to healthy controls. Notably, both patient groups exhibited a reduction in the abundance of bifidobacteria compared to the healthy population. Functional Potential : The study identified changes in functional pathways related to alcohol metabolism, inflammation, and virulence factors in the gut microbiota of ADS and ALC patients. These functional alterations may contribute to gut dysbiosis and associated pathologies in individuals with alcohol-related diseases.

Impact on Bifidobacteria: The study directly observed a decrease in the abundance of bifidobacteria in patients with ADS and ALC compared to healthy controls. This reduction in bifidobacteria levels correlate that chronic alcohol abuse negatively impacts the presence of this beneficial bacterial genus in the gut microbiota.







Next study:

(there are SO many—we are just looking at a few here):



Impact of drinking alcohol on gut microbiota: recent perspectives on ethanol and alcoholic beverage



”It has been shown that alcohol not only changes the gut environment, but also modulates the composition of gut microbiota and is associated in the development of alcohol-associated diseases”



Alcohol consumption increases gram negative bacteria. This can change levels of bifidobacteria (lowering the levels).



Acetate reprograms gut microbiota during alcohol consumption



The study found that ethanol consumption leads to alterations in the gut microbiota composition, particularly by increasing the production of acetate in the gut.









It is important to note, other mechanisms beyond acetate metabolism may also play a role in shaping the gut microbiota composition in response to ethanol consumption.



Just how many people in the world drink alcohol daily?



”it is estimated 2.3 billion people are current drinkers. Alcohol is consumed by more than half of the population in three WHO regions – the Americas, Europe and the Western Pacific. Europe has the highest per capita consumption in the world, even though its per capita consumption has decreased by more than 10% since 2010”



This study says one in THREE people drink daily (I drink zero):



Globally, one in three people drink alcohol (equivalent to 2.4 billion people)



