Thank you to those of you who tweeted out at others on X to help me get back in. My account was locked by X after I enabled two factor authentication.



I know some of you are not on social media for the reasons you are not (locked out, hate it, combo of, etc.)



Multiple people who have Substack accounts (by their own admission) are bringing in anywhere between $10,000 a year to over $300,000 a year (via their subscriptions).



I have had people pledge money to this Substack (there was enough for three visits to my favorite fancy steak restaurant in the city I live hanging out in my Substack account when I just logged back in—I am not spending it to go out to eat or on a dress or some such thing). I have also had people say they want to help in some way. That is much appreciated.



Right now I am working on three serious papers for publication that contain both animal and human data, that prove theories and some of the hypotheses incorrect/incomplete out there, some of which are already published in papers by people who are being called experts, so the conversation is being driven in these directions. The papers are written in my brain already, they just take time to write—and I typically work 60+ hours a week. They are taking time because I am a human who needs to sleep, rest, eat, and do other things, and I barely have time for that.



1. For the time being (this is up for revision), the money that has been pledged to this Substack will go towards the cost of publishing these papers. Publishing a paper costs anywhere from $500 to $2000 for peer review (I am aiming hard for peer review). I am not going to spend it on a fancy steak dinner. I hope this gives some of you a sense that you ARE helping in some way.

2.When you get a premium membership for something, you get benefits. I have created over 100s of pure science tweet threads on X the last two years, and that took time (away from family and friends). I cannot even calculate the amount of my life I devoted to those (probably 4 to 8 hours a day).

Those threads were “poached” by some, and people ran with that info in their roundtables, cherry picked and made their own podcasts, which contained MUCH misinformation (especially about zeta potential and the multi hit theory of cancer).



Going forward, those who have paid money deserve extra information.

I am going to be making Substacks here and there, time willing, in between the other work and writing that I have to do to share information with you debunking some of the stuff out there, and I will give you layman’s terms explanations of the mechanisms, including one that I am writing about that I have not shared anywhere (which I feel a major cover up on has occurred) on the modRNA injections.

I will provide you with breakdowns of what is going to be published right as it gets accepted, so you can see what people have been covering up (either they were not knowing what they were talking about, or there was intent there, regardless of who they are), and if it is not accepted for peer review, it will be pushed to a preprint server, and you will get first access here.

I am still going to make some posts here that are not for subscribers only, but I am tired of all of this out there, all of it.



Thank you to those who have stuck by me. While there are awesome people putting out accurate and detailed information in these circles, there is an equal or greater amount of misinformation out there, including in THESE circles.



If you want to cover up information and confuse not only the public, but experts, one way people do it, including in writing papers, is to push inaccurate or incomplete information out there into the public, to confuse both the public and the experts, to hide the truth. And again, whether it was intentional or not, or people just “wanting to help” it will NOT help those with injuries, those who have died, or the litigations trying to help those people, it only makes it worse, and I have had quite enough of it.



Thanks again for your support.



