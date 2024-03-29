Christie’s Newsletter

Home
Archive
About
COVID 19, Blastocystis, and the Changes in Bifidobacteria
We're almost there.
  
Christie Laura Grace
Introducing another reducer of the Bifidobacterium (and other bacteria): Gut parasites like Blastocystis
So far, the previous Substacks include studies showing reduced levels of Bifidobacterium in those who drink, smoke, and have taken specific antibiotics…
  
Christie Laura Grace
Why Gram Negative Bacteria Like E coli are more Easily Transfected by Lipid Nanoparticles (NOT GRAM POSITIVE LIKE BIFIDOBACTERIA), why they…
You cannot just transfect every cell in the human body. Let's start with bacteria.
  
Christie Laura Grace
BACTERIOPHAGES Versus EUKARYOTIC Viruses (like COVID/Spike) AND WHICH KIND Infects What: (Spoiler Alert--the Bifidobacterium are most likely…
When I was just a kid, long ago, the very first thing I learned that led me to become fascinated with science was learning about bacteriophages (also…
  
Christie Laura Grace
SMOKING alters the gut microbiome--lowering levels of multiple bacteria, including Bifidobacterium
Over one billion people worldwide smoke daily
  
Christie Laura Grace
STUDIES: Drinking alcohol: chronic alcohol abuse is associated with significant alterations in the gut microbiota composition, including a…
These posts are prepping for what is coming. If you are NOT new here, I think you know what larger Substack is on deck (did certain people forget to…
  
Christie Laura Grace
The Effects of Specific Antibiotics on Bifidobacterium--short and LONG TERM changes in the microbiome, especially on Bifidobacterium.
Antibiotics can significantly alter the microbiome, the community of microorganisms that inhabit various parts of the body, including the gut, skin…
  
Christie Laura Grace
CHARGE AND INSECTS: How ticks, worms, and other insects use static electricity to help attach to their hosts.
(I am in the midst of writing something quite lengthy and time consuming. Enjoy this interlude) Just some studies for you to read; Static electricity…
  
Christie Laura Grace
Preprint: Evaluation of Febrile Seizure Risk Following Ancestral Monovalent COVID19 mRNA Vaccination Among U.S. Children Aged 2-5 Years.
LNP: DNA Plasmid/SPIKE/LPS (Endotoxin): cGAS GAMP STING Activation
  
Christie Laura Grace
cGAS STING Pathway activation by DNA Plasmid Contamination, SPIKE, and LPS in modRNA "vaccines": AIDP, Myocarditis, Stroke, Aortic…
SUPER cGAS STING SUBSTACK: Detection methods for scientists/pathologists towards the end
  
Christie Laura Grace
Multi-Transgenic Pigs Expressing 3 Fluorescent Proteins Produced by Sperm Mediated Gene Transfer (foreign pieces of DNA plasmid enter…
A study breakdown--more are coming.
  
Christie Laura Grace
STUDIES: ANIMAL & HUMAN SPERM UPTAKE PIECES OF PLASMID DNA! Mice and Other SPERM UPTAKE PLASMIDS—LINEAR AND CIRCULAR and PRODUCE TRACKABLE…
It will only take one or two positives in human tissue and it's GAME OVER
  
Christie Laura Grace
© 2024 Christie Grace
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture